During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2009
Jan. 14: Mike Tisdale connected on 10-of-12 shots from the field and scored 24 points to lead Illinois past No. 25 Michigan, 66-51.
Feb. 8: No. 23 Illinois stopped No. 12 Purdue at Mackey Arena, 66-48, behind a 14-point, 16-rebound performance by Mike Davis.
Mar. 7: Illinois freshman Willie Argo hit three home runs in his first three official collegiate at-bats in a 22-10 loss to host LSU.
Apr. 3: Stringing together top scores in still rings competition, Illinois’ men’s gymnastics team rallied to share the Big Ten title with host Michigan.
Apr. 22: Justin Spring was named Illinois’ men’s gymnastics coach.
May 3: The Illini men’s golf team won its first Big Ten title in 21 years, totaling 21 fewer strokes than runner-up Penn State.
May 8: In front of a school-record 5,214 fans at Illinois Field, 25th-ranked Illinois scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to top Ohio State, 5-4.
Sept. 8: A 12-foot tall, 2,000-pound bronze statue of Red Grange arrived in Champaign for its installation on the west side of Memorial Stadium.
Oct. 16: A crowd of 7,632 watched rookie coach Kevin Hambly’s 10th-ranked Illini sweep past former coach Mike Hebert’s No. 6 Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten action at Huff Hall.
Oct. 31: Mikel Leshoure rushed for 150 yards and Jason Ford ran for 128 more as Illinois hammered visiting Michigan, 38-13.
Dec. 2: The Illini basketball team defeated host Clemson, the nation’s 18th-ranked team, by a score of 76-74. It rallied from a 23-point deficit early in the second half. That same night, UI’s women’s team turned a 17-point deficit into a 15-point victory at Wake Forest.