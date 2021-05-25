During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2002
Jan. 1: At the Sugar Bowl, the Illini were unable to successfully battle back from a 34-7 halftime deficit, losing 47-34 to the LSU Tigers. Illinois ended with a 10-2 record.
Jan. 12: Illini basketball shot 68 percent for the game and had assists on 28 of its 34 baskets to beat Michigan, 94-70.
Feb. 12: No. 18 Illinois beat Michigan State, 63-61. Frank Williams scored 22 points, including five game-deciding points in the final 75 seconds.
Feb. 23: The Big Ten cancelled the Men’s Indoor Track and field Championships after the completion of four events due to the death of Penn State pole vaulter Kevin Dare.
Feb. 26: In his final game as an Illini, Williams scored 24 points—including seven straight late in the game—to pace 15th-ranked Illinois to a 70-62 win over No. 25 Indiana.
Mar. 3: Frank Williams’ layup with three seconds left capped a 10-0 game-closing run as Illinois beat host Minnesota, 67-66. It gave the Illini a share of a four-way tie for the Big Ten title.
Mar. 17: Illinois advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight season, defeating Creighton, 72-60.
Apr. 18: A 4-1 win over Minnesota was the men’s tennis team’s first Big Ten title since 2000.
Sept. 8: In their season-opening NFL game at Memorial Stadium, the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings, 27-23. Chicago wound up with a 3-5 record in games at Champaign.
Oct. 12: Illini volleyball topped Coach Mike Hebert’s sixth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers, 3-2.
Nov. 3: Brian Randle, Rich McBride and Warren Carter signed National Letters of Intent to play at the University of Illinois. A fourth player, Charlie Villanueva, would give an oral commitment, but eventually signed with UConn.
Nov. 16: Illinois kicked a game-tying field goal as time ran out in regulation but couldn’t hold off second-ranked Ohio State over the next two overtime periods. The unbeaten Buckeyes prevailed at Memorial Stadium, 23-16.
Dec. 3: No. 25 Illinois routed No. 12 North Carolina, 92-65, in their Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at the Assembly Hall. Brian Cook and Sean Harrington combined for 42 points.