During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1998
Jan. 3: Kevin Turner’s career-high 35 points in a 74-72 home-court win against Indiana began Illinois’ Big Ten championship season.
Feb. 7: Illini basketball won its first game at Wisconsin’s new Kohl Center. Kevin Turner’s spinning bank shot sent the game into overtime.
Feb. 12: UI’s hoopsters climbed into a tie for first place in the Big Ten standings by blasting No. 13 Michigan State, 84-63.
Feb. 24: Low-lighted by Bob Knight’s game-long argument with referee Ted Valentine, Illini basketball capped a fantastic Big Ten season with an 82-72 triumph in Bloomington.
Mar. 6: Illini men’s basketball played its first-ever Big Ten Tournament game, defeating Wisconsin, 66-61, at Chicago’s United Center.
Mar. 27: Kevin Rudden’s three home runs led Illinois past Michigan, 20-3.
May 3: Tennis won its second consecutive Big Ten championship.
May 3: A doubleheader sweep against Purdue gave Illini baseball its first regular-season Big Ten title in 35 years.
May 24: In the nightcap of the NCAA regional that would decide a berth in the College World Series, Illini baseball gave up a bases-loaded single of the bottom of the 11th inning and lost to host Florida, 7-6.
Sept. 12: Behind a 215-yard rushing effort by Rocky Harvey, Ron Turner got his first Illini coaching victory, 48-20, over Middle Tennessee.
Oct. 3: Illinois notched its first Big Ten football victory since 1996, defeating host Northwestern, 13-10.