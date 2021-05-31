During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1996
Jan. 20: With Kiwane Garris back in the lineup, the Illini guard led Illinois to victory over No. 17 Purdue in West Lafayette.
Feb. 8: The 100th anniversary of the founding of the Big Ten Conference was observed.
Feb. 24: In his postgame press conference following a 91-86 win after No. 18 Iowa, Lou Henson announced his intentions to retire at the end of the season.
Mar. 13: The Lou Henson era at Illinois ended with a 72-69 loss to Alabama in an NIT game.
Mar. 21: Lon Kruger was introduced as the new Illini basketball coach.
Apr. 20: Illini football superstars Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice were chosen with the second and third overall picks in the NFL Draft.
May 19: Indiana beat Illinois, 6-4, in the championship game of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. UI’s Josh Klimek hit his season-record 26th home run of the season.
May 31: Illinois’ Tonya Williams won the NCAA 400-meter title.
Oct. 5: In the Big Ten’s first-ever overtime game, quarterback Scott Weaver hit Jason Dulick with a touchdown pass to help Illinois beat Indiana by a score of 46-43.
Nov. 10: Ron Guenther asked Lou Tepper to resign. When Tepper refused, the Illini A.D. then fired his head football coach effective the end of the season. On Dec. 2, Guenther hired Ron Turner as his new coach.
Nov. 16: Under the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Robert Holcombe rushed for an Illini record 315 yards, but the host Gophers prevailed with a 23-21 win.
Nov. 22: Lon Kruger and former Illini assistant Jimmy Collins made debuts in the same game at Chicago as Illinois defeated UIC, 68-63.
Dec. 29: Illini women’s basketball upset No. 16 Wisconsin, 73-67, led by Ashley Berggren’s 23 points.