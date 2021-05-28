During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1999
Feb. 19: Illinois’ wrestling team defeated Iowa, 20-16, ending a streak of 32 consecutive losses to the Hawkeyes.
Feb. 28: Illini women’s basketball defeated nationally ranked Penn State for a second time, winning by a score of 77-75 at the Big Ten Tournament. It lost to Purdue the next day in the championship game.
Mar. 4-7: Eleventh-seeded Illinois shocked the basketball world by reaching the finals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. On consecutive days, it defeated No. 23 Minnesota, No. 17 Indiana and No. 11 Ohio State. Second-ranked Michigan State beat the Illini in the title game.
May 2: Men’s tennis captured its third straight Big Ten title.
July 12: Terri Sullivan was named Illinois softball’s first coach.
Oct. 10: Twenty-three-year-old Matt Heldman, his father and two others died in an automobile collision in Libertyville.
Oct. 23: A 24-point underdog and losers of 23 of its last 25 Big Ten games, Illinois shocked No. 9 Michigan in Ann Arbor, 35-29. In the final 18 minutes, the Illini scored four touchdowns, including a dramatic end zone-diving score by Rocky Harvey.
Nov. 13: Illinois’ football team became bowl eligible following its 46-20 victory at Ohio State.
Nov. 27: UI’s women’s basketball team beat No. 6 Notre Dame in South Bend, 77-67.
Dec. 18: At the United Center, No. 20 Illinois topped No. 8 Kansas at the United Center. Cory Bradford led the way with 21 points.
Dec. 30: At the Micronpc.com Bowl in Miami, Illinois defeated Virginia, 63-21.