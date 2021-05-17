During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2010
Feb. 6: D.J. Richardson made three free throws in the final 26 seconds and Mike Davis slammed home a dunk at the buzzer as Illinois defeated No. 5 Michigan State, 78-73, at the Assembly Hall. The U of I hosted ESPN’s “Game Day” broadcast before the game.
Feb. 9: Illinois basketball snapped Wisconsin’s 51-0 home record against unranked Big Ten opponents under Coach Bo Ryan with a 63-56 upset over the No. 11 Badgers.
Mar. 12: Holding Wisconsin to 29 percent shooting from the field, Illini men’s basketball upset the 13th-ranked Badgers, 58-54, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
May 15: With a 10-0 victory over Minnesota in the regular-season finale, Illini softball extended its Big Ten winning streak to 13. Illinois went on to split four games in the NCAA Regional tournament.
June 3: Scott Langley shot 206 over 54 holes to capture medalist honors at the NCAA Golf Championships in Ooltewah, Tenn. From there, Langley went on to become the low amateur at the 2010 U.S. Open.
June 30: After 19 years of service, Ron Guenther stepped down from his post as director of intercollegiate athletics. He initiated a $121 million renovation of Memorial Stadium and the construction of numerous other facilities.
Sept. 24: Illini volleyball broke No. 2 Penn State’s winning streak of 65 straight matches against Big Ten foes, winning 17-15 in the fifth and deciding set.
Oct. 9: Illinois football picked up its first-ever victory at Penn State, 33-13. The Illini defense shut out the Nittany Lions in the second half.
Nov. 6: At Michigan’s “Big House”, the Wolverines and Illini played three overtimes. U-M escaped with a 67-65 victory.
Nov. 20: In a 48-27 victory at Wrigley Field against Northwestern, Mikel Leshoure rushed for an Illini school-record 330 yards. He had a whopping 153 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
Nov. 30: No. 20 Illinois topped North Carolina, 79-67, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the Assembly Hall. Five Illini scored in double figures.
Dec. 4: Illini basketball upset host Gonzaga in Spokane, 73-61, scoring a flurry of three-point field goals.
Dec. 29: In Houston’s Texas Bowl, Illinois football romped past Baylor, 38-14. Game MVP Mikel Leshoure scored three touchdowns and rushed for 184 yards.