In volleyball
Arthur Christian School 2, Normal Calvary 0. The Conquering Riders (26-1) picked up an East Central Illinois Conference victory on the road, winning 25-10, 25-15 behind nine kills from Ava Yoder for their fourth straight victory.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Cassandra Diener’s 20 assists helped the Knights (7-15) to a 25-23, 25-23 sweep on the road in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Cheyenne Chupp, Mackenzi Bowles and Kaylee Yeakel all supplied five kills in the win.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Chrisman 0. The Blue Devils (10-6) were persistent on their home court in Vermilion Valley Conference play, winning 25-18, 28-26 over the Cardinals (12-9). Emily Meidel led BHRA with 15 kills, six blocks and six digs.
Centennial 2, Springfield 1. Leah Luchinski delivered 29 assists to help the host Chargers (10-9) pull off a non-league win in three sets after dropping the first, winning 20-25, 25-21, 25-16. Ashlynn Perry also contributed 25 digs.
Danville First Baptist 2, Uni High 1. The Illineks (1-12) were bested in three sets of non-league action, falling 17-25, 26-24, 25-23 at home. Lara Marinov and Mary Walker supplied eight kills apiece.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies (3-16) were thwarted in Heart of Illinois Conference home play, falling 25-17, 25-16. Kylee Bishop recorded two assists and five digs in the effort, while Makynzee Theis added three aces.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Buffaloes (2-13) grabbed a VVC victory over the Cornjerkers (2-17) in sweeping fashion at home — 25-10, 25-20 — getting seven kills, seven aces and 14 digs from Taylor Stal.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Tremont 1. Jessica Freehill’s 13-kill, 18-dig outing helped the Falcons (10-7) find victory in HOIC home action — 25-17, 16-25, 25-22 — with Mady Schutte’s 24 assists and eight digs leading the way.
Heritage 2, Blue Ridge 1. The Hawks (19-4) recovered from a first-set loss to take down the Knights (21-5) in LPC road action 20-25, 25-15, 19-15. Bri Struck mustered a 17-kill, 15-dig double-double for Heritage to go with Olivia Sorensen’s 30 assists and 12 digs. Gracie Shaffer’s 26 assists backed 12 kills and 23 digs from Nadia Beadle for Blue Ridge.
Lexington 2, LeRoy 1. Cassidy Rieck’s nine service points backed a solid outing for Kiera Spratt (five kills, five blocks), but the Panthers (8-13) were taken down in HOIC action at home — 27-25, 19-25, 25-22.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Lincoln 0. Amber Yeakel tallied two blocks, two digs and four kills of support for Kayin Garner, whose 25 assists, eight digs and two aces helped push the Bulldogs (15-6) to an Apollo Conference victory on the road — 25-20, 25-15.
Milford 2, Salt Fork 0. Another VVC victory for the host Bearcats (14-3-1) came in dominant set wins — 25-10, 25-3 — over the Storm (5-13). Caley Mowrey tallied 10 kills and two blocks, both team highs, while Kaylee Warren notched 20 assists for Milford.
Monticello 2, Tuscola 0. Kalen Roy carried the Sages (10-6) with 13 digs and 15 assists for a 25-17, 25-20 home win over the Warriors (9-7-1). Meredith Fraker also tallied eight kills for Monticello.
Oakwood 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Emma Franzen’s big-time outing — three aces, 15 kills, 17 digs and two blocks — couldn’t push the Trojans (1-15) past the Comets (12-10) in a 25-21, 25-27, 25-12 VVC outcome.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Rantoul 0. The Spartans (17-4) swept the Eagles (10-6) on the road for an IPC victory — 25-16, 25-7. Kennedi Burnett led the way with eight kills and nine digs for SJ-O, with Emily Bigger adding 20 assists. Mye’Joi Williams‘s six kills and one block paced Rantoul.
St. Thomas More 2, Olympia 0. The Sabers (17-1) won 25-16, 25-21 on their home court to pick up an IPC victory. Allie Trame logged 13 kills, with Anne McClure (nine kills) and Caroline Kerr (27 assists) also making key contributions in the win.
Schlarman 2, Westville 0. The Hilltoppers (6-7-2) defended their home court for a 25-11, 25-15 VVC victory over the Tigers (5-6), as Cece Damilano chipped in three kills and nine assists and Emma Bogen added 10 kills.
Tri-County 2, Cumberland 0. Kaylenn Hunt notched 10 kills and four blocks, Melia Eskew tallied 20 assists and the Titans (13-4) swept their LPC opponent on the road.
Unity 2, Pontiac 0. Ella Godsell’s three-ace, seven-dig performance paired with 19 assists and eight digs from Jalyn Powell to push the Rockets (21-1) to a 25-19, 25-9 home win in IPC play. Emma Bleecher put up seven kills and Payton Kaiser recorded four blocks for Unity.
Urbana 2, Bloomington 0. The Tigers (9-11) kept up their strong play against Big 12 foes, moving to 4-1 in league play with a 25-22, 25-19 win at home. Raevyn Russell tallied 13 kills and 12 digs, while Kynzee Boastick added nine assists, four kills and two blocks.
