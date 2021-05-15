During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2012
Jan. 10: Brandon Paul scored a career-high 43 points, the third-best effort in Illini history, to lead Illinois past No. 5 Ohio State, 79-74.
Jan. 31: Illinois surprised No. 9 Michigan State in a low-scoring 42-41 homecourt victory. Spartan forward Draymond Green spent much of the game on the bench with foul trouble.
Mar. 9 & 29: Bruce Weber was fired by A.D. Mike Thomas, ending his Illini coaching career with an overall record of 200-101. Less than three weeks later, Ohio University coach John Groce was introduced as Weber’s replacement.
Apr. 20: Rallying from a two-point deficit in the final two rotations, Illini men’s gymnastics edged top-ranked Oklahoma to win its 10th NCAA title.
Apr. 29: For the first time since 2005, Coach Brad Dancer’s Illini tennis team won the Big Ten Tournament title.
Apr. 29: Luke Guthrie medaled for a second time at the Big Ten Golf Championships.
Apr. 29: Tennis stunned top-seeded Ohio State in a thrilling 4-3 comeback at the finals of the Big Ten Tournament. It snapped the Buckeyes’ six-year reign as champs.
May 31: Sophomore Thomas Pieters fired an even-par 71 at Riviera Country Club to win the NCAA individual championship by three shots.
June 8: On her 19th birthday, Ashley Spencer won the 400-meter title at the 2012 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Later that evening, Andrew Riley won the 100-meter dash, becoming the first Illini to win that event since Willie Williams in 1954.
June 28: U of I center Meyers Leonard was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
Aug. 9: Former Illini soccer standout Emily Zurrer received a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in London. She and her Canadian teammates beat France, 1-0.
Aug. 12: In the Olympic gold-medal game against Spain, former Illini star Deron Williams scored six points as the United States won, 107-100.
Sept. 1: New football coach Tim Beckman led Illinois past Western Michigan, 24-7, in his debut.
Nov. 12: John Groce’s first recruiting class included Kendrick Nunn, Malcolm Hill, Maverick Morgan, Jaylon Tate and Austin Colbert.
Dec. 5: Maryland and Rutgers accepted invitations to join the Big Ten. The two schools began competition in September of 2014.
Dec. 8: Gonzaga’s record at the McCarthey Athletic Center fell to 110-8 following Illinois basketball’s 63-56 victory in Spokane.
Dec. 28: Twenty-seven points and 19 rebounds by Karisma Penn led Illini women’s basketball to a 70-59 win against sixth-ranked Georgia.