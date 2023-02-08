In boys’ basketball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 51, Arcola 50. Argenta-Oreana held off a fourth-quarter rally by the host Purple Riders to earn a Lincoln Prairie Conference road win. The Bombers (13-14) snapped a three-game losing skid by receiving a game-high 23 points from Jamario Barbee, while Jalynn Flowers added seven points. Braden Phillips scored a team-high 16 points and Gerardo Alanis had 15 points for Arcola (13-12), which had a four-game win streak end.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 65, Chrisman 59. Kollin Asbury was hard to stop, with the Armstrong-Potomac guard scoring a game-high 33 points in a Vermilion Valley Conference road win for the Trojans (9-16). Seth Johnson was also a factor for A-P with 14 points. Nic Eddy led Chrisman with a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds. Triston Lehmkuhl added 14 points for the Cardinals (9-19), who led 46-44 going into the fourth quarter.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 66, Tri-County 55. After watching a 39-31 lead entering the fourth quarter slip away, the visiting Knights pulled away in overtime to secure a Lincoln Prairie win against the Titans (4-21). Wyatt Hilligoss led ALAH (11-15) with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Connor Nettles (18 points, four assists) and Jayce Parsons (15 points, six rebounds, three steals) complemented the big night for Hilligoss.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31. The visiting Blue Devils didn’t let the Buffaloes’ home gym rattle them, with BHRA taking a 37-9 lead into halftime of a VVC win. Ayden Ingram scored his game-high 19 points in the first three quarters for BHRA (22-6), while Hayden Rice and Isaiah Tidwell each supplied 11 points. Aaron Maquet finished with a team-high 10 points for G-RF (5-18).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 54, Heritage 30. Tyson Moore powered the Broncos to a home Lincoln Prairie win against the Hawks (6-20), scoring a game-high 24 points for Cerro Gordo/Bement (16-12).
➜ Hoopeston Area 58, Watseka 45. Hoopeston Area used a strong fourth quarter to push past the host Warriors in recording a VVC win. The Cornjerkers only led 42-39 after three quarters before Owen Root and Kendrick Sigerill shined in the final quarter, with Root scoring a team-high 16 points and Sigerill accounting for 15 points. Anthony Zamora also had 15 points for Hoopeston Area (15-13). Hagen Hoy scored a game-high 17 points on the strength of five three-pointers for Wateska (6-20) and teammate Evan LaBelle added 12 points.
➜ Iroquois West 59, Milford 42. Iroquois West rode a dominant and record-setting performance from Cannon Leonard to notch its 20th win of the season. Leonard dropped in a game-high 40 points to go along with 18 rebounds and set a new program record for most career rebounds when he grabbed his 886th rebound in the VVC win. Sam McMillan (nine points, six assists) also contributed for the Raiders (20-5), who jumped out to a 24-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Adin Portwood scored a team-high 22 points for Milford (20-9), while Gavin Schunke added 11 points.
➜ Judah Christian 71, DeLand-Weldon 21. The visiting Tribe cruised to an East Central Illinois Conference victory, building a 40-11 lead at halftime. Aidyn Beck scored a game-high 24 points for Judah Christian (10-12), with Joey Limentato (nine points) and Braydon Mora (seven points) part of 10 different players for the Tribe who scored at least two points. Braylen Tolen scored six points for the Eagles (1-22).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 70, Urbana 68. Mahomet-Seymour rallied from a sizable deficit to force overtime and then held on for a dramatic nonconference win. Dayten Eisenmann scored a game-high 18 points, pulled down nine rebounds and handed out five assists for the visiting Bulldogs (11-14) in their third straight victory. Wyatt Bohm compiled a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds and added six assists. Byron Lynch (15 points) and Jake Waldinger (12 points) were also vital for M-S, which trailed 48-40 entering the fourth quarter. Manny Jones scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Tigers (4-20), while teammates Kyree Johnson and Kyree Hillsman each scored 11 points.
➜ Meridian 52, Tuscola 51. In a rematch of a Class 1A sectional title game from last season between the two Central Illinois Conference teams that saw Tuscola lose on a 65-foot buzzer-beater, another tough loss ensued for the Warriors against the Hawks. Tuscola trailed 31-25 at halftime in the road game in Macon, but kept it close in the second half. Kam Sweetnam scored a game-high 20 points for Tuscola (21-5), while Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett each finished with nine points as Tuscola drained 12 three-pointers in the CIC loss.
➜ Newton 71, Unity 57. The Rockets led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t sustain their lead in a nonconference road loss. Will Cowan scored a team-high 14 points for Unity (15-12), with Henry Thomas (10 points), Aiden Porter (eight points) and Dalton O’Neill (eight points) also contributing.
➜ Pontiac 73, Monticello 61. Trey Welter had another prolific offensive performance for Monticello, but Pontiac put four players in double figures to leave the Sievers Center with an Illini Prairie Conference win. Welter made 6 of 8 from three-point range and wound up with a game-high 28 points for the Sages (14-11), who led 36-33 at halftime. Raiden Colbert sank four three-pointers for Monticello to account for all 12 of his points, while Will Ross came up with nine points and seven rebounds.
➜ Prairie Central 72, Bloomington Central Catholic 66. With Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood and Illini assistant coach Geoff Alexander in attendance in Fairbury to watch Bloomington Central Catholic junior guard Cole Certa, it was the host Hawks who finished off the night celebrating. Prairie Central won the Illini Prairie regular-season title outright, completing a perfect 9-0 run through league play with a close home win. Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 34 points for the Hawks (25-2) in their seventh straight win and Bazzell went past 1,000 career points in the process. Tyler Curl (15 points), Camden Palmore (10 points) and Drew Fehr (nine points) all complemented Bazzell