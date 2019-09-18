In volleyball

+12 Prep Cross Country: UNI Potluck 2019 Top finishers in girls and boys races at the Uni High Potluck Meet, at the U of I Arboretum Course on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Blue Devils (7-5) won 25-9, 25-12 over the Cornjerkers (2-9) in a home match in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Emily Meidel tallied six kills, two blocks, nine digs and an ace for BHRA, becoming the school’s all-time kills leader with a current career total of 660.

Blue Ridge 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. The Knights (15-2) swept their Lincoln Prairie Conference foe at home, 25-17, 25-22, behind Gracie Shaffer’s 16 assists and 10 digs. Nadia Beadle added nine kills against the Bombers (9-4), who were paced by Katy Morrison’s 21 digs.

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Villa Grove 0. Ella Mann tallied 25 assists, four digs and two blocks to pace the Broncos (10-6) to an LPC road victory against the Blue Devils (6-6), winning 25-15, 25-21. Riley Brandenburg, Haven Daly and Kali Walker added seven kills each for CG/B.

El Paso-Gridley 2, LeRoy 0. Morgan Shreves tallied 12 digs and Megan Claunch added six assists, but the visiting Panthers (6-10) dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match on the road, falling 25-19, 25-15.

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Taylorville 0. The Bulldogs (13-4) picked up an Apollo Conference victory on the road behind 33 assists, three digs and an ace from Kayin Garner. Delaney Wheeler supplied four digs and an ace as well for M-S, which won 25-21, 25-21.

Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The Bearcats (6-1-1) thwarted their VVC foe on the road, 25-23, 25-15, despite the Buffaloes (0-9) getting six kills and an ace from Taylor Stal. Lexy Puetz’s two aces and nine kills were tops for Milford, while Kaylee Warren added 23 assists on the night.

Monticello 2, Sullivan 0. Renni Fultz amassed seven kills and three aces for the Sages (8-3) in their 25-14, 25-10 non-league home win, while Meredith Fraker added six kills and Addison Wichus supplied 12 digs against the Redskins (3-7).

Oakwood 2, Westville 0. The Tigers (4-2) struggled on the road in VVC play against the Comets (8-9), falling 25-17, 25-18 despite four kills each from Corinn Crippin and Jasmyn Meeker.

Okaw Valley 2, Heritage 1. The host Hawks (10-3) fell in three sets — 25-15, 21-25, 25-20 — to their LPC opponent, despite Olivia Sorensen tallying 30 assists and Bri Struck recording 17 kills.

Prairie Central 2, Olympia 1. The Hawks (4-7) prevailed in Illini Prairie Conference action at home, winning 26-24, 11-25, 25-21. Lindsey Hari and Elly Haberkorn each tallied 10 kills, with the latter adding four blocks. Brianna Seeman (15) and Natalie Graf (14) also combined for 29 digs for Prairie Central.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Emily Bigger tallied all 26 assists for the Spartans (12-3) in a nonconference home win over the Panthers (10-2), while Lacey Kaiser added a team-high nine kills.

St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0. Anna McClure tallied 12 kills while Allie Trame added another six for the Sabers (10-1), who prevailed 25-14, 25-17 against the Warriors (6-7-1) in nonconference play. Caroline Kerr added 22 assists for STM, while Raegann Kochel provided four kills and the only ace for Watseka.

Sangamon Valley 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The Knights (4-9) were bested in three sets — 25-23, 16-25, 27-25 — and took an LPC loss at home. Mackenzi Bowles notched 11 kills, while Alisha Frederick tallied 20 assists, three digs and two aces.

Schlarman 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Cece Damilano recorded nine assists and six kills to pace the Hilltoppers (4-5-2) to a VVC road win (25-20, 25-14). Lily Jameson notched 12 assists alongside Emily Rodgers’ 13 digs to lead the Trojans (1-7).

Urbana 2, Peoria Manual 0. Tia Radanavong’s nine assists and Kynzee Boastick’s eight assists and four kills paced the Tigers (2-3) to a Big 12 victory on the road, winning 25-8, 25-10. Raevyn Russell (seven), Delanie Wheeling (five) and Rylie Russell (four) all supplied multiple kills in the match, as well.

In boys' soccer

Arthur Christian School 3, Faith Bible 2. The Conquering Riders (4-6) prevailed on their home field behind two goals from Cole Gabriels and another from Steven White. Caden Henry tallied four saves in the nonconference win.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Drew Reifsteck tallied a hat trick to give the Blue Devils (9-0) an early lead they’d never relinquish on their way to a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Brady Tevebaugh netted the lone goal for the Comets (3-8-1).

Blue Ridge 2, Normal Calvary 2. Brendan Flannell assisted on Mitchell Houser’s opening goal before later adding one himself unassisted, but the Knights (6-6-2) were forced to a draw in the non-league match on the road.

Champaign Central 1, Peoria Richwoods 1. Nate Allen made seven saves to help the visiting Maroons (9-1-3) tie their Big 12 Conference foe, while Santiago Rodriguez booted the lone Central goal on an assist from Isaac Fisher.

Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Rantoul 1. Alex Minion’s opening goal paired with a hat trick from Ethan Kasper to give the Bunnies (10-2-1) an early 4-0 lead before finishing off their non-league win at home over the Eagles (2-5-2). Brodie Doman added a goal in the second half.

