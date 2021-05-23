During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2004
Jan. 31: Starting with its 67-52 victory against visiting Michigan, Illini basketball went on to win its final 10 Big Ten games and the conference title.
Mar. 19: Illinois opened NCAA Tournament play with a 72-53 win over Murray State. A week later, the Illini were beaten by Duke, 72-62, at the Georgia Dome.
May 25: Men’s tennis won its 64th consecutive dual meet match, a 4-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament. The streak came to an end the following day when UCLA defeated the Illini, 4-2. Illinois’ final record in 2004 was 32-1.
June 16: Gymnast Justin Spring and soccer goalie Leisha Alcia were named winners of the Dike Eddleman Award as Illinois’ top athletes for 2003-04.
Sept. 11: Coach Don Hardin’s Illini volleyball team upset top-ranked Southern California in five sets at the Illini Classic.
Nov. 19: Illini basketball began its centennial season with an 87-67 win over Delaware State.
Dec. 1: No. 1 Wake Forest left the Assembly Hall a 91-73 loser to fifth-ranked Illini. Roger Powell Jr., Dee Brown and Luther Head combined for 51 points.
Dec. 7: Former Florida football coach Ron Zook was hired by the Illini 15 days after firing Ron Turner.
Dec. 30: Illinois women’s basketball improved its record to 9-2 with a 65-63 victory at Michigan. Though highlights were few and far between after that, the Illini did participate in the women’s NIT.
Dec. 31: On New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, top-ranked Illinois easily disposed of No. 22 Cincinnati, 67-45, to wrap up the non-conference portion of its season with a perfect 14-0 record.