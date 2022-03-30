In baseball
Clinton 5, Tuscola 4. Clinton finally got in its first game of the season after three straight rainouts, and the Maroons made the most of it with a comeback victory against Central Illinois Conference rivals Tuscola. Mason Walker drew three walks and scored twice for Clinton (1-0), while Dominick Thayer was 1 of 3 with two RBI. Thayer also got the win after giving up four runs on six hits and four walks and striking out nine in 61/3 innings on the mound. Caden Baer went 2 of 3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Tuscola (1-3), and Peyton Armstrong
- added a solo home run.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Hoopeston Area 7. An eight-run fourth inning for GCMS turned a back-and-forth close game into an easy win for the Falcons. Hunter Brewer was a perfect 3 of 3 at the plate with three RBI for GCMS (2-1). Mason Kutemeier also drove in three runs in the win, while Brayden Elliott was 2 of 2 with two RBI and three runs scored. Keygan Field drove in a team-high two runs for the Cornjerkers (2-5), and Grant Morgan
- had three hits.
Mahomet-Seymour 11, Olympia 5. Mahomet-Seymour’s early seven-run lead gave the Bulldogs a buffer to withstand a five-run third inning from Olympia and hold on for the nonconference home victory Tuesday. Carter Johnson finished a perfect 2 of 2 at the plate for M-S (4-1), as he homered, scored twice and drove in a game-high four runs. Carter Selk, who also homered, and Chase Wagers
- had two RBI apiece for the Bulldogs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Oakwood 7. Alternating run-scoring innings down the stretch between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Oakwood basically turned Tuesday’s game into a “whoever bats last, wins” game. PBL got the final opportunity and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory. Charlie Pound pitched 12/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win and was also 1 of 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Panthers (4-2-1). Kayden Snelling had PBL’s only other RBI and went 1 of 4 with a run scored. Matthew Miller
- drove in three runs to lead the Comets (3-3).
Shelbyville 12, Sullivan 1. Too many miscues doomed Sullivan in its Central Illinois Conference opener against Shelbyville. Jackson Matheson was 2 of 3 at the plate to lead Sullivan (0-3). Bryce Boyle
- scored his team’s lone run, but took the loss after giving up four runs without getting out of first inning.
Westville 14, Villa Grove 0. Westville scored at least three runs in each of the four innings it got to the plate to thump Villa Grove on Tuesday. Drew Wichtowski was 2 of 3 with a triple and three RBI to pace the Tigers (3-4), while Ethan McMasters and Jonah Smith drove in two runs apiece. Westville starter Kamden Maddox struck out four and gave up two hits in four innings for the win. Luke Zimmerman and Peyton Smith
- both singled for Villa Grove (1-4).
In girls’ soccer
Centennial 3, Uni High 1. Three different players scored for Centennial in its first win of the season. Jodi Domingo led the Chargers (1-2) with one goal and one assist and was joined in the scoring column by Olivia Remenji and Hannah Stickels. The balanced Centennial attack also saw Peyton Kaiser and Lily Kelly
- assist on one goal apiece.
Danville 1, Arthur Christian 1. Danville is still in search of its first win of the spring, but the Vikings snapped their four-match losing streak with Tuesday’s tie against Arthur Christian. Aniya Parker made eight saves for Danville (0-4-1), which had its lone goal come on an own goal by the Conquering Riders. Ellie Wiegand
- scored the lone goal for Arthur Christian (2-1-2).
In softball
Arcola 17, Neoga 2. Arcola actually faced a two-run deficit before it took its first at bats, but the Purple Riders responded with five runs in the bottom of the first inning and then scored 12 more unanswered in Tuesday’s rout of Neoga. Avery Kessler went 4 of 4 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and four RBI to lead Arcola (4-1). Keira Hohlbauch had three hits for the Purple Riders, including a double and a triple, and both Kacie Sisk (who homered) and Gracie Wagoner
- drove in two runs each. Hohlbauch also struck out seven in four innings for the win.
Charleston 12, Danville 0.
- Danville fell behind by three runs after one inning and couldn’t recover in the nonconfernece loss to Charleston. The Vikings (0-2) finished with four hits as a team.
