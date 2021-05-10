During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2017
Jan. 11: Six Illini players scored in double figures and UI’s bench outscored its opponent, 28-9, as Illinois romped past Michigan, 85-69.
Feb. 18: At Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Illinois held on for a 70-66 win against Iowa. Malcolm Hill led UI’s offensive attack with 21 points.
Feb. 23: Illinois announced its inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class of 28. Joining Red Grange, George Huff and Dick Butkus were nine former basketball greats.
Mar. 2: On Senior Night at the State Farm Center, six Illini upperclassmen were sent out in winning fashion. Illinois defeated Michigan State, 73-70.
Mar. 11 & 18: In the span of one week, Josh Whitman fired John Groce then hired Brad Underwood from Oklahoma State.
Mar. 22: Nancy Fahey, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, was hired by Josh Whitman as Illinois’ new hoops coach.
June 23: The University of Illinois announced that it would partner with the National Hockey League to evaluate the possible addition of ice hockey as a varsity sport.
Sept. 9: Former Illini great Mannie Jackson was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Nov. 8: Morgan Park High School point guard Ayo Dosunmu signed to attend the University of Illinois.
Dec. 6: Thanks to a $7 million gift from alums Richard Demirjian and Kara Demirjian-Huss, Josh Whitman announced plans for the construction of new soccer and track and field facilities.
Dec. 8: In the NCAA Regional semifinals, Illini volleyball fell at the hands of Michigan State, 3-1. Chris Tamas’s initial season at Illinois ended with a 23-11 record.