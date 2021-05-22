During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2005
Jan. 20: Luther Head’s driving layup with 40 seconds remaining in overtime sealed No. 1 Illinois’ 73-68 victory over Iowa, improving the Illini record to 19-0.
Jan. 29: Playing in front of more than 300 former players and coaches—including Harv Schmidt, Gene Bartow and Lou Henson—Illinois basketball celebrated its 100-year anniversary with an 89-66 win against Minnesota.
Feb. 1: Against No. 12 Michigan State at the Breslin Center, the top-ranked Illini buried 13 3-pointers in their 22nd straight victory, 81-68.
Mar. 6: Coach Mark Johnson’s Illini wrestling team won the Big Ten title for the first time in 53 years. It was the first time since Michigan in 1973 that either Iowa or Minnesota did not claim the team title.
Mar. 6: Ohio State’s Matt Sylvester hit a three-pointer with 5.1 seconds left to hand top-ranked Illinois its first loss of 2004-05 (29-1).
Mar. 8: Dee Brown was named Big Ten basketball’s Player of the Year.
Mar. 26: In what most fans consider the most exciting Illini basketball game ever, Illinois overcame a 15-point deficit with only four minutes left to beat Arizona in overtime, 90-89. The victory sent UI to the Final Four in St. Louis.
Apr. 1: Bruce Weber was named NCAA basketball Coach of the Year.
Apr. 2: Tying the NCAA single-season record for victories (37-1), Illinois battled past Louisville, 72-57, to move into the national championship game vs. North Carolina.
Apr. 4: Early foul trouble for James Augustine triggered a career-best game for North Carolina’s Sean May as the Tar Heels bested the Illini in the NCAA championship game.
Apr. 19: Deron Williams declared for the NBA Draft. On June 28, he and Luther Head were both selected in the first round.
May 1: Illini tennis defeated Ohio State, 4-2, to win its 17th Big Ten title.
May 8: Despite losing six of its last seven conference games, Illini baseball backed its way into a Big Ten title. It was UI’s first regular-season championship since 1998.
May 15: Illinois won the Big Ten Women’s Track and Field Championships, the fifth in its history.
June 8: Craig Tiley, who coached Illinois to the 2003 NCAA title, eight consecutive Big Ten championships and a national record 64-match winning streak, resigned to help revive Australia’s national tennis program.
June 15: Just two days after Itch Jones retired, assistant coach Dan Hartleb was named as his replacement.
Sept. 3: Ron Zook won his Illini coaching debut, a 33-30 overtime victory against Rutgers.
Oct. 30: Women’s cross country’s Cassie Hunt won the 2005 Big Ten title with a time of 21:00.
Nov. 29: In a rematch of the 2005 NCAA championship basketball game, Illinois gained revenge on North Carolina with a 68-64 victory. It snapped UNC’s 21-game homecourt winning streak.
Dec. 30: An 84-46 win against Tennessee-Martin improved Illinois basketball’s record to 14-0.