In volleyball
At Cissna Park
Milford 2, Fisher 0. The Beatcats opened Day 2 in the event on a 25-7, 25-13 victory, thanks to four aces each from Kaylee Warren and Maya McEwen. Caley Mowrey added eight kills and two blocks for Milford, while Ashley Smith tallied an assist, kill and block for the Bunnies.
Kankakee 2, Oakwood 0. The Comets (0-2) were unable to pull off a victory, losing 25-20, 25-23.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Mowrey was solid again for the Bearcats (2-1) in their second win of the day, 25-17, 25-14, with seven kills and three blocks. Warren added 21 assists and 10 kills for Milford, while Emma Franzen’s three kills and 15 digs led the Trojans (0-2).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies (1-2) sustained their second loss of the day, while the Panthers (2-0) stayed perfect in the tournament with a 25-9, 25-7 victory. Makayla Klann notched six aces, four digs and two assists to go nicely with six assists as well as a dig, kill and ace from Makenna Klann for PBL. Leah McCoy’s two kills and 10 digs paced Fisher.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian School 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. The Conquering Riders (1-0) began their season with a straight-sets road win (25-19, 25-8) behind six kills from Halie Rhoades and eight assists from Keisha Miller.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Danville 0. The Blue Devils (1-1) picked up a nonconference win at the Vikings (0-1) in straight sets, prevailing 25-17, 25-23 behind Emily Meidel’s 11 kills, six digs and three blocks. Sarah Story also chipped in for four kills, five digs and two blocks to pace BHRA.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1. Ella Mann’s 23 assists, seven digs and two blocks helped the Broncos (1-1) seize their first victory of the season on the road in three sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14. Kali Walker’s eight kills and Riley Brandenburg’s eight blocks also helped the CG/B effort.
Donovan 2, Iroquois West 1. Emma Lopez racked up 17 assists, while Shelby Johnson added a team-high six kills, but the Raiders (0-2) fell in three sets (25-21, 18-25, 19-25) in the non-league road match.
Monticello 2, Heyworth 0. Addison Wichus’ 17 digs paired with 11 kills and six digs from Renni Fultz and helped the Sages (2-0) to their first road win of the season in nonconference action. Kalen Roy tallied another 12 assists and seven digs, while Allie Carr added 10 assists.
St. Teresa 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Kennedi Burnett tallied a team-high 11 kills and two aces, while Katelyn Berry supplied 10 digs, but the Spartans (0-1) fell in three sets — 23-25, 25-15, 25-21 — at home against a non-league foe to open their season.
St. Thomas More 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The Sabers (1-0) launched their 2019 campaign with a 25-11, 25-14 home victory over the Buffaloes (0-2) that saw Allie Trame notch eight kills and Caroline Kerr supply 17 assists. Anna McClure (four aces) and Colleen Hege (six digs) also contributed for STM against the non-league foe. Taylor Stal paced G-RF with three kills, three digs and an ace.
Tri-Valley 2, Clinton 0. The Maroons (0-1) got five kills from Tori Burke and 12 assists from Delaney Woodbury, but were unable to prevent a season-opening loss in straight sets — 25-12, 25-18 — at home against the Vikings in non-league play.
Tuscola 2, Tri-County 1. The Warriors (2-0) responded after dropping the first set, 23-25, for set wins of 25-21 and 25-22 against the Titans (1-1) that kept them flawless on the season. Maddie Green (13) and Jessie Martin (10) each tallied double-digit assists, while Melia Eskew’s 34 assists was a top mark for Tri-County.
Unity 2, LeRoy 0. The Rockets (2-0) picked up their second victory in as many nights with a 25-7, 25-14 triumph over the visiting Panthers (1-1) in a nonconference matchup. Karlie Roberts tallied eight aces with Jayln Powell chipping in for 20 assists and Ella Godsell added 14 digs for Unity.
In boys' soccer
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. The Knights (1-0) broke up a 1-all halftime margin with two second-half goals and won at home in their season opener against the Buffaloes (0-1). Manaye Morfey sank one of his four shots on goal to get ALAH on the board, while Dario Ayala and Aiden Stewart each also tallied one score apiece.
Blue Ridge 7, Schlarman 0. The Knights (1-0) showed no mercy in their season opener at home against the Hilltoppers (0-2), with Brendan Flannell scoring four goals — three unassisted — and tallying one assist. Colin Magenheimer potted two more goals for Blue Ridge, while Victor Reynolds netted the only goal of the first half.
Centennial 4, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. Henry Thomas netted the opening goal before Omar Sandoval added another two to give the Chargers (1-0) an early lead on their way to a season-opening win on the road.
Hoopeston Area 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Ben Brown helped the Cornjerkers (2-0) preserve their flawless start to the year with two goals — including the only of the first half — to down the Spartans (0-1-1) in a non-league home match. Payton Berlin blocked four shots to earn his first 2019 shutout, while Josh Delfino added a goal for Hoopeston Area.
Iroquois West 8, Reed-Custer 0. Diego Camarena netted five goals in the first half, adding a sixth score in the second, to help the Raiders (2-0) blitz to a non-league shutout on the road. Angel Barajas and Connor Price also each added goals in the blowout win.
Judah Christian 4, Normal Calvary 0. The Tribe (1-1) bounced back from a loss Monday in its season opener with a shutout road win in East Central Illinois Conference action. Caleb Aldridge notched two goals and two assists, while Joe Linsner and Tyler Grenda added a goal apiece. Grenda also made 15 saves in the net.
