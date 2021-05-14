During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2013
Jan. 5: No. 11 Illinois blew out No. 8 Ohio State, 74-55, behind Brandon Paul’s 19 points.
Feb. 7: Senior forward Tyler Griffey took an inbounds pass and made a wide-open layup with 0.9 seconds to play to provide Illinois with a 74-72 win over top-ranked Indiana.
Feb. 22: Junior pole vaulter Stephanie Richartz won her first indoor Big Ten crown with a school-record leap of 13-11 ¼.
Mar. 14: Illini men’s basketball advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament with a last-second 74-72 win against Minnesota. Brandon Paul’s buzzer-beating 15-footer was the difference.
Mar. 22 & 24: In first- and second-round NCAA Tournament play at Austin, Tex., Illinois pulled out a rugged 57-49 over Colorado, then lost a 63-59 decision to Miami. John Groce’s first Illini team ended the season with a 23-13 record.
Mar. 23: Sophomore 125-pounder Jesse Delgado won the NCAA wrestling title in Des Moines, Iowa. It was UI’s first ever title at that weight and Illinois’ first individual championship since 2003.
Apr. 28: The Big Ten announced that Illinois’ football team would be aligned in the West Division with Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Apr. 29: A 30-year, $60-million agreement changed the name of the Assembly Hall to the State Farm Center.
May 22-27: The University of Illinois’ Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex hosted 35 men’s and women’s teams for the NCAA Tennis Championships.
Sept. 25: Former Illini football athlete turned astronaut Mike Hopkins was launched into space. He returned to Earth from the International Space Center on Mar. 10, 2014.
Nov. 23: Steve Hull caught a career-high 10 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase as the Illini football team defeated host Purdue, 20-16. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak and an overall 20-game skid in conference play.
Dec. 21: Tracy Abrams hit a pair of three throws with 4.6 points left, providing Illinois with a 65-64 win against Missouri in St. Louis.