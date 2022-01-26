In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Arcola 50, Cerro Gordo/Bement 41. The third-seeded Purple Riders (9-8) topped the second-seeded Broncos (18-4), using this semifinal victory to advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. tournament title game against fourth-seeded Decatur Lutheran. Jackson Miller’s 16 points, Beau Edwards’ 10 points, Tanner Thomas’ eight points and Alex Kuhns’ seven points led Arcola. Connor Brown scored a game-high 30 points for CG/B, which will meet top-seeded Okaw Valley in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. third-place game
➜ Tri-County 42, Villa Grove 36. The seventh-seeded Titans (12-10) edged out the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (3-17) in a consolation quarterfinal game as Jacob Smith scored 14 points and Jack Armstrong scored 13 points. Layne Rund led Villa Grove with 12 points. With the win, Tri-County plays fifth-seeded Cumberland in the consolation semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Villa Grove will play 10th-seeded Blue Ridge at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a consolation game.
Nontournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 38. Brett Meidel scored 15 points, Ned Hill had 14 points and Hayden Rice added 11 points as the Blue Devils (18-7) outscored the Warriors (11-11) 35-9 in the second half to earn the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Jordan Schroeder paced Watseka with 15 points, including three three-pointers.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 69, Unity 48. Blake Kimball had a team-high 13 points in an Illini Prairie Conference road loss for Unity (14-6). Henry Thomas scored 11 points and Austin Langendorf added nine points.
➜ Fisher 56, DeLand-Weldon 22. Kobe Bishop had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bunnies (2-14) to a nonconference win, while Dalton Smith posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds as Fisher ended a three-game skid. Tim Booth nearly had a double-double as well, scoring nine points to go along with nine rebounds. Blake Terven pitched in with eight points, four rebounds and five assists.
➜ Hoopeston Area 58, Cissna Park 51. Ben Brown went off for 26 points to lead the Cornjerkers (8-14) to a VVC win. Owen Root (11 points), Anthony Zamora (eight points), Preston Van de Veer (six points) and Nick Hofer (six points) all factored in for Hoopeston Area as well. Malaki Verkler led the way for the Timberwolves (8-14) with 22 points, while Gavin Spitz added nine points.
➜ Iroquois West 73, Armstrong-Potomac 47. Cannon Leonard delivered in a big way, scoring 22 points and hauling in 13 rebounds to power the Raiders (18-2) to a 6-0 record in VVC play. Peyton Rhodes (13 points, four assists) and Sam McMillan (12 points, seven assists) were each instrumental in the win, while Lucas Frank added 11 points.
➜ Milford 47, Clifton Central 36. Adin Portwood sank five three-pointers as part of a 22-point effort for the host Bearcats (17-6), who earned their third straight win. Will Teig’s eight points and 11 rebounds also helped Milford.
➜ Oakwood 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45. The Comets (18-6) beat the Buffaloes (10-13) to remain unbeaten in VVC play and avenge a Vermilion County Tournament loss last week. Josh Young totaled 14 points, Tanner Pichon added 13 points and Griffin Trees tacked on 12 points for Oakwood. For G-RF, Kaden Mingee led the way with 14 points, while Cale Steinbaugh added 11 points and Zach Roach scored eight points.
➜ Olympia 67, Rantoul 59. The host Eagles (0-18) came especially close to their first win of the season, taking their IPC foe to overtime before being outscored 12-4 in the extra period. Rantoul trailed 42-36 entering the fourth quarter but rallied. For the entire game, Avontay Anderson, Marcus Lee and Jacksen Adkins each finished with 11 points for Rantoul.
➜ Prairie Central 65, Monticello 61. Four Hawks scored in double figures, led by Tyler Curl with 17 points, as Prairie Central (17-4) dealt the Sages their second straight defeat and first loss of IPC play. Dylan Bazzell (13 points), Camden Palmore (12 points) and Drew Haberkorn (11 points) each factored in as well. For the Sages (20-3), Dylan Ginalick led the way with 19 points, while Ben Cresap and Tanner Buehnerkemper followed with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 45, St. Thomas More 43. The Spartans (16-4) eked out an IPC win as Ty Pence and Logan Smith both scored 14 points and Coy Taylor had nine points. For the Sabers (11-9), Patrick Quarnstrom led the way with 10 points and both Justen Green and Ryan Hendrickson added eight points.
