During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2018
Jan. 24: Coach Brad Underwood collected his very first Big Ten victory when Illinois squeaked past Indiana, 73-71.
Mar. 4: Illini senior Isaiah Martinez won an historic fourth Big Ten title, becoming just the 16th wrestler to accomplish the feat in the 106-year history of the conference.
Mar. 8: A feasibility study, initiated in 2017, concluded that NCAA men’s hockey would flourish at the University of Illinois.
Mar. 17: Wrestling great Isaiah Martinez concluded his Illini career with a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships. He ended with two national titles, four Big Ten crowns and the highest win percentage (.975) in school history.
Apr. 30: For the second time, Illinois golf’s Nick Hardy earned medalist honors at the Big Ten Championships.
Aug. 29: The H.D. Smith Foundation announced a $20 million donation to the University of Illinois Foundation, with $15 million dedicated to an Illini football performance center.
Sept. 1: Highlighted by Jake Hansen’s UI record six tackles for loss, Illinois football won its season opener versus Kent State, 31-24.
Sept. 22: Illinois’ second Hall of Fame class, headlined by Lou Henson and Ray Eliot, was inducted at the State Farm Center.
Oct. 6: Illini football snapped a string of 13 consecutive Big Ten football losses with a 38-17 victory at Rutgers.
Nov. 3: Illinois exploded for 646 of total offense in rolling past visiting Minnesota, 55-31. Running back Reggie Corbin galloped for 213 yards on just 13 carries, including touchdowns of 77 and 72 yards.
Nov. 24: UI’s volleyball team won its 13th consecutive match, this one a 3-1 decision over No. 12 Purdue. The victory put a bow on a 17-3 conference record.
Dec. 13: In the semifinals of the NCAA tournament in Minneapolis, Illinois blew a 2-0 lead and lost to Nebraska in five sets. Seniors Jordyn Poulter and Ali Bastianelli made their final Illini appearance.