During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
Feb. 6: No. 7 Illinois defeated No. 4 Michigan State, 77-66, in Champaign. Cory Bradford’s game-high 22 points included six three-pointers.
Feb. 13: Marcus Griffin’s last-second layup defeated No. 19 Wisconsin.
Mar. 4: Illinois claimed a share of its second Big Ten basketball title in four seasons with a 67-59 win at Minnesota. Bill Self became the first conference coach in 22 years to win a championship in his first season as a Big Ten coach.
Mar. 11: Illinois was named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Illinois went on to beat Northwestern State, Charlotte and Kansas, but lost its opportunity to qualify for the Final Four when Arizona prevailed in the regional finals, 87-81.
Mar. 17: Adam Tirapelle and John Lockhart captured titles at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Mar. 30: In its first-ever Big Ten games, Coach Terri Sullivan’s Illini softball team swept Michigan State, 4-1 and 10-2. Illinois finished with a 12-8 conference record.
Aug. 10: Illini Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau died. He was the third Illinois legend to have passed in five months, including Andy Phillip (Apr. 29) and Dike Eddleman (Aug. 1).
Sept. 11: Following the foreign attack on America, the Big Ten cancelled all of its athletic events for the following weekend.
Oct. 6: With a 25-14 victory over Minnesota, Illini football began a seven-game winning streak that would result in a Big Ten championship. During their streak, UI had wins at No. 20 Purdue and No. 25 Ohio State.
Oct. 22: The University of Illinois announced that the Chicago Bears’ 2002 home schedule would be played at Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 14: Dee Brown, James Augustine, Deron Williams and Kyle Wilson signed NLIs to attend the University of Illinois.
Nov. 22: On Thanksgiving Day, tenth-ranked Illini football defeated visiting Northwestern, 34-28, and won a share of the 2001 Big Ten title. Two days later, Ohio State beat Michigan, leaving the Illini as the undisputed Big Ten champs.