During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2007
Jan. 30: Chester Frazier and Shaun Pruitt combined for 32 of Illinois’ 57 points in a seven-point victory over Michigan State at the Assembly Hall.
Feb. 12: Late on a snowy evening, Jamar Smith and Brian Carlwell were injured in an automobile accident on South First Street.
Feb. 21: The final appearance of Chief Illiniwek was a memorable one as Dan Maloney, portraying the Chief, re-emerged from the base of the tunnel after his performance to salute the crowd for a final time.
Apr. 20, 2007: Illinois held groundbreaking ceremonies for the Shahid and Ann Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. It was completed in the Spring of 2009.
Mar. 9: In the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, Shaun Pruitt scored 18 points and Warren Carter added 17 more in a 58-54 overtime victory against Indiana.
May 11: Jolette Law, longtime assistant coach at Rutgers, was named head coach of the Illini women’s basketball team.
May 19: Illinois knocked off No. 2 Ohio State in the NCAA men’s tennis championships, upsetting the Buckeyes, 4-2, in the quarterfinals. The Illini went on to beat Baylor in the semis, then lose to Georgia in the finals.
Aug. 30: At 7 p.m. CT, the Big Ten Network officially launched. Former Illini Howard Griffith was featured as one of the lead studio hosts.
Sept. 29: Freshman Arrelious Benn scored two touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return, and the Illini defense intercepted Penn State three times in a 27-20 victory over No. 21 Penn State.
Oct. 6: At Memorial Stadium, Rashard Mendenhall rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns as Illinois posted a 31-26 triumph over No. 5 Wisconsin, ending the Badgers’ 14-game winning streak.
Nov. 10: Illinois claimed its first victory over a No. 1 team in 51 years, defeating host Ohio State, 28-21. A gutsy call by Ron Zook and a clutch run on fourth down by quarterback Juice Williams allowed Illinois to keep the ball and run out the clock. The Buckeyes went on to play in the national championship game against LSU.
Dec. 22: Shaun Pruitt’s put-back, go-ahead basket with 35 seconds left allowed Illinois to win an eighth straight Braggin’ Rights game against Mizzou.