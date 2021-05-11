2 lovie through the years.JPG

John Dixon/The News-Gazette Lovie Smith wades into a crowd of University of Illinois students at the Illini Union, where he talked to students before being introduced as the school's 25th head football coach later in the day.

 MBR
Listen to this article

During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.

As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.

Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2016

Feb. 3: Playing its first triple-overtime game since 1993, Illinois defeated host Rutgers, 110-101. Malcolm Hill scored 32 points for the Illini.

Feb. 10: Following Kevin Hambly’s unexpected departure to Stanford, Chris Tamas was named Illinois’ new volleyball coach.

Feb. 17: Former Illini student-athlete Josh Whitman, the athletic director at St. Louis’ Washington University, was named as his alma mater’s new leader.

Mar. 5 & 8: Bill Cubit was released as head football coach and replaced three days later by former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith.

Mar. 6 & 19: In a whirlwind two-week period, wrestling’s Isaiah Martinez won both Big Ten and NCAA individual titles. Through his first two seasons at Illinois, he owned a 67-1 record.

Mar. 10: In the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois blew an 11-point lead in 98 seconds then was saved by a 16-foot jumper from Malcolm Hill with 1:14 to go. Final score: Illinois 68, No. 20 Iowa 66.

Sept. 3: Lovie Smith’s Illini debut was a huge success as Illinois bombed visiting Murray State, 52-3.

Nov. 5: A fourth-down stop by Illinois’ defensive unit deep in its own territory resulted in a 31-27 victory over Michigan State. Kendrick Foster rushed for a career-high 146 yards.

Nov. 10: Illinois basketball announced that Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilman signed national letters of intent.

Dec. 21: Illinois won its fourth straight Braggin’ Rights game over Mizzou, led by Malcolm Hill (21 points) and Maverick Morgan (19 points and 11 rebounds).

Trending Videos