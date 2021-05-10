gala

The second class of Illinois Hall of Fame inductees at the 2018 Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on June 15, 2018, from left, Darrin Fletcher, Nancy Brookhart Cherin, Dave Downey, Justin Spring, Tara Hurless, Willie Williams, Lou Henson, Kendall Gill, Jim Grabowski, Deron Williams, Scott Langley, Celena Mondie-Milner, Tonya Williams and Dana Howard.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.

As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.

Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2017

Jan. 11: Six Illini players scored in double figures and UI’s bench outscored its opponent, 28-9, as Illinois romped past Michigan, 85-69.

Feb. 18: At Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Illinois held on for a 70-66 win against Iowa. Malcolm Hill led UI’s offensive attack with 21 points.

Feb. 23: Illinois announced its inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class of 28. Joining Red Grange, George Huff and Dick Butkus were nine former basketball greats.

Mar. 2: On Senior Night at the State Farm Center, six Illini upperclassmen were sent out in winning fashion. Illinois defeated Michigan State, 73-70.

Mar. 11 & 18: In the span of one week, Josh Whitman fired John Groce then hired Brad Underwood from Oklahoma State.

Mar. 22: Nancy Fahey, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, was hired by Josh Whitman as Illinois’ new hoops coach.

June 23: The University of Illinois announced that it would partner with the National Hockey League to evaluate the possible addition of ice hockey as a varsity sport.

Sept. 9: Former Illini great Mannie Jackson was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nov. 8: Morgan Park High School point guard Ayo Dosunmu signed to attend the University of Illinois.

Dec. 6: Thanks to a $7 million gift from alums Richard Demirjian and Kara Demirjian-Huss, Josh Whitman announced plans for the construction of new soccer and track and field facilities.

Dec. 8: In the NCAA Regional semifinals, Illini volleyball fell at the hands of Michigan State, 3-1. Chris Tamas’s initial season at Illinois ended with a 23-11 record.

Trending Videos