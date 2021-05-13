During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2014
Jan. 29: Former Illini basketball star Mannie Jackson stepped forward with a $3 million gift to create a U of I Basketball Hall of Fame at the State Farm Center.
Mar. 1: The Illini hoopsters held a fourth consecutive opponent to less than 50 points, defeating 18th-ranked Michigan State by a score of 53-46.
Mar. 8: A final-second 3-pointer by senior Jon Ekey led Illinois past No. 24 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 66-63.
Mar. 22: Junior 125-pounder Jesse Delgado won his second straight NCAA title with a 3-2 decision over Nahshon Garrett of Cornell. With the win, Delgado became the first Illini wrestler to win back-to-back national championships in 56 years.
May 18: The Illini men’s track and field team placed second at the 2014 Big Ten Championships, its best finish since 1994. Stephon Pamilton, Vanier Joseph and Joe McAsey all won individual titles.
June 19: Wrestling’s Jesse Delgado and soccer’s Jannelle Flaws won the Dike Eddleman Award as UI’s athletes of the year.
Oct. 11: Illini volleyball upset defending national champion Penn State, 3-1, thanks to 19 kills and 12 digs from Jocelynn Birks.
Oct. 18: Coach Kevin Hambly’s volleyball squad notched its first-ever Big Ten victory over Nebraska, beating the Huskers in Lincoln.
Nov. 22: Sophomore placekicker David Reisner nailed a game-winning 36-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to defeat Penn State, 16-14, at Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 27: Illinois got 23 points from Chatrice White and 22 more from Ivory Crawford to beat No. 9 Kentucky, 77-71.
Dec. 20: Holding the ball for a final shot, Rayvonte Rice launched a successful three-pointer over two defenders, giving Illinois a 62-59 win against Missouri.
Dec. 26: In the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, senior quarterback Reilly O’Toole compiled nearly 400 total yards of offense but it wasn’t enough as Louisiana Tech defeated Illinois, 35-18.