During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2016
Feb. 3: Playing its first triple-overtime game since 1993, Illinois defeated host Rutgers, 110-101. Malcolm Hill scored 32 points for the Illini.
Feb. 10: Following Kevin Hambly’s unexpected departure to Stanford, Chris Tamas was named Illinois’ new volleyball coach.
Feb. 17: Former Illini student-athlete Josh Whitman, the athletic director at St. Louis’ Washington University, was named as his alma mater’s new leader.
Mar. 5 & 8: Bill Cubit was released as head football coach and replaced three days later by former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith.
Mar. 6 & 19: In a whirlwind two-week period, wrestling’s Isaiah Martinez won both Big Ten and NCAA individual titles. Through his first two seasons at Illinois, he owned a 67-1 record.
Mar. 10: In the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois blew an 11-point lead in 98 seconds then was saved by a 16-foot jumper from Malcolm Hill with 1:14 to go. Final score: Illinois 68, No. 20 Iowa 66.
Sept. 3: Lovie Smith’s Illini debut was a huge success as Illinois bombed visiting Murray State, 52-3.
Nov. 5: A fourth-down stop by Illinois’ defensive unit deep in its own territory resulted in a 31-27 victory over Michigan State. Kendrick Foster rushed for a career-high 146 yards.
Nov. 10: Illinois basketball announced that Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilman signed national letters of intent.
Dec. 21: Illinois won its fourth straight Braggin’ Rights game over Mizzou, led by Malcolm Hill (21 points) and Maverick Morgan (19 points and 11 rebounds).