During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2000
Jan. 2: Women’s basketball romped over No. 5 Georgia, 82-65, at the Assembly Hall.
Mar. 11: Illini softball debuted with a doubleheader split with Coastal Carolina.
Mar. 12: Illinois was beaten by Michigan State in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans would go on to win the NCAA title.
Apr. 30: A 4-1 victory over Minnesota gave Illini men’s tennis its fourth consecutive championship.
May 8: Illini baseball pounded out 39 hits in a 32-0 win against St. Joseph’s. Andy Schutzenhofer and Luke Simmons both were six-for-eight at the plate.
May 25: Lon Kruger accepted a $2 million offer from the Atlanta Hawks to leave Illinois for the NBA. Bill Self was hired to replace him on June 9.
May 21: Illini baseball won the Big Ten Tournament ‘s championship game, 5-3, over Penn State. Right-hander Jason Anderson pitched his 21st inning in five days, spurning a Nittany Lions rally.
May 28: Cary Franklin and Graydon Oliver won the NCAA doubles championship over a duo from Southern California.
Sept. 23: A pair of miscalled fumbles cost Illinois an opportunity to defeat tenth-ranked Michigan, ending UI’s seven-game winning streak.
Dec. 16: In a street brawl at the United Center, No. 5 Illinois beat No. 7 Arizona, 81-73. A total of 53 fouls were called. Cory Bradford broke the NCAA record by hitting a 3-pointer in his 74th straight game.
Dec. 21: In overtime at St. Louis, fifth-ranked Illinois topped Missouri, 86-81.