LeRoy 23, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22. LeRoy’s Natalie Loy and Callie Warlow both went deep twice, with their four combined home runs only a small percentage of the offensive firepower on display Tuesday in LeRoy. The Panthers got the walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning, though, to come out on top in matchup that featured a combined 54 runs on 37 hits and 15 errors. Loy finished the game 4 of 5 with five RBI, Warlow was 2 of 5 with four RBI and Molly Buckles doubled four times in five at-bats and drove in two runs for the Panthers (4-1) in the win. Bailee Whittaker finished 4 of 4 with two home runs, three runs scored and eight RBI for the Buffaloes (1-3), who overcame a 10-run deficit through three innings to make it a game. Gentry Howard and Lilli Hutson
- also drove in three runs apiece in the loss.
Mahomet-Seymour 3, Olympia 1. Mahomet-Seymour pitcher Karley Yergler struck out 19 of the 24 batters she faced and got just enough help offensively to get the win in the nonconference pitchers’ duel with Olympia’s Danika Frazier, who also struck out 19. Abbey Akers
- hit a game-tying solo home run for the Bulldogs (3-0) in the fourth inning, and M-S got two more runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Oakwood 8, Tri-County 4. Oakwood used a six-run fourth inning to pull away for Tuesday’s nonconference win against Tri-County. Olivia Fegett went 1 of 3 with three RBI to lead the Comets (1-6). Alaina Rothwell was 2 of 3 with two runs scored and two RBI, and Karsen Rupp
- hit a solo home run and struck out six in seven innings for the win.
Salt Fork 18, Heritage 3. Salt Fork’s Kendyl Hurt delivered a walk-off, inside-the-park solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to clinch the win for the Storm. An 11-run first inning, of course, put Hurt in position to win the run-shortened game. Hurt went 2 of 4 with another home run and six total RBI to lead Salt Fork (3-1), and Macie Russell was 2 of 4 with two RBI. Karlie Cain struck out six and gave up three runs on four hits for the Storm to earn her first high school win. Paige George
- was 2 of 2 with a double and a run scored for Heritage (0-3).
Tuscola 15, Clinton 4. Tuscola scored six runs in the second inning and seven in the fourth to leave no doubt about the result of Tuesday’s game against Central Illinois Conference rivals Clinton. Ava Boyer was 3 of 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Warriors (3-1). Ella Boyer also drove in three runs for Tuscola and was 2 of 3 with a home run, while Marissa Boyer also homered and drove in two runs. Heidi Humble
- paced the Maroons (0-4), going 2 of 2 with a double and an RBI.
Westville 13, Urbana 0. Westville’s Abby Sabalaskey was a single walk away from a perfect game, but still managed a seven-strikeout no-hitter in Westville’s blowout win against Urbana. Every player in the Westville lineup had at least one hit, and Rylee Jones, Ariel Clarkston and McKynze Carico
- drove in two runs apiece for the winning Tigers (4-1) in the victory. Eight errors sank Urbana (1-2) in the loss.
In boys’ track and field
At Sullivan. Sullivan eked out a close victory Tuesday in its own four-team meet, scoring 931/2 points to beat Tuscola by a single point. Effingham St. Anthony was third, and Cerro Gordo/Bement finished fourth in the team scoring. Cody Browne swept the long jump and triple jump for Sullivan. He jumped 19 feet, 6 inches to win the former and posted a mark of 36-11 to place first in the latter. Tuscola also had a double winner in the field events. Chris Boyd won the shot put with a throw of 54-01/2 and the discus with a throw of 130-3. The other double winner was CG/B’s Dylan Howell
- , who won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 43.49 seconds and the 1,600-meter run in 5:24.
In girls’ track and field
At Sullivan. Cerro Gordo/Bement won just three events but took first place in the four-team meet at Sullivan, beating the host team by one point and Tuscola by two. Effingham St. Anthony was fourth and 11 points behind the winners. Two of CG/B’s three wins came in the field, with Jazzi Hicks winning the discus with a throw of 98 feet, 5 inches and Haley Garrett placing first in the triple jump of 32 feet. Sullivan’s six event wins included Isabella Harden‘s dominant victory in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14 minutes, 12.55 seconds, which was more than 2 minutes faster than her closest competitor. Tuscola had a pair of double winners. Alyssa Williams won the 100-meter dash in 12.52 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 26.62 seconds. Lia Patterson
- swept the hurdles events for the Warriors, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.94 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 46.50 seconds.
Scott Richey