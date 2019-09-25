In volleyball
Argenta-Oreana 2, Decatur LSA 1. Argenta-Oreana's defense kept the Bombers on track for a 26-24, 17-25, 25-22 win against LSA. Katy Morrison led the Bombers (10-5) with 16 digs.
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Armstrong-Potomac eked out a 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 win against Hoopeston Area (2-10) for its first win of the year. Emma Franzen led the Trojans (1-10) with 18 digs, 12 kills, two blocks and one ace.
Arthur Christian 2, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 0. Arthur Christian blitzed Cornerstone Christian 25-7, 25-9, with Lyla Kauffman putting up 17 assists and eight digs for the Conquering Riders (24-1).
Blue Ridge 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Blue Ridge topped Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 25-7, 27-25. Gracie Shaffer had 13 assists and Nadia Beadle eight kills for Blue Ridge (20-4). Alisha Frederick had 18 assists and four digs for ALAH (4-12).
Chrisman 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Chrisman improved to 6-8 with its 25-18, 25-11 win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Taylor Stal led the Buffaloes (1-11) with eight kills.
Cumberland 2, Villa Grove 1. A dozen kills from Madison Burwell wasn’t enough for Villa Grove (7-7), as Cumberland put together a 19-25, 25-16, 25-14.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. El Paso-Gridley’s 25-19, 25-13 victory was Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s first loss in two weeks. Mady Schutte had 12 assists to lead the Falcons (9-6).
Effingham 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Ainsley Ranstead had five kills, but Mahomet-Seymour (13-6) couldn’t keep up in a 25-12, 25-17 Effingham win.
Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0. Fisher dropped its eighth straight match in Fieldcrest’s 25-15, 25-15 sweep. Jaedyn Fitzgerald had five assists and three digs for the Bunnies (3-13).
Hartsburg-Emden 2, Prairie Central 0. Three kills apiece from Natalie Graf and Lindsey Hari wasn’t enough for Prairie Central (4-9) in a 25-22, 25-18 Hartsburg-Emden win.
Heritage 2, Sangamon Valley 0. Olivia Sorensen did a little bit of everything for Heritage with 15 assists, four digs, three aces, two kills and one block as the Hawks (13-3) beat Sangamon Valley 25-15, 25-19.
Milford 2, Schlarman 0. Milford (8-2-1) put together a 25-15, 25-12 victory against Schlarman behind 27 assists from Kaylee Warren and 14 kills by Caley Mowrey. Emma Bogen had seven kills for the Hilltoppers (5-6-2).
Oakwood 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Oakwood overcame its slow start for a 13-25, 25-17, 25-23 victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Katelyn Young led the Comets (10-9) with 10 assists, eight kills and three blocks. Emily Meidel finished with 14 kills, six digs and three blocks for the Blue Devils (8-6).
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Maroa-Forsyth 0. Emily Bigger finished with 21 assists, Katelyn Berry had nine kills and St. Joseph-Ogden (15-3) swept Maroa-Forsyth 25-16, 25-20.
Salt Fork 2, Westville 1. Salt Fork improved to 5-8 with its 22-25, 26-24, 25-10 victory against Westville. Jasmyn Meeker had eight assists, six kills and five digs for the Tigers (4-4).
Shelbyville 2, Tuscola 0. Tuscola had its four-match winning streak snapped in Shelbyville’s 25-20, 25-19 sweep. Katie Dean led the Warriors (8-6) with seven kills.
Sullivan 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1. Sullivan got back on track after three straight losses with a three-set victory against Warrensburg-Latham. Emily White led the Redskins (5-11) with 20 assists and seven digs.
Tri-County 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Tri-County dropped the first set but rallied for a 23-25, 25-11, 25-16 victory. Ella Mann had 19 assists, eight blocks, four aces and four digs for the Broncos (11-8).
Tri-Point 2, Cissna Park 1. Cissna Park won the first set, but the Timberwolves faltered as Tri-Point rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory. Mikayla Knake paced Cissna Park (3-10) with 33 assists and two aces.
Unity 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Unity won its 19th straight match and posted its 17th sweep with a 25-21, 25-21 victory against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Emma Bleecher had seven kills and three aces for the Rockets (19-0). Baylee Cosgrove led the Panthers (11-4) with six kills.
In boys' soccer
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond got back on track after a rough loss Monday to Monticello by topping Oakwood/Salt Fork (4-9-1). Laytin Pratt and Manaye Morfey both scored for the Knights (5-6-1).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Hoopeston Area 0. Two goals apiece from Drew Reifsteck and Cameron Douglass helped Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin stay unbeaten at 13-0 in its shutout against Hoopeston Area (14-2-1).
Centennial 1, Uni High 1. Keith Gardner scored in the 56th minute for Centennial (3-5-3), but Lucas Wood’s goal in the 76th minute salvaged the tie for Uni High (3-5-5).
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 7, Blue Ridge 1. Austin Hobbs scored for Blue Ridge to tie the match at 1 in the first half, but Cornerstone ran away with the six-goal win against the Knights (6-9-2) in the second.
Danville 11, Peoria Manual 2. Armando Segura scored four goals, Edgar Segura added two more and Danville (5-7-1) ran Peoria Manual off the field.