Villa Grove 2, Argenta Oreana 1. Reagan Cheely’s 10 assists paired with another 10 assists and four kills from Kyleigh Block helped the Blue Devils (9-8) to a comeback LPC win at home, claiming the match 20-25, 25-14, 25-21. Madison Burwell (five kills) and Molly Mixell (four kills, two blocks) were also factors against the Bombers (11-6), who got 16 digs from Morgan Bohm.
In boys' soccer
Iroquois West Invitational
Iroquois West 8, Watseka 0. Six first-half goals helped the Raiders (16-4-1) pick up a blowout victory over the Warriors (0-19) as the tournament hosts.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 2. Drew Reifsteck tallied three goals, while Keanu King netted another two goals to ease the Blue Devils (15-0) to a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Marrico Jackson and Trystan Turner each scored for the Buffaloes (2-13-1).
Bloomington Cornerstone 4, Judah Christian 2. The Tribe (11-5-1) got a goal apiece from Caleb Aldridge and Joe Linsner but ultimately lost the East Central Illinois Conference road matchup. It was the fourth match in six days for Judah.
Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. The Cornjerkers (17-3-1) overcame an early deficit, thanks to a goal each from Cameron Flint and Ben Brown, and walked off their home field with a VVC victory. Brady Tevebaugh scored the lone goal for the Comets (5-10-1).
Monticello 5, Rantoul 1. The Sages (14-1-1) received first-half goals from Jake Edmondson and Andrew Ellison with another from Ellison in the second half to win the Illini Prairie Conference home match against the Eagles (5-7-2). Dylan Ginalick finished with two assists and a goal for Monticello.
St. Anthony 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Brandon Lindstrom made 12 saves for the Knights (5-7-2) in their home net, but four goals against sank them in a non-league matchup. Alexa Miller tallied a team-high four shots.
St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Unity 0. Logan Ingram broke through in the second half for the Spartans (4-12-2), who picked up their first IPC win at home over the Rockets (5-11). Hunter Ketchum made seven saves for SJ-O in his first shutout of the year.
St. Thomas More 4, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. The trio of Taylor Crawford, Joe Sellett and JP Hoffman accounted for all four goals and each of the corresponding assists for the Sabers (15-2-3) in their IPC win at home. Goalkeeper Emery Rulon made one save in his 10th shutout of the season.
Urbana 5, Danville 0. Behind a team-high two goals from Noah Barkley, the Tigers (9-3) stormed to a Big 12 Conference victory at home over the Vikings (5-10-1). Jackson Gilbert, Samuel Rummenie and Chico Wilson each tallied scoring strikes.
In boys' golf
At Danville. Schlarman rolled behind four scores under 50 to a team victory over Salt Fork (165-241) at Wolf Creek Golf Club, swiping medalist honors with Gabe Huddleston’s 37 while Rance Bryant (38) also carded below 40. Sam Pratt’s 54 paced the Storm.
At Danville. Westville (222) was unable to get past host Danville (186) at Turtle Run Golf Course, despite Jack Duensing’s sub-50 score leading the Tigers. The Vikings grabbed medalist honors with Federico Sartori’s 41, while Andrew Kittell shot 42 to take second overall.
At Onarga. Iroquois West capped its regular season with two wins at Shagbark Golf & Country Club, as the Raiders (168) bested Grant Park (172) and Momence (220) with Kade Kimmel’s 40 rated second best overall. Ryan Tilstra (41) tied for third, while Jack Pree (43) tied for fifth.
At Fairbury. Prairie Central (159) prevailed in a quad meet over Bloomington Central Catholic (173), Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (175) and Tri-Point (244), as Payton Dunahee and Carson Friedman tied for medalist honors after each shooting 38. Casey Dillman’s 40 tied him for third to lead Rantoul/PBL, while Trey VanWinkle shot 41 for the Eagles to tie two others for fifth place overall.
In girls' golf
At Onarga. Katelind Winterland’s 42 was good enough to earn medalist honors and helped Prairie Central (184) beat out host Iroquois West (191) and Blue Ridge (212) at Shagbark Golf & Country Club. McKinley Tilstra (44) and Adelynn Scharp (46) took second and third, respectively, overall for the Raiders.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Centennial rolled to a 7-2 Big 12 Conference victory over Normal Community at Lindsay Courts, winning all three doubles matches before taking four in singles. Sarah Park, Yehyun Nam, Aviv Sagiv and Cayla Risinger were all winners in both singles and doubles.
In girls' swimming
At Danville. Reed Broaders clocked a new pool record in the 50-yard freestyle (24.47 seconds) and won the 100 backstroke to pace Uni High to a win in a quad meet at Danville High School. Sally Ma won a pair of individual events (100 free, 200 free) and led off a victorious 200 free relay to help fuel the Illineks. Lela Wagner tallied three wins for second-place Danville, including a victory in the 500 free. Emme Pianfetti (296.15) outdid Centennial teammate Hannah Hong (231) on the 1-meter diving boards to bring the Chargers their lone event win.
At Normal. In a quad meet dominated by host Normal Community, Mahomet-Seymour was the only team able to snatch away race wins with Olivia McMurry (50 free) and Eden Oelze (100 butterfly) helping the Bulldogs take second overall. Elena Poulosky, meanwhile, took second in each event behind McMurry and Oelze to notch the best results for fourth-place Urbana behind Olympia in third.