During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2003
Feb. 25: Eighteenth-ranked Illinois topped visiting Indiana, 80-54. In its last three games at the Assembly Hall, UI outscored its foes by 75 total points.
Mar. 11: Brian Cook was named Big Ten Player of the Year. On June 26, he was a first-round pick in the NBA Draft of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar. 16: Brian Cook was named MVP at the Big Ten Tournament following Illinois’ 72-59 victory over Ohio State in the finals at Chicago’s United Center.
Apr. 30: Nine days after Bill Self departed for Kansas, Illini A.D. Ron Guenther named Bruce Weber as UI’s new head basketball coach.
May 15: The Illini softball team captured the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, a 5-3 win over Georgia Tech.
May 17-20: Consecutive victories over No. 12 Washington, No. 8 Mississippi, No. 4 Stanford and No. 6 Vanderbilt gave Illinois tennis its first-ever NCAA championship. The Illini completed a perfect 32-0 season.
May 26: Brian Wilson and Rajeev Ram defeated a twosome from San Diego State, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, to win the NCAA doubles title.
June 26: Illini athletes swept both the Big Ten’s Jesse Owens Male and Suzy Favor Female Athletes of the Year awards. NCAA tennis champ Amer Delic and wrestling titlist Matt Lackey shared the prize for the men, while NCAA hurdles champ Perdita Felicien was the women’s award winner.
Sept. 6: Two seasons removed from a Big Ten title, Illini football won its only game of the season, 49-22, over Illinois State.
Nov. 9: The Illini prevailed over Michigan, 2-0, to win the championship game of the Big Ten Soccer Tournament.