Danville First Baptist 4, Meridian 4. Joel Mendez scored all four goals for First Baptist, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights (2-2-4) to avoid a tie.
Fisher/GCMS 9, Mount Pulaski 0. Fisher/GCMS scored twice in the first half before exploding for seven second half goals in its win against Mount Pulaski. Seth Barnes led the Bunnies (11-2-2) with four goals.
Grace Academy 4, Watseka 4. Watseka trailed by just one goal at halftime, but the Warriors (0-15) couldn't keep up with Grace Academy in the second half.
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Effingham 1. Mahomet-Seymour posted its sixth straight win with its blowout road victory at Effingham. Logan Woodward paced the Bulldogs (9-2-1) with two goals and two assists.
Monticello 4, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. Monticello did all of its scoring in the second half in its Illini Prairie win against Central Catholic. Four different players scored for the Sages (13-0-1), with Dylan Ginalick leading the way with one goal and one assist.
Rantoul 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Rantoul won a second straight match for the first time all season by taking down St. Joseph-Ogden. Brogan Kaiser and Sammy Casco scored for the Eagles (4-6-2) in the shutout against the Spartans (2-10-2).
St. Thomas More 13, Olympia 0. St. Thomas More scored all 13 of its goals in the first 30 minutes of its absolute rout of Olympia. Joey Sellett led the Sabers (12-2-3) with four goals.At Arcola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Dallas Sisk and Jacob Butler both shot 38 for the Purple Riders, but Villa Grove’s Zach Buesing earned medalist honors with a career best 2-under 33.
In boys' golf
At Danville. Westville and Tri-County fell short against Paris in a three-team match at Harrison Park Golf Course. Holden Kile shot a 4-over 40 for the Titans, while Kenny Clarkston was tops for the Tigers with a 48.
At El Paso. Prairie Central put three golfers in the top five at the eight-team Illini Prairie Conference Meet, earning first place with a team score of 319. Payton Dunahee shot a 73 to pace the Hawks and won medalist honors. Matt Erickson tied for sixth with an 81 to post Monticello’s best score as the Sages wound up fifth (351). Trey VanWinkle from Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda tied for eighth with an 82 as the Eagles placed fourth (350). Joe Acton carded a 91 to place 20th and garner St. Joseph-Ogden’s best finish, with the Spartans (392) placing seventh.
At Mahomet. Centennial’s Jack Stickels and Kody Skelton shot matching 41s to share medalist honors and lead the Chargers past host Mahomet-Seymour by seven strokes at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Grant Harvey shot a 44 to pace the Bulldogs.
At Rantoul. Iroquois West topped both Blue Ridge and Fisher in a three-team match at Willow Pond Golf Course with Ryan Tilstra’s 42 leading the way. Blue Ridge’s Aaron Jayne was the top overall finisher with a 1-over 37, while Jacob Reynolds led Fisher with a 54.
At Sheldon. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin beat both Milford and Salt Fork at Shewami Country Club. The Blue Devils’ Kevin Clapp tied for medalist honors with Milford’s CJ VanHoveln with matching 40s. Brody Althaus had a 46 for Salt Fork.
In girls' golf
At El Paso. Alaina Bowie delivered a 75 to win medalist honors and help St. Thomas More win the seven-team Illini Prairie Conference Meet, with the Sabers posting a team score of 336. Monticello (391) finished fourth, with Molly Stringer (83) and Ashley Long (86) pacing the Sages.
In boys' cross-country
At Arthur. Layton Hall finished first overall in 17 minutes, 21.09 seconds to lead Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a team title in the Great Pumpkin Run. The Knights had six of the top nine finishers.
At Urbana. The top eight finishers at the UI Arboretum came from Uni High, with the Illineks beating Tuscola and Villa Grove with a perfect score of 15 points. Aryan Lalwani edged out teammate Henry Kraatz for first, although they ran matching times of 17 minutes, 16 seconds. Tuscola’s Mason Day ran 18:03 to finish eighth as the top non-Uni High runner.
In girls' cross-country
At Arthur. Bement sophomore Trinity Stroisch was the top area finisher in the Great Pumpkin Run, running 22 minutes, 56.25 seconds to place second overall.
At Urbana. Uni High scored a perfect 15 points and had the top nine finishers to beat Tuscola and Villa Grove at the UI Arboretum. Kate Ahmari paced the Illineks in first place with a time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Danville rolled to an 8-1 victory at Lindsay Tennis Center in Big 12 action against Centennial. Lexi Ellis won at both No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-3) and No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-2 with Emma Towne) for the Vikings. The Chargers' lone win came in a 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 victory for Nicole Vozovoy at No. 5 singles.
At Urbana. St. Thomas More swept doubles play and won five of six singles matches to beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-1 at Atkins Tennis Center. Nora Kelley cruised in her 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles for the Sabers and rallied at No. 2 doubles with Audrey Horn for a 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 win.
At Watseka. Mahomet-Seymour returned home from Watseka with a 9-0 sweep of the Warriors. Mrinali Kesavadas cruised at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs with a 6-0, 6-1 victory and then teamed up with Annie Bao at No. 1 doubles for an 8-5 win.