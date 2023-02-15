In boys’ basketball
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Normal
Arthur Christian 68, Judah Christian 53. Brock Helmuth scored 19 points and Kyson Pflum added 18 points to motor the second-seeded Conquering Riders (23-12) past the third-seeded Tribe (11-13) in the championship semifinals of the East Central Illinois Conference tournament. Judah was unable to overcome a 41-24 halftime deficit despite the efforts of Aidyn Beck, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Tucker Bailey added 10 points for the Tribe. ACS advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Cornerstone in Normal, while Judah will play in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. third-place game versus fourth-seeded Normal Calvary in Normal.
Uni High 79, Decatur Christian 34. The fifth-seeded Illineks (5-19) didn’t have much trouble with the No. 8 seed in a consolation semifinal, qualifying for Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. fifth-place game in Bloomington. Zev McManus-Mendelowitz led a quartet of Uni High players in double figures scoring, tallying a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. He was joined by Teo Chemla (13 points, four steals), Noah La Nave (10 points, seven rebounds) and Coleman Clougherty (10 points, seven steals).
Nontournament
Arcola 66, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48. Jackson Miller netted 22 points to pace a trio of Purple Riders double-figure scorers that also included 18 points from Braden Phillips and 17 points from Gerardo Alanis, helping Arcola (14-13) to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Wyatt Hilligoss produced a game-high 23 points for the Knights (9-18), but Arcola’s 16-10 spurt in the second quarter proved to be enough.
Argenta-Oreana 60, Cumberland 59. Despite being outscored 21-14 in the fourth quarter, the host Bombers (15-15) held on for an LPC success versus the Pirates. Jalynn Flowers turned in a 17-point night for A-O, which also acquired 15 points from Chase Logue and 10 points from Jamario Barbee.
Armstrong-Potomac 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48. Kollin Asbury ran wild for the visiting Trojans (10-17), throwing own 32 points in a tight Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Buffaloes (6-20).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56, Westville 25. Ayden Ingram handled the bulk of the scoring for BHRA (25-6) in a road win at VVC adversary Westville (18-13), scoring 20 points to pace an attack that also included 14 points from Isaiah Tidwell and eight points from Hayden Rice.
Bloomington Central Catholic 52, Rantoul 49. Conner Smith paced Rantoul with 16 points and Kyrin Martin chipped in 11 points, but the Eagles (8-22) saw a potential game-tying three-pointer miss at the final buzzer to give the Saints a narrow Illini Prairie Conference win on the road.
Blue Ridge 55, Tri-County 52. Wyatt Pearl’s 16-point outburst paired with 11 points from Colin Michaels and 10 points from Corbin Colbert to key the Knights (9-20) to a narrow home win over the Titans in LPC play. The Titans (4-23) were unable to come back from a 38-36 deficit at the start of the final quarter despite four of Jacob Smith‘s 13 points and six of Tyler Hutchinson‘s 12 points coming in the last stanza.
Danville 63, Champaign Central 45. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow poured in a game-high 29 points to help the Vikings (9-19) catalog a home win over the Maroons (7-20) in Big 12 Conference play. Diddy Robinson added 14 points for Danville, while Champaign Central was paced by Axel Baldwin’s 17-point performance.
Heritage 46, Sullivan 41. The visiting Hawks (8-21) outscored their nonconference opponent 20-10 in the fourth quarter, earning a win as a result. Drew Williams' 15 points put him atop Heritage's scoring chart, which also included Timmy Wilson's 10 points. Sullivan (4-22) garnered 15 points from Brett Bushue and 10 points from Cooper Christensen.
Hoopeston Area 63, Chrisman 32. Preston VanDeVeer led the charge for Hoopeston Area (17-13) with a 22-point outing, with Anthony Zamora (15 points), Ethan Steiner and Owen Root (10 points apiece) adding to a strong offensive showing in a VVC road win. Zamora added eight rebounds while Root dished eight assists. Nic Eddy paced Chrisman (9-20) with 11 points.
Iroquois West 67, Cissna Park 30. The Raiders (22-6) celebrated their senior night with a convincing home triumph over the Timberwolves (6-25) in VVC play, with Cannon Leonard‘s 18 points leading an offensive attack that also included 15 points from Sam McMillan and six points apiece from Evan Izquierdo, Damian Alvarado and Kyler Meents. Seth Walder powered Cissna Park’s approach with 13 points, but the Timberwolves (6-25) fell behind early to the tune of a 41-15 halftime deficit.
Milford 61, Watseka 40. Adin Portwood went for 30 points to pace the Bearcats (21-9) in a VVC home triumph, with Gavin Schunke chipping in 11 points to cement the cause. The Warriors (6-22) were motored by Tucker Milk‘s 20 points.
Monticello 50, Unity 46. Trey Welter dropped 13 points — including a trio of three-point field goals — and Tyler Blythe added 10 points to navigate the Sages (15-13) to the end of a four-game losing streak and their 17th consecutive win against the Rockets (16-14), dating back to Feb. 22, 2012. Henry Thomas paced the Rockets with 17 points and Will Cowan added 11 points, but Unity was outscored 21-16 in the final eight minutes of play.
Oakwood 52, La Salette 39. Four Oakwood players notched double-digit scoring figures in a nonconference road win in which the Comets (21-9) led 23-17 at halftime against the Lions (6-17). Six of Joshua Ruch‘s team-best 14 points came in the second half, while Tanner Pichon added 13 points, Alec Harrison chipped in 12 points and Brody Taflinger scored 10 points. La Salette received 10 points from Mathew Romero.
Pontiac 73, St. Thomas More 56. The visiting Sabers (19-11) suffered just their second loss in their last eight games when the Indians secured an IPC win. STM led 18-12 after one quarter and 38-36 at halftime, but Pontiac controlled the second half. Andrew Tay banked four three-pointers on his way to 16 points for the Sabers, who picked up another four threes and 14 total points from Wilson Kirby.
St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 32. Ty Pence‘s 29-point contribution paved the way for the Spartans (25-4) to earn a home win over the Panthers (4-24) in IPC play, with Tanner Siems adding 11 points and McGwire Atwood chipping in seven points.
Salt Fork 57, Schlarman 37. Garrett Taylor‘s 19-point effort combined with 16 points from Blake Norton — his 1,000th career point among them — and 10 points from Evan Webb to power the Storm to a road win in VVC play. Schlarman was paced by 15 points from Jerry Reed and 10 points from CL Dye.
Tuscola 58, Neoga 34. Parker James exploded for 18 points and seven rebounds to power the Warriors (23-6) to their second consecutive victory. James’ effort on the glass matched that of Jordan Quinn, who hauled in seven boards in addition to seven points of his own, while Chris Boyd chipped in an additional 11 points to cement the victory.
Tri-Valley 55, Fisher 38. Despite nine points and three rebounds from Cam Grant, six points and four rebounds from Caleb Zwilling and six points from Jacob Patterson, the host Bunnies (3-22) met a Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Vikings after trailing 31-18 at halftime.