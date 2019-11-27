In boys' basketball
Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament
Moline 47, Champaign Central 46. The Maroons (0-1) fell by the narrowest of margins in their first outing of 2019-2020. Isaiah Jackson piled up 19 points and seven rebounds for Central to pair with 16 points from Pryce Punkay.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Limestone 50. A 22-10 scoring advantage in the last period lifted the Bulldogs (1-1) to their first win of the season. Grant Coleman's 17 points and eight rebounds led the M-S surge, as did Kobe Essien's 13 points, Braden Finch's 12 points and Cole Lener's 10 points.
Danville 72, Centennial 61. Tevin Smith shot 4 of 8 from distance and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, pushing to 29 points and nine rebounds as the Vikings (1-0) staved off the Big 12 rival Chargers (1-1). Nathanael Hoskins put together a great night from the field for Danville, hitting 10 of 14 shots en route to 24 points. Jaylen Bryson (16 points, seven rebounds), Axel Laby (14 points, seven rebounds) and Termarion Howard (12 points, six rebounds) paced Centennial.
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
St. Thomas More 68, Chrisman 30. Dawson Magrini began his season with a 16-point effort for the Sabers (1-0), who handled the Cardinals (0-2). Cameron Cole (14 points) and Justen Green (12 points) both found double-digit points for STM, which garnered nine steals from David Hubbard.
Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament
Tri-County 69, Martinsville 37. The Titans outscored their foe 40-21 in the second half en route to a second tournament triumph.
Judah Christian 69, Hutsonville/Palestine 48. Four different athletes for the Tribe (2-0) boasted between 13 and 16 points as it rolled to victory. Both Noah Jackson and Justin Dillman banked 16 points, with the latter nailing four three-pointers. Judah also received 14 points from Isaiah Thompson and 13 points from Tyler Grenda, who hit four triples of his own.
Paris JV 62, Tri-County 39. The larger school's non-varsity program got the better of the Titans (2-1) in the event's Tuesday finale.
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament
Iroquois West 68, Armstrong-Potomac 57. Three members of the Raiders (1-1) put up double-figure points in a success versus the Trojans (0-2). Ryan Tilstra led that trio with 18 points and was backed by Jack McMillan's 17 points and Zach Rice's 12 points.
Prairie Central 69, Tri-Point 56. The Hawks (1-0) carded nine three-pointers and held down their first foe of the season. Trey Bazzell hit two of those while posting 17 points for Prairie Central, which landed three more triples apiece from Rylie Vaughan and Logan Goad, who each notched 14 points total.
Topper Classic
At Schlarman
Milford 41, Fountain Central (Ind.) 38. Trey Totheroh piled up 17 points for the Bearcats (1-0), who began their year with a narrow victory over an out-of-state enemy. Tanner Sobkoviak chipped in 12 points toward Milford's triumph.
Schlarman 68, Danville JV 41. Cole Carnahan drained three triples to bolster his 16 points for the Hilltoppers (1-1), who picked up their first win of the season. Jamal Taylor boasted another 14 points for Schlarman.
Nontournament
Cissna Park 74, Illinois Lutheran 33. The host Timberwolves (1-0) held a 23-6 edge through eight minutes and overwhelmed their nonconference foe as a result. Ian Rogers hit four times from distance en route to 21 points for Cissna Park, which netted 12 points from Penn Stoller, 11 points from Keegan Boyle and 10 points from Malaki Verkler.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Tri-Valley 43. Trey VanWinkle rallied to 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, helping the host Panthers (1-0) overcome a six-point deficit entering that period and snag a nonconference win. Both Drake Schrodt and Alex Rueck banked seven points to support PBL.
Pleasant Plains 41, Monticello 35. The visiting Sages (0-1) fell behind 25-11 at halftime and couldn't fully recover during a nonconference setback. Garrett Kepley's 13 points, three assists and three steals keyed Monticello, as did a Briggs Fultz's eight points and nine rebounds.
Watseka 50, Oakwood 40. Drew Wittenborn accumulated 13 points for the host Warriors (1-0) in a non-league triumph versus the Comets (1-1). Seven total Watseka players tabbed at least three points apiece, and Conner Curry's 11 points also pushed the Warriors. Isaiah Ruch produced 12 points for Oakwood to go with 10 more from Jackson Powell.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood McDonald’s Comet Classic
Uni High 44, Blue Ridge 37. Lara Marinov racked up 19 points for the Illineks (5-1) to bounce back from its first loss of the season the previous evening, tripping up the Knights (3-2) in the process. Dina Hashash's 14 points and Ella Greer's 10 rebounds also aided the Uni High cause. Jenna Mozingo's 12 points and Jaclyn Pearl's seven points led the Blue Ridge attack.
Tri-County 64, Judah Christian 38. After the teams played to a 15-all draw in the first quarter, the Titans (4-0) blitzed the Tribe (1-4) to stay perfect on the season. Freshman Thaylee Barry collected 17 points for Tri-County, including three three-pointers. Also hitting double figures scoring for the Titans were Bella Dudley (13 points) and Cailynne Phillips (10 points). Sa'kinah Williams was a one-girl wrecking ball for Judah, racking up 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Nontournament
Clinton 55, LeRoy 20. An 8-0 first-quarter lead got the host Maroons (3-2) off on the right foot in a nonconference success against the Panthers (1-6). Kaitlyn Rauch poured in 27 points for Clinton, while Mallory Cyrulik recorded another nine points. Layna Spratt's five points was the top mark for LeRoy.
Iroquois West 50, St. Anne 35. Shelby Johnson climbed to 17 points for the visiting Raiders (1-5), who got on the right side of the scoreboard for the first time this season, in non-league play. McKinley Tilstra also aided that outcome with 10 points.
Okaw Valley 49, Arthur Christian School 43. Despite Alexa Franklin potting 23 points for the host Conquering Riders (1-2), their nonconference opponent left with the win. Franklin added six steals for ACS, which got 10 points and five rebounds from Lyla Kauffman.
Paris 65, St. Joseph-Ogden 44. The host Spartans (4-1) were set aside for the first time this season, in a nonconference tilt. Taylor Barnes' nine points and six points apiece from Ashlyn Lannert and Payton Jacob keyed SJ-O.
Salt Fork 52, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48. Carsyn Todd went off from deep, sinking seven three-pointers on her way to 27 points for the visiting Storm (3-0) in a nonconference victory versus the Knights (2-1). Mackenzie Russell connected on 6 of 7 free throws while putting up 11 points for Salt Fork. Mackenzi Bowles' 14 points and 10 points apiece from Alexa Miller and Kailee Otto paced ALAH.
Teutopolis 48, St. Thomas More 11. The host Sabers (0-1) mostly were silenced in nonconference play, with Kennedy Ramshaw's five points accounting for most of the STM offense.
Villa Grove/Heritage 49, Tuscola 43. Each of Aliya Holloman, Kyleigh Block and Samantha Campbell hit at least five field goals for the visiting Blue Devils (4-1), who held off the Warriors (2-2) in a non-league affair. Holloman (18 points), Block (15 points) and Campbell (12 points) all soared to double-digit points for VG/H. Tuscola's Marissa Russo led all scorers with 20 points to go with Brynn Tabeling's 10 points.