Hoopeston Area 11, Schlarman 1. Josh Delfino’s hat trick was tops for the Cornjerkers (12-1-1), while Cameron Flint and Neil Williams each tallied two goals apiece in the VVC road win. Noah Garriott scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers (0-8).

Mahomet-Seymour 7, Mattoon 4. Jake Janda paired a hat trick with two goals from Colten Brunner to help the Bulldogs (7-2-1) in an Apollo Conference win on the road.

Monticello 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. The Sages (10-0-1) started Illini Prairie Conference play on the right foot, as Jayden Wiegel’s two goals and one each from Andrew Ellison, Tristan Fox and Dylan Ginalick helped them best the Spartans (2-8-1) on the road.

St. Thomas More 9, Unity 0. Taylor Crawford netted a first-half hat trick, while JP Hoffman tallied three assists and two goals for the Sabers (9-1-3) in an Illini Prairie Conference rout of the host Rockets (4-7).

Urbana 4, Bloomington 1. The Tigers (6-1) got two goals from William Arana and another score from each MiguelLemus and Samuel Rummenie in a Big 12 victory on the road that saw Urbana put 11 of 20 shots on goal.

In boys' golf

At Danville. Schlarman prevailed 172-218 against Oakwood at Harrison Park Golf Course behind Gabe Huddleston and Rance Bryant, who each carded 41 to tie for medalist honors. Logan Hoshauer led the Comets with a 48.

At Fairbury. Rylie Vaughn’s 39 paced the field for Prairie Central in a triangular against Seneca and Coal City at Indian Creek Golf & Country Club. Payton Dunahee tied for sixth with Ty Drach and Trey Bazzell after the Hawks trio shot 45s.

At Oblong. Holden Kile shot 50 to lead Tri-County to second place in a triangular against winner Oblong and Altamont. Jacob Knofsky (52) and Mike Thomas (54) rounded out the Titans’ top three.

At Sheldon. Milford defeated Cissna Park, 175-230, in a dual match at Shewami Country Club as James Birch took medalist honors after carding 41. Kaleb Harris took second (43) behind him for Milford, while Cale Clauss shot 51 to pace the Timberwolves.

In girls' golf

At Champaign. Alaina Bowie wrapped up medalist honors after carding a 36 against St. Anthony, but St. Thomas More dropped the dual meet 168-171 at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Sammy Miller’s 42 ranked fourth overall, while Mia Kirby (46) and Brooke Erhard (47) both shot below 50.

At Dwight. Natalie Schroeder carded 44 for Watseka in a triangular at Dwight Country Club, but the Warriors (217) took second behind Dwight (212) and ahead of third-place Iroquois West (242). Allie Hoy’s 52 was good for fourth for Watseka, while Adelynn Scharp’s 53 paced the Raiders.

At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour took third in a triangular at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, as the Bulldogs (229) fell to Normal U-High (154) and Mattoon (190). Hannah Cassel’s 52 paced M-S, while Ainsley Winters carded a second-best 55.

At Sheldon. Emily Hylbert shot 58 to lead Cissna Park against Milford at Shewami Country Club, beating out the Bearcats’ Jessica Hines at 61.

In boys' cross-country

At Danville. Monticello’s Josh Baysore led the pack at Kickapoo State Park in a dual meet with St. Joseph-Ogden, winning in 17 minutes, 14 seconds. The Spartans, though, filled out the rest of the top 10 with Brandon Mattsey clocking in at 18:07 for SJ-O’s top time.

At Tuscola. Tuscola’s Mason Day and Wallace Logan finished 1-2 for the Warriors in a triangular meet at Wimple Park, beating out Tri-County’s Ross Petty in third and Villa Grove/Heritage’s Rowan Denmark-Collins. Day won with a time of 18:08 ahead of Wallace’s 18:44.

At Urbana. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James edged out Uni High’s Henry Kraatz by six seconds to win the race at the U of I Arboretum in 17:03 for the Uni High Potluck Meet. Matty Tang took third for the host Illineks, while Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier took fourth. Eli Mojonnier (17:51) led Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in fifth, while Eli Johnson (19:42) paced Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

In girls' cross-country

At Danville. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Jillian Plotner clocked 21 minutes, 15 seconds to lead all female runners in a dual meet against Monticello at Kickapoo State Park. Spartan runners Hannah Rajlich (21:20) and Ava Knapp (21:27) rounded out the top three, while Emma Kallembach (22:30) paced the Sages.

At Tuscola. Brynn Tabeling beat out the rest of the field by more than 21 / 2 minutes with a winning time of 21 minutes, 43 seconds for Tuscola at Wimple Park. Grace Hopper finished second (23:22) for Tri-County, while a fourth-place finish from Kyleigh Price (25:30) led Villa Grove/Heritage.

At Urbana. Kate Ahmari paced host Uni High in a race at the U of I Arboretum with a winning time for 19 minutes, 11 seconds, ahead of eight other Illinek runners in a six-team field at the Uni High Potluck Meet. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Emma Edwards took 10th overall (23:07), followed closely by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Lexi Darby in 11th. Milee Devore (15th) paced Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Maddie Royer (16th) and Tory Clevenger (22nd) led Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Judah Christian, respectively.At Gibson City. Summer Roesch teamed with Payton Beach for a victory in doubles before also prevailing in singles, but those were the lone wins for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at home against Maroa-Forsyth.