In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 44. Despite not scoring in the second and third quarters, the host Purple Riders (5-4) found their way to a Lincoln Prairie Conference overtime win. Arcola scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to force a 39-all tie, then added 13 points in the extra period. Alex Kuhns hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Purple Riders, who received 13 points apiece from Kevin Garza and Kacee Moore.
➜ Bloomington 71, Urbana 40. Jermale Young connected six times from beyond the arc for the host Tigers (0-5), but that wasn’t enough to pick up their first win of the season during this Big 12 matchup. Young finished with 20 points and Jermontre Young added eight points.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 49, Monticello 42. An 18-6 deficit in the opening eight minutes ultimately doomed the host Sages (5-2) during an Illini Prairie Conference loss. Dylan Ginalick’s 18 points, Ben Cresap’s 11 points and Joey Sprinkle’s eight rebounds keyed Monticello in defeat.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 90, Fisher 74. The host Broncos (8-2) rode a prolific offense to their fourth straight win in this nonconference game. JD Benson’s 25 points and Connor Brown’s 20 points fueled CG/B, as did Jessee Quick’s 17 points and Colin Warren’s 13 points. Carson Brozenec (29 points) and Landen Stalter (23 points) supplied the majority of the scoring for the Bunnies (2-8).
➜ Chillicothe IVC 68, Prairie Central 56. The host Hawks (5-2) saw a three-game win streak conclude as a 49-47 disadvantage through three quarters only grew during their IPC loss. Trey Bazzell sank a trio of three-pointers and amassed 24 points for Prairie Central, which gained another 10 points from Andy Krenz.
➜ Dwight 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48. A balanced scoring effort wasn’t enough for the visiting Panthers (3-3) to leave their Sangamon Valley Conference opponent’s gym with a win. Jarred Gronsky’s 13 points for PBL was closely followed by Mason Bruns’ 11 points, Keegan Busboom’s 10 points and Kailin Gerdes’ nine points.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. The host Falcons (0-7) couldn’t keep up with their Heart of Illinois Conference foe, which saw 12 different players produce at least two points each. Seth Kollross’ eight points paced GCMS to go with seven points apiece from Braden Roesch and Nathan Kallal.
➜ Iroquois West 68, Cissna Park 36. Twelve different players accounted for at least two points for the visiting Raiders (6-2) during a SVC triumph versus the Timberwolves (1-8). Ryan Tilstra, Jack McMillan and Clayton Leonard helmed the balanced IW attack with 16, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Malaki Verkler’s 11 points and Ian Rogers’ nine points claimed top billing for Cissna Park.
➜ Judah Christian 59, Hoopeston Area 56. Cade Hettmansberger procured five of his game-best 20 points in the overtime period for the Tribe (2-2), who secured a narrow nonconference win over the Cornjerkers (1-6). Garrett Kasbergen converted two fourth-quarter threes on his way to 12 points for Judah Christian, which added 10 points from Nathan Kereri. Hettmansberger and Kasbergen each hauled in 10 rebounds as well. Nick Hofer’s 15 points led a trio of Hoopeston Area players in double figures, joined by Anthony Zamora (13 points) and Ben Brown (10 points).
➜ LeRoy 67, Ridgeview 35. The host Panthers (9-0) burst out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead en route to a HOIC triumph versus the Mustangs (2-9). Five different LeRoy players reached double figures: Nate Perry (18 points, all on three-pointers), Ty Egan (11 points), Max Buckles (10 points), Kam Givens (10 points) and Logan Petersen (10 points). Reece Ramirez’s 17 points paced Ridgeview’s offense.
➜ Milford 75, Chrisman 33. The host Bearcats (8-4) jumped all over the Cardinals (1-6) in Vermilion Valley Conference play, generating an 18-4 first-quarter edge and never looking back. Trey Totheroh led a contingent of nine Milford athletes who scored at least two points by finishing with 19, and Trace Fleming (16 points) and Will Teig (14 points) also reached double figures. Layne Smith’s eight points and Chris Francis’ six points paced Chrisman.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Pontiac 48. The host Spartans (5-0) maintained their perfect record with an IPC win, paced by Ty Pence’s 27 points and Andrew Beyers’ 12 points.
➜ St. Thomas More 54, Rantoul 37. A 26-12 lead at intermission proved more than enough for the host Sabers (3-1) to land an IPC win over the Eagles (0-6). Dawson Magrini and Justen Green each finished with 15 points for STM, which acquired 14 points from Patrick Quarnstrom. Rantoul’s Ethan Winston scored 11 points to go with 10 points from Jaxson Freeman.
