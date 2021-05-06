During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
During the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history.
Up first: 2021
February 6: In a dominant 75-60 victory over No. 19 Wisconsin, Ayo Dosunmu notched Illini basketball’s first individual triple-double in 20 years. He notched a second triple-double on Feb. 20 at Minnesota.
March 2: No. 4 Illinois destroyed No. 2 Michigan, 76-53, at Ann Arbor’s Crisler Center. The Illini led by as much as 28 points late in the second half.
March 6: Sporting a protective facial mask and making his first appearance since being injured against Michigan State, Ayo Dosunmu led fourth-ranked Illinois to a 73-68 win at Ohio State. UI finished with 16 victories in conference play, most ever in the history of the program.
March 12-14: After downing Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois was named as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
March 17: USA Today named Ayo Dosunmu as its National Player of the Year.
March 19 & 21: After rolling past Drexel in its opening game, Illini basketball disappointingly bowed out of the NCAA Tournament two days later by losing to Loyola.
April 3: Ayo Dosunmu won the Bob Cousy Award as college basketball’s top point court. Three days later, he declared for the NBA Draft.
April 6: Student-athletes for soccer and men’s and women’s track & field and cross country got their first look at the newly completed Demirjian Park facility. UI’s new Gary Wieneke Track hosted its first home meet on April 23 and 24.
April 11: Illini tennis claimed the outright Big Ten West Division title by beating Nebraska, 4-0.
April 16: Illinois conducted groundbreaking ceremonies for the $8 million Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center and the $6 million Rex and Alice Martin Softball Training Center.
April 17: Illini guard Trent Frazier announced that he would return for a “super senior” season in 2021-22.
April 19: Fans got their first in-person opportunity to see new coach Bret Bielema’s Illini football team in spring game action at Memorial Stadium.
April 25: Riley Gowens, Ryan O’Hara and Cole Kirschsieper combined to throw the 11th no-hitter in Illinois baseball’s history. Illinois completed its three-game sweep at West Lafayette with a 1-0 victory.
May 2: Seven minutes and 650 miles apart, Illinois men’s golf and men’s tennis teams won Big Ten championships in dramatic fashion.