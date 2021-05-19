During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2008
Jan. 1: Big Ten Coach of the Year Ron Zook and his Illini football team fell short at the Rose Bowl, losing 49-17 to Southern California.
Mar. 7: Clutch free-throw shooting by Lori Bjork and Rebecca Harris clinched a 68-64 Illini women’s basketball win over top-seeded Ohio State at the Big Ten Tournament.
Mar. 15: Illini men’s hoops continued its winning ways at the Big Ten Tournament, defeating Minnesota, 54-50, and advancing to the championship game. Illinois’ magical run ended the next day when it lost to eighth-ranked Wisconsin.
Aug. 12: Justin Spring helped the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team capture the bronze medal in Beijing.
Aug. 23: Deron Williams and his American teammates won the gold medal basketball game against Australia at the Summer Olympic Games.
Aug. 30: A career day by Juice Williams (451 yards and five touchdown passes) wasn’t enough to defeat No. 6 Missouri in the season opener.
Sept. 6: At the grand opening of a refurbished Memorial Stadium, many of the school’s greatest football stars were on hand see the Illini top Eastern Illinois, 47-21.
Sept. 13: At the Assembly Hall, a bevy of former Illini basketball stars returned to campus to see their individual banners lifted to the rafters.
Oct. 4: Juice Williams passed for 310 yards, ran for 121 more, and was involved in four of Illinois’ six touchdowns as Illinois routed Michigan, 45-20.
Nov. 12: Illini basketball signed D.J. Richardson, Brandon Paul, Tyler Griffey and Joseph Bertrand.
Dec. 30: A sellout crowd at Mackey Arena sat stunned as their ninth-ranked Boilermakers lost to Illinois. 71-67, in overtime. Mike Tisdale’s 18 points led five Illini players in double figures.