During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2015
Feb. 12: A record crowd of 17,087 at the State Farm Center saw Illinois dominate Michigan in the overtime period, 14-2, and beat the Wolverines by a final score of 64-52.
Mar. 8: Redshirt freshman Isaiah Martinez took control from the opening whistle and won the 157-pound title at the Big Ten wrestling finals.
Mar. 21: Martinez captured the NCAA’s 157-pound wrestling title and became the first freshman to be an undefeated national champion since Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson in 1999.
Mar. 30: Illini baseball jumped off to a 7-0 lead at Michigan State and held on for a 13-9 victory. It was the first of 20 consecutive Big Ten victories, a streak that eventually resulted in a conference title.
Apr. 11: The University of Illinois dedicated its new 24-acre Lauritsen/Wohlers Outdoor Golf Facility.
Apr. 26: Illini tennis won the Big Ten Tournament championship, sweeping Ohio State, 4-0.
May 7-Aug. 28: Accusations of abuse by Illinois student-athlete Simon Cvijanovich against the football staff began a wild series of events. It ended on Aug. 28 when athletic director Mike Thomas terminated head coach Tim Beckman and replaced him with Bill Cubit.
May 17: Ten-point victories in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays provided the winning margin for the men’s track and field squad. It was Illinois’ 49th Big Ten team title.
May 20: In the opening round of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, regular-season champ Illinois defeated Nebraska, 3-2. Tyler Jay’s school-record 23rd save gave UI its conference record 27th straight win. On June 8, Jay was chosen in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Oct. 3: In what would be Bill Cubit’s biggest win as the Illini football coach, his troops came from behind to beat visiting Nebraska, 14-13. Geronimo Allison hauled in a one-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds left, followed by Taylor Zalewski’s game-winning PAT.
Nov. 9: The DIA exercised a “without case” separation clause in the contract of A.D. Mike Thomas.
Nov. 22: Former Illini coach Lou Henson was inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame. Ten days later, the playing floor at the State Farm Center was named in his honor.