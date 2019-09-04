In volleyball
Argenta-Oreana 2, Central A&M 1. Madelyn Tipsword's rowdy night (14 kills, four digs, four blocks, two aces) helped the Bombers (5-2) seize a road win in non-league play — 25-17, 24-26, 25-14. Katy Morrison notching 15 digs and Ireland McHood and Morgan Klover each tallying 14 digs also aided A-O.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Attica (Ind.) 0. The Blue Devils (2-2) trekked to Indiana for a three-set victory — 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 — behind strong play from Emma Clapp (eight digs, six aces) and Sarah Story (seven kills, six digs, four blocks). Ashlynn Griffin’s 19 assists and four digs also made an impact for BHRA.
Chrisman 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Despite taking the first set, the Knights (0-2) fell in three to the visiting Cardinals (1-2) for a non-league home loss. Cheyenne Chupp tallied 11 kills for the Knights, while Charley Condill chipped in for five kills and digs each.
Fisher 2, Uni High 0. The Bunnies (2-4) rolled in straight sets — 25-8, 25-15 — on the road, getting 14 service points from Jaedyn Fitzgerald with two aces, two kills and nine assists to down their non-league foe. Leah McCoy added four kills and three digs against the Illineks (0-2).
Heritage 2, Oakwood 1. The Hawks (2-1) took home a three-set win over the Comets (5-4) in non-league play — 25-14, 16-25, 25-23 — behind 23 assists, seven digs and five aces from Olivia Sorensen and a team-high eight kills from Bree Buck.
Judah Christian 2, Salt Fork 0. The Tribe (2-0) handled business and took a close second set to prevail at home over the visiting Storm (0-2) in non-league play, winning 25-14, 25-23. Jenna Barnhart led Judah with five kills and aces each, while Abby Fredrick added 12 assists.
Monticello 2, Meridian 0. The Sages (3-0) picked up a 25-21, 25-15 nonconference sweep on the road behind six kills from Meredith Fraker and another five from Halle Kelly. Rennie Fultz and Addison Wichus also each added 11 digs on the night.
Neoga 2, Arcola 0. Abby Goad chalked four kills and two aces, while Lizzie Budd added six assists, but the Purple Riders (1-1) were topped in a non-league home match, 25-20, 25-22.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The Panthers (6-0) got a standout night from Abbie Schmidt (four aces, 23 assists) alongside 18 kills from Addison Oyer to win the non-league match in three — 25-17, 25-27, 25-19 — on the road. Jessica Freehill’s 13-kill, 20-dig performance led the way for the host Falcons (4-2).
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 0. Kennedi Burnett’s seven-kill, five-dig, two-block outing paced the Spartans (4-1) to a non-league win at home — 25-7, 25-9 — over the Timberwolves (2-4). Payton Vallee also added five kills for SJ-O, while a five-assist, two-kill clip from Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park.
Tri-County 2, Casey-Westfield 0. Kaylenn Hunt’s 12 kills and two blocks were tops for the Titans (2-1) in a straight-sets victory — 25-17, 25-14 — on the road in non-league action. Chelli Hall added three kills, while Melia Eskew tallied a team-high 14 assists.
Tuscola 2, Villa Grove 0. Kendyl Ring’s three aces, three digs and two kills paired well with a six-kill, four-dig outing from Karli Dean, helping the Warriors (4-0) to a 25-15, 27-25 victory at home. Kyra Moyer added a team-high 12 digs, while Reagan Cheely’s six aces paced V-G (1-1).
Unity 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Ainsley Ranstead racked up eight kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs (1-2), but the Rockets (4-0) prevailed on their home court in straight sets — 25-20, 25-23 — in the nonconference match. Emma Bleecher tallied nine kills and an ace for Unity, with help from Jalyn Powell’s 19-assist, two-block performance.
Westville 2, North Vermillion (Ind.) 1. The Tigers (1-0) rallied after dropping their first set, coming back 14-25, 25-15, 26-24 for a nonconference home victory in their season opener. Maizy Lawnicki and Jasmyn Meeker each tallied an ace and four kills apiece, while Corinn Crippin added a team-high five kills and four blocks.
In boys' soccer
Blue Ridge 11, Olympia 1. Scoring 10 unassisted goals in the first half, the Knights (4-0) blitzed their way to a non-league win at home behind a hat trick from Brendan Flannell and a pair of scores from both Victor Reynolds and Mitchell Houser.
