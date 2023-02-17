East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Judah Christian 57, Normal Calvary 51. Judah Christian used a strong second half to break away from the host Knights and win the third-place game in Normal. Aidyn Beck scored a team-high 17 ponts for the Tribe (12-13), who trailed 19-18 at halftime, with Beck producing 13 points in the second point. Tucker Bailey (13 points) and Jacob Kursell (12 points) joined Beck in double figures, while Braydon Mora added seven points, all in the second half.
➜ Uni High 63, Greenview 55. Uni High built up a big lead entering the fourth quarter and then held off a late rally by the Bulldogs to win the fifth-place game in Bloomington. Teo Chemla and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz carried the Illineks (6-19), with Chemla scoring 24 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. McManus-Mendelowitz produced a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds, adding four steals and three blocked shots as Uni High led 54-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 66, Heritage 39. Arcola rode consistent offensive and defensive production to a road Lincoln Prairie Conference win against the host Hawks in Broadlands. Jackson Miller scored a game-high 24 points for the Purple Riders (15-13), who led 32-18 at halftime. Braden Phillips registered 12 points, while Tyson Lewis (eight points) and Gerardo Alanis (seven points) chipped in. Rylan White led Heritage (8-22) with 10 points and teammate Timmy Wilson scored eight points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 61, Villa Grove 47. The Broncos came home with a Lincoln Prairie win against the Blue Devils (11-19) as Tyson Moore dropped in 26 points to spark Cerro Gordo/Bement (18-12).
➜ Cumberland 70, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55. The host Knights fell behind 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t overcome their early deficit in a Lincoln Prairie loss. Wyatt Hilligoss paced ALAH (11-18) with a team-high 20 points, while Connor Nettles (10 points) and Jayce Parsons (eight points) also contributed.
➜ Lincoln 41, Mahomet-Seymour 27. The visiting Bulldogs couldn’t get their offense on track during an Apollo Conference setback. The Railsplitters led 26-15 at halftime and only allowed six points in each of the next two quarters by M-S (12-16). Trey Peters nearly wound up with a double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring a game-high 11 points and pulling down a game-high nine rebounds. Finn Randolph and Jake Waldinger each added five points.
➜ Le Roy 82, Blue Ridge 61. Senior Jack Edmundson reached 1,000 career points and the host Panthers cruised to a nonconference win at Dud Berry Gymnasium. Edmundson poured in a game-high 37 points, scoring 29 points in the first half as Le Roy staked itself to a 52-27 halftime lead. Jasper Tarr added 16 points for Le Roy (12-12) and Garrett Hudson chipped in nine points. Wyatt Pearl scored a team-high 18 points for Blue Ridge (9-21) and teammate Isaac Price finished with 10 points.
➜ Milford 88, Armstrong-Potomac 33. Milford limited Armstrong-Potomac to only seven points combined in the second and third quarters, helping the host Bearcats roll to a home Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 27 points for Milford (22-9), with Drake Potter (13 points), Gavin Schunke (12 points) and Carson Shields (10 points) also contributing. Cole Bailey scored seven points to lead A-P (10-18).
➜ Prairie Central 71, Tri-Valley 52. Prairie Central, the state’s top-ranked team in Class 2A, closed out the regular season with its 22nd double-digit victory this winter. The visiting Hawks (28-2) only led 35-28 at halftime before outscoring the Vikings 26-14 in the third quarter in the nonconference game in Downs. Tyler Curl scored a team-high 20 points for Prairie Central, one of four Hawks in double figures. Dylan Bazzell added 11 points, while Camden Palmore and Drew Fehr each tossed in 10 points. Drew Haberkorn wasn’t far off with nine points.