➜ Salt Fork 58, Westville 40. Blake Norton scored 23 points, Garrett Taylor pitched in 15 points and Jameson Remole added nine points to lead the Storm (14-8) to a VVC victory over the Tigers (11-10). Cole Maxwell paced Westville with 11 points, including three three-pointers, while Kamden Maddox chimed in with nine points and Drew Wichtowski added eight points.
➜ Schlarman 58, Chrisman 46. The visiting Hilltoppers (3-13) prevailed over the Cardinals (2-13) in VVC play. Caleb Kelly netted 15 of his team-high 25 points in the first quarter to kickstart Schlarman, while 13 points from Jerry Reed and 10 points from Jason Craig also helped out the Hilltoppers. Chrisman’s Karson Lewsader led all scorers with 27 points.
➜ Tri-Valley 52, LeRoy 50. The host Panthers (14-5) came up just short against their Heart of Illinois Conference foe despite 17 points from Luke Stuepfert, who shot 6 of 8 from the field. Ian Johnson (13 points) and Jack Edmundson (12 points) also aided LeRoy in defeat.
➜ Tuscola 88, Arthur Christian 40. Jalen Quinn reached a scoring milestone for the host Warriors (18-4), eclipsing 2,000 career points during a nonconference romp versus the Conquering Riders (11-15). Quinn amassed 21 points, and was complemented by Josiah Hortin’s 16 points, Chris Boyd’s 16 points and Jordan Quinn’s 11 points. Brock Helmuth’s 14 points led ACS.
In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament (at Tuscola)
➜ Clinton 47, Warrensburg-Latham 23. The top-seeded Maroons (24-4) won their eighth game in a row, defeating the No. 4 seed, and advanced to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game. Kaitlyn Rauch’s game-high 18 points and Mallory Cyrulik’s 14 points led Clinton.
➜ Tuscola 52, Shelbyville 41. The second-seeded Warriors (17-6) shot 19 of 23 from the free-throw line, propelling them to a win over the No. 3 seed and a spot in Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. title game. Sophie Kremitzki accounted for a large portion of that figure, going 14 of 16 at the charity stripe and finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Ella Boyer drained a trio of three-pointers and recorded 18 points and four assists.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Blue Ridge 11. The Knights (22-2) stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference action as Shaylie Miller scored 12 points and Mallory Nichols pitched in with 11 points. Tatem Madden led Blue Ridge (0-15) with four points and 14 rebounds.
➜ Beecher 53, Iroquois West 37. Ilyana Nambo scored 11 points and Shea Small scored 10 points and brought down seven boards as the Raiders (15-9) came up short in nonconference play.
➜ St. Thomas More 59, Hoopeston Area 24. Emma Devocelle scored 17 points and Ruari Quarnstrom and Maddy Swisher each scored 14 points to power the Sabers (10-10) to a home win over the Cornjerkers (9-13). Claire Dixon led Hoopeston Area with 14 points.
➜ Villa Grove 29, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27. Kaylee Arbuckle knocked down four three-pointers, scoring 12 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-16) to a nonconference victory, while Hailey Stutz (eight points) and Emma Buesing (six points) each pitched in. Kendall Roberts scored a game-high 17 points for the Buffaloes (6-13).
In wrestling
➜ At Gibson City. Six Falcons wrestled to victories for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher in a 41-36 Heart of Illinois Conference win against Ridgeview/Lexington. Altin Nettleton (145 pounds), Gavin Johnson (195) and Markus Miguel (285) won via fall, while Braylen Kean (170) and Carson Maxey (138) won via major decisions and Aiden Sancken (182) won by decision. For the Mustangs, Danny Tay (113), Braydon Campbell (120), Declan Bender (126), Payton Campbell (132), Caeden Lopshire (160) and Evan Antonio (220) won by pins.
➜ At Mt. Zion. Mahomet-Seymour clinched the Apollo Conference title with a 69-10 over Mt. Zion and a 57-21 win over Mattoon. Against Mt. Zion, Caden Hatton (106 pounds), Tallen Pawlak (138), Logan Petro (145) and Camden Harms (285) won via fall, while Stevie Pogue (182) won by decision. In the win over Mattoon, Pawlak (138) won by fall and Colton Crowley (220) won via decision.