➜ Salt Fork 33, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. A defensive VVC battle went the way of the host Storm (5-1), who remained perfect in league play by outlasting the Buffaloes (3-4). Colden Earles and Garrett Taylor each had eight points for Salt Fork, which led 26-20 entering the fourth quarter. Cale Steinbaugh delivered eight of his game-high 15 points in the final period for G-RF, which received eight points from Cameron Ford.
➜ Schlarman 62, Westville 49. The visiting Hilltoppers (3-3) attempted 30 free throws to just 10 for the Tigers (2-4), hitting 17 of them during a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Jason Craig posted a 7-of-13 mark from the free-throw line and netted 25 points to go with 11 points from Caleb Kelly and 10 points from Jamal Taylor Jr. Cole Maxwell (14 points), Bryce Burnett (13 points) and Kamden Maddox (12 points) all hit double figures for Westville.
➜ Tuscola 63, Shelbyville 54. The Warriors remained unbeaten in Central Illinois Conference play after rallying for a close road win. Grant Hardwick scored a team-high 18 points on the strength of four three-pointers to help Tuscola overcome a 34-28 halftime deficit. Jalen Quinn scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for Tuscola (8-1) to go along with eight rebounds and six assists, while Haven Hatfield (16 points) and Cole Cunningham (14 points) provided significant contributions..
➜ Unity 52, Olympia 43. The visiting Rockets (2-5) secured their second win in as many games, as well as their first IPC victory. Austin Langendorf put down 13 points to pace Unity, which received 10 points from Blake Kimball and nine points from Brady Porter.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 74, Blue Ridge 29. Logan Nohren went off for 29 points as the visiting Hawks (5-2) picked up their fifth consecutive victory, this one coming in LPC action against the Knights (0-6). Nohren hit nine field goals, sank 8 of 8 free-throw attempts and grabbed 12 rebounds for VG/H, which garnered 13 points from Carson Howard and 12 points, eight steals and five assists from Isaac Mahoe. Victor Reynolds had 11 points and Wyatt Cole’s five points served as Blue Ridge’s top scoring marks.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Champaign Central 71, Peoria Manual 30. The host Maroons (1-7) managed to get in the win column by handily dispatching a Big 12 opponent. Sa’kinah Williams composed a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double and added five blocked shots to pace Central, which took in 19 points and four assists and Addy McLeod. Also aiding the home team’s cause were Abby Boland (11 points, six steals, four assists) and Nevaeh Essien (nine points, four rebounds).
➜ Fisher 41, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31. The visiting Bunnies relied on a superb double-double performance from Kallie Evans to register their first win streak of the season. Evans poured in a game-high 21 points and sank four three-pointers for Fisher (3-7), but she also got it done defensively with 12 steals. Mariah Sommer joined Evans in the double-double club for the Bunnies with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Haley Garrett scored a team-high 13 points for the Broncos (2-7), and Jazzi Hicks added nine points.
➜ Iroquois West 46, Clifton Central 32. The visiting Raiders (5-2) allowed just one second-quarter point to their Sangamon Valley Conference foe, picking up a third consecutive victory as a result. Ashton Miller and McKinley Tilstra each bagged 12 points for IW to go with Shelby Johnson’s 11 points.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Champaign. Centennial captured the top spot in 10 of 12 events during a 122-44 nonconference win over Charleston at Unit 4 Pool. Four different Chargers were part of three event victories on the day: Holden Siena in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 52.14 seconds), 200 freestyle relay (1:36.21) and 100 backstroke (1:02.55); Cade McAndrew in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley (2:16.18) and 100 butterfly (56.99); Alex Geissler in the 200 freestyle (1:57.43), 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay (3:49.54); and Andrew Hemming in the 50 freestyle (24.10), 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
➜ At Lincoln. Mahomet-Seymour finished second at a triangular meet, with the Bulldogs compiling 116 points. Springfield won the event with 134 points, with Lincoln in third with 35 points. Owen Kearns won two events to pace M-S, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 15.49 seconds and in the 500 freestyle in 5:51.13. Aron Varga in the 200 individual medley (2:17.72) and Mitch McAnally in the 50 freestyle (25.50) also placed first for the Bulldogs.
➜ At Normal. Urbana split a pair of matchups by defeating Wethersfield 136-18 but falling to Big 12 foe and event host Normal Community 128-57. The Tigers’ lone event win came from Willem Alleyne in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 2.11 seconds). Alleyne also placed second in the 50 freestyle (24.61), and teammate Diego Carrillo took runner-up in diving (149.15).