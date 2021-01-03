CHAMPAIGN — Three weeks ago, Brad Underwood’s blood pressure might have been skyrocketing if he had all three of his freshmen regulars in the game at the same time.
His words.
Three weeks ago, needing the combination of Andre Curbelo, Adam Miller and Coleman Hawkins on the court together might have been reason enough to seek medical attention. Curbelo and Miller’s roles had been established, but Hawkins was appearing infrequently.
Saturday night, that trio in the same lineup was a pairing Underwood trusted during one of the more important moments against Purdue.
The Boilermakers had wiped out Illinois’ double-digit halftime lead with a monster of a second-half start. Veteran guards Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier made consecutive three-pointers to stem the tide, but then Underwood turned to his youngest, least experienced players. They answered the call, helping maintain an Illini run that ultimately led to a 66-58 victory at State Farm Center.
“I’m slowly learning to trust them,” Underwood said. “Three weeks ago? Probably not as much.”
Miller was one of four players in double figures for No. 15 Illinois (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten), finishing with 10 points that came thanks to knocking down a pair of three-pointers. Curbelo added eight points and a game-high six assists against Purdue (7-5, 2-3), and Hawkins chipped in five points and two rebounds in just five minutes on the floor.
“As the games go by, as time goes by, practices go by, we’re just going to continue to improve,” Curbelo said about himself, Miller and Hawkins.
“That’s what’s going to keep getting us minutes. It’s the Big Ten — it’s a hard league — and I think Coach Underwood does a really good job of rotating guys and trusting us. We’re just going to continue to earn that trust in practice. What we do in practice is what we’re going to do in the games.”
Practice is where Hawkins earned his playing time Saturday against Purdue. Underwood counted the 6-foot-10 forward’s efforts leading up to the game among Hawkins’ best.
That meant he was the second forward off the bench instead of Jacob Grandison, which wasn’t a slight to the redshirt junior.
The way Williams has played and continued to play against Purdue with 12 points and 10 rebounds meant fewer minutes for anybody at the 4. Hawkins gobbled them up, though.
“Coleman deserved the opportunity,” Underwood said. “He’s been terrific in practice, and I’m always going to reward effort and positive practices with minutes when I can.”
It’s been in practice where Williams said he’s seen the most growth from his freshmen teammates since they arrived on campus this summer.
“Their work ethic is the thing that stands out to me the most,” Williams said. “They’re always willing to work doing whatever it takes so they can get better. No matter what it is. An extra lift. A couple extra wind sprints. Just whatever. I love that group, and that group is going to be something special.”
Growth on the defensive end for Illinois’ freshmen trio is the bigger deal for Underwood. It’s a matter of time, the Illini coach said, before they get even more dialed in offensively.
Saturday was a glimpse of that, with Miller’s pair of three-pointers and Hawkins knocking down his first career three.
“Their success comes because of what has been done prior to them coming here,” Underwood said. “They’re high IQ guys. I’ve said it since the preseason that they’re great listeners, and they have tremendous pride. Everybody develops a little bit differently — at a different rate — but these guys have been able to adjust because of their IQ, their feel. Their instincts allow them to do certain things.”
Curbelo and Miller have been tapped to do more through 11 games. Hawkins’ role is still being defined, and Underwood doesn’t want to place expectations on him. Williams’ play this season has allowed Hawkins to ease into his college basketball career.
Not so much with Curbelo and Miller.
“Those guys have been thrown to the wolves, so to speak, and now they’re really not freshmen anymore — especially Adam and Curbelo with the minutes they’ve played,” Underwood said. “Those guys have seen some really good teams and really good players and seen a lot of schemes thrown at them. They’re maturing into really good players pretty quickly.”