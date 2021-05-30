During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1997
Jan. 8: Ashley Berggren’s 23 points and Alicia Sheeler’s 20 helped Illinois blitz No. 10 Arkansas, 100-81.
Jan. 14: Seventh-ranked Minnesota fell at the Assembly Hall, 96-90, as both Kevin Turner and Kiwane Garris scored 24 points. The Gophers went on to become a Final Four participant.
Feb. 2: Illinois won a men’s basketball game in Bloomington for the first time since 1990 behind Chris Gandy’s career-best 21 points.
Feb. 14: The Illini women’s basketball team won a Big Ten game for the 11th time in its last 12 opportunities, beating host Ohio State, 84-81. Illinois went on tie for the Big Ten title, its first ever, and battle its way into the NCAA’s Sweet Sixteen.
Mar. 14: Coach Lon Kruger’s first Illini appearance in an NCAA Tournament game was successful, defeating Southern California, 90-77. Two days later, UI lost against Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Apr. 16: Craig Tiley’s tennis team began a 57-match winning streak, including an Apr. 27 victory over Northwestern in the finals of the Big Ten Championships. It’s successful run ended four years later.
May 4: Illinois baseball finished its 17-11 Big Ten season with eight consecutive victories.
Sept. 5: Illini soccer’s first-ever game ended with a 4-0 shutout against Loyola.
Nov. 22: Illini football finished an 0-11 season with a 27-17 defeat at the hands of Michigan State.
Nov. 29: Don Hardin’s Illini volleyball squad completed a 17-13 season with three consecutive wins.
Dec. 12: Illini women’s basketball lost at No. 1 Tennessee, 78-68.