During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2006
Jan. 5: Dee Brown scored a career-high 34 points and sixth-ranked Illinois stayed unbeaten with a 60-50 victory over No. 7 Michigan State. Two days later, Illinois’ 15-game winning streak ended at Iowa.
Feb. 18: Illini swimmer Barbie Viney won UI’s first individual Big Ten title in 24 years, posting a record time of :49.06 in the 100 freestyle.
Feb. 25: James Augustine and Dee Brown played their final home game at the Assembly Hall as Illinois defeated No. 22 Iowa, 71-59. It was their career record-breaking 111th victory.
Mar. 4: In the Big Ten finale at East Lansing, Dee Brown scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to lift Illinois past Michigan State, 75-68.
Apr. 3: In Indianapolis, Illini point guard Dee Brown received the Bob Cousy Award from the man for whom it was named.
Apr. 28: In August 2005, the NCAA announced that it was banning “hostile and abusive” school nicknames and Native America imagery within its membership. On this date eight months later, the NCAA rejected the University of Illinois’ appeal that would have allowed Chief Illiniwek to continue performing.
May 11-13: The Illini baseball team won four games against Indiana, giving Dan Hartleb his first sweep of a Big Ten opponent.
May 29: Illinois’ sophomore doubles team of Kevin Anderson and Ryan Rowe completed its objective of an NCAA championship by defeating their Pepperdine foes in Palo Alto, Calif.
Sept. 2: Illini football successfully opened its season by beating Eastern Illinois, 42-17. Pierre Thomas rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Sept. 30: Jason Reda kicked a 39-yard field goal with six seconds left as Illinois defeated host Michigan State, 23-20.
Dec. 19: Shawn Pruitt scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Illinois held off Missouri, 73-70. It was UI’s seventh consecutive win in the Braggin’ Rights series.
During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2006