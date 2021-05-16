During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2011
Jan. 18: Brandon Paul scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to lead No. 23 Illinois past 17th-ranked Michigan State, 71-62.
Jan. 22: Keyed by Jared Sullinger’s 27 points and 16 rebounds, top-ranked Ohio State overcame a sizeable deficit to win by a score of 73-68.
Mar. 18 & 20: Illinois’ decisive first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Lon Kruger’s UNLV squad set up yet another clash with a former Illini coach. In game two, Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks, starring Marcus and Markieff Morris, easily dispatched Illinois, 73-59.
May 1: Freshman Luke Guthrie won medalist honors at the Big Ten Championships by one stroke, while his team was 19 strokes better than second-place Northwestern.
May 16 & Aug. 10: Sixty-five-year-old Ron Guenther announced his decision to step down as Illinois’ director of athletics. Nearly four months later, Mike Thomas was hired to head UI’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.
May 21: Matt Dittman’s ninth-inning, opposite-field, two-run, walk-off home run completed a three-game sweep of Indiana, giving Illinois a share of its first Big Ten championship since 2005.
July 1: Nebraska was admitted to membership in the Big Ten Conference.
Oct. 8: Nineteenth-ranked Illinois ran its record to 6-0 with a 41-20 football victory at Indiana. Ron Zook’s Illini reversed course in the second half of the season, losing its next six in a row.
Oct. 19: Straight set victories over Northwestern stretched top-ranked Illini volleyball’s record to 20-0. Three days later, host Nebraska stopped the streak.
Nov. 27: Director of Athletics Mike Thomas announced that Ron Zook would not be retained as head football coach.
Nov. 29: In College Park, Sam Maniscalco scored 24 points and Brandon Paul added 17 as Illini basketball pulled away from Maryland and improved its record to 7-0.
Dec. 15 & 17: At the Final Four in San Antonio, Illini volleyball used a breath-taking rally in the fifth set to defeat Southern California, 3-2. Two nights later, UCLA denied Illinois a national title by winning three out of four sets.
Dec. 31: Hungry to halt its six-game losing streak, Illinois topped UCLA, 20-14, in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. Interim coach Vic Koenning led the postgame celebration.