Champaign Central 3, Uni High 3. The Maroons (2-1-2) rallied to close a two-goal deficit down the stretch after the Illineks (1-1-1) went up 3-1 in the first 13 minutes of the non-league home contest. Lucas Wood buried two for Uni, in the 12th and 13th minutes.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. On an assist from Brodie Doman, Zach Barnes finally broke through in the 62nd minute to lift the Bunnies (4-0) to a narrow nonconference win at home over the Comets (2-2-1). Ethan Kasper made two saves for Fisher/GCMS.
Hoopeston Area 5, Danville 3. Tied 2-all at halftime, the Cornjerkers (4-0-1) pulled away behind a second-half hat trick from Neil Williams to win on the road in the nonconference match. Rhys Root added two goals and an assist, while Gustavo Segura netted two for the Vikings (2-1).
Illinois Lutheran 8, Watseka 0. Andrew Heuring made 20 total saves, including 17 in the first half, but the Warriors (0-4) could not hold up against a steady attack and took a nonconference road loss.
Judah Christian 8, Schlarman 0. Joe Linsner was the lone two-goal scorer in the Tribe’s (2-2) dominant win over the Hilltoppers (0-4), getting help from Caleb Aldridge’s one goal and three assists in the nonconference road match.
Monticello 6, Arthur Christian School 0. Six different players scored for the Sages (4-0) in a shutout effort against their nonconference opponent at home, with Jack Edmondson and Andrew Ellison each scoring against the Conquering Riders (3-3) as well as tallying at least one assist each.
St. Thomas More 2, Centennial 1. JP Hoffman broke through first for the host Sabers (3-0-2), while Slava Boehm buried the winning score on a look from Joe Sellett to seize the non-league victory. Matt Pianfetti scored the lone goal for the visiting Chargers (2-1) in the 15th minute.
Unity 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. After Marrico Jackson got the Buffaloes (0-4) a 1-0 halftime lead, the Rockets (3-3) sprung back with a pair of goals from Andrew Miller and a final tally from Elijah Ruggieri to win the nonconference match on the road.
In boys' golf
At Casey. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond emerged atop the field in a triangular at Casey Country Club, beating out Casey-Westfield (181) and Tri-County (201) with a 177 team score. While C-W’s Payne Austin was the medalist, Tri-County’s Holden Kile took second overall with a 43. A tie for third was split three ways between Arcola/ALAH’s Jacob Butler, Derek Tuttle and Alex Kuhns.
At Danville. Westville came away with a close victory (217-228) over Salt Fork at Harrison Park Golf Course, as the Tigers saw Jack Doensing’s 46 outdo the Storm’s Brody Althaus by one stroke for medalist honors. Kenny Clarkston’s 54 was a next-best effort for Westville, while Mac Hill’s 56 rated second for Salt Fork.
At Mahomet. Connor Engel’s 38 just beat out Ethan Garard at 39, but the two were both significant in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s 158-189 victory over Mahomet-Seymour at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Bryce Boundy (40) and Braden Roesch (41) were close at third and fourth overall, while CJ Shoaf’s 45 paced the Bulldogs.
At Tuscola. Host Tuscola took second place behind Maroa-Forsyth (173) with a 214 team score in a five-team showcase at Ironhorse Golf Course, with Brody Good’s 48 good for sixth overall as the top local score. Zach Buesing’s 53 was tops for Villa Grove/Heritage, while a trio of 61s from Trevor Swartz, Owen Johnson and Deegan Leslie paced Hoopeston Area.
At Tuscola. Lainey Banta carded 48 — tying Tuscola’s best boys score — to lead the Warriors to a team victory over a field of four at Ironhorse Golf Course. Makenna Fiscus’ 59 also placed well for Tuscola, while Kylie Brown (62) led Hoopeston Area.
In cross-country
At Cisco. Sullivan’s Chase McClure beat out Argenta-Oreana’s Ryan Woodruff by 11 seconds with a winning time of 18 minutes, 6 seconds during a four-team contest at Friends Creek Park. Maroa-Forsyth prevailed with four runners in the top-10 finishers. Meanwhile, Sullivan’s Katherine Kite came away with the fourth-best girls’ time overall (21:47), ahead of fifth-place Heidi Heldt of Argenta Oreana at 22:55.
In girls' tennis
At Bloomington. The tandems of Olivia Gunn/Alexis Jones and Emma Crawford/Erin Durukan prevailed in doubles for Champaign Central, but host Bloomington won 6-3 in a Big 12 Conference dual match. Crawford won the Maroons’ lone singles match.
At Gibson City. St. Thomas More had little trouble picking up a 9-0 victory away from home against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with help from Maddy Swisher and Noelle Schacht, who each won in singles and together prevailed in doubles. Ashley Mills, Nora Kelley, Maggie Vavrik and Audrey Horn also each got singles wins for STM.