During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 2020
January 25: Ayo Dosunmu’s clutch jumper with .05 seconds left gave No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory at Michigan.
March 8: Kofi Cockburn blocked Luka Garza’s potential winning shot as time expired to clinch a 78-76 victory over Iowa at the State Farm Center.
March 12: Due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten announced that it was cancelling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year.
April 7: Fifteen Illini legends were added to the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame, including Ray Nitschke, Derek Harper, Kevin Hardy and Bob Richards.
June 15: The IHSA announced that the Boys State Basketball Tournament would return to the State Farm Center for at least a three-year period, beginning in 2021.
June 30: Valued at more than $15 million, the Atkins Group donated more than 300 acres of real estate to the University of Illinois. The prime piece of the property is the Stone Creek Golf Club.
July 29: Beloved Illini basketball coach Lou Henson died at the age of 88.
July 31: After studying all of his options, Ayo Dosunmu announced that he would return to Illinois for a third year of basketball competition.
August 11: The Big Ten announced the postponement of the Fall sports season, including football, volleyball, soccer and cross country. The conference reversed course on Sept. 16, rescheduling competition for all of the sports.
November 14: James McCourt’s game-winning 47-yard field goal helped Illinois win its first game of the season, a 23-20 decision over Rutgers.
November 15: Former Illini football standout Mike Hopkins was launched into space for a second time, this time as commander of the Crew-1 SpaceX Dragon Resilience.
November 21: Illinois forced five Husker turnovers in a dominant 41-23 gridiron win at Nebraska.
November 25: Illini basketball tipped off its 2020-21 season with a 122-60 victory over North Carolina A&T. It would wind up with an impressive 24-7 record.
November 27: Illinois’ football game against No. 4 Ohio State was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Buckeye football program.
December 13 & 19: Six days after Lovie Smith was relieved of his duties, Josh Whitman named former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema to lead the Illini football program.