Mahomet-Seymour 1, Metamora 1. The Bulldogs (0-0-1) weren’t able to win their season opener at home, but Sam Hendricks was able to dent the twine on a good look from Clayton Gibson in the draw.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Watseka 0. The Comets (1-0-1) claimed their first win of the season with a road victory at the Warriors (0-2), tallying four second-half goals to widen the margin despite 33 saves on the night from Watseka goalkeeper Andrew Heuring. Sam Howie scored the first goal and later tallied an assist to lead Oakwood/Salt Fork.
St. Teresa 8, Unity 1. Jackson Biddle’s second-half goal was the lone bright spot for the Rockets (1-1) in a home loss in a nonconference matchup.
Williamsville 2, Uni High 1. Teo Chemla scored in the 77th minute on an assist from Henry D’Angelo, but the Illineks (0-1) couldn’t close a two-goal deficit and fell in their season opener on the road in non-league action.
In boys' golf
At Bourbonnais. A team score of 190 helped Iroquois West to another victory on the season, beating out St. Anne (226) and Momence (253) at Aspen Ridge Golf Course. Kade Kimmel and Jack McMillan shot 46s to tie St. Anne’s Connor Cotton for the individual lead, while Kyler Meents added a second-best 47.
At Danville. Tuscola won a triangular with a 185 team score that beat out both Oakwood (212) and Westville (232) at Harrison Park Golf Course. Lukas Ball shot 39 to earn medalist honors, while the Comets’ Logan Hoshauer’s 41 rated second individually. Kenny Clarkston’s 50 paced the Tigers.
At Findlay. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond emerged at the top of the field in a triangular meet at Eagle Creek Golf Course, beating out Okaw Valley (214) and Clinton (217) with a team score of 185. Aaron Seegmiller’s 42 led the Purple Riders, and a pair of 47s from Dallas Sisk and Jacob Butler rounded out their top three.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour took home a head-to-head victory over Blue Ridge at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, winning a 177-212 margin behind a trio of 46s from Brandon Collins, Sam Mitchaner and Erik Christianson. Medalist honors, though, went to the Knights’ Aaron Jayne, who shot 45 ahead of Wyatt Summers’ next-best effort at 51. CJ Shoaf shot 47 to follow the Bulldogs’ leaders.
At Rantoul. Behind Trey VanWinkle’s medalist effort of 37, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (166) cruised to a three-team victory over Fisher (235) and Hoopeston Area (259) at Willow Pond Golf Course. Casey Dillman (42), Jalen Childs (43) and Eli Remington (44) added quality scores for the Eagles behind VanWinkle, while Jake Kerns’ 44 paced the Bunnies and Trevor Swartz’s 60 led the Cornjerkers.
At Pontiac. Prairie Central took home a narrow victory at 166-170 over Pontiac at Pontiac Elks Golf Course, with a pair of 4-over 40s from Peyton Dunahee and Rylie Vaughn tying one other for the best score individually on the day. Trey Bazzell’s 42 placed him fourth overall, while St. Thomas More’s Noah Eyman (46) finished 11th as the best of three Sabers competitors in the field.
At Sheldon. Milford claimed victory over Salt Fork (222) and Cissna Park (228) with a 175 team score at Shewami Country Club. The Bearcats’ CJ VanHoveln earned medalist honors with a 39 while teammates Cooper Frerichs (44) and Kaleb Harris (45) chased him with second- and third-place efforts. Milford’s James Birch (47) tied for fourth with Salt Fork leader Brody Althaus, while Cale Cross’ 53 was the leading score for the Timberwolves.
In girls' golf
At Champaign. St. Thomas More took on Class 1A defending state champion Bloomington Central Catholic in match play, with the Sabers fighting to a 2 1 / 2-2 1 / 2 draw at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Alaina Bowie finished with the leading individual score at 36, while she, Sammy Miller (44) and Brooke Erhard (42) each won 2 and 1 in their respective matches.
At Danville. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder carded 46 to earn medalist honors in a dual meet with Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course, while Hailey Noel (50) and Allie Hoy (51) contributed to the top-three effort for the Warriors. Mackynzee Woodard’s 64 paced the Tigers.
At Rantoul. While Hoopeston Area’s girls were playing alongside the boys, as neither Fisher nor Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda fielded a girls’ squad, Alyssa Yaden shot 50 to lead a quartet of Cornjerkers out at Willow Pond Golf Course. Payton Armstrong added a 57, while Kylie Brown (60) and Madison Foster (65) rounded out the team’s effort.
At Sheldon. Contending alongside the boys at Shewami Country Club, Emily Hylbert and Lauren Kaeb of Cissna Park each shot 58 to lead the girls’ individual field in a triangular meet against Milford and Salt Fork. Jessica Hines paced the Bearcats with a 59 on the day.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Bloomington edged out Centennial 5-4 on the latter’s home Lindsay Courts after the Chargers dropped two of three doubles matches. Aviv Sagiv and Sarah Park was the lone duo to post a win, while both also won singles matches along with Cayla Risinger.
At Champaign. St. Thomas More freshman Maddy Swisher earned a comeback victory at the Sabers’ No. 1 singles spot, prevailing 1-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7, but Normal West ran away with an 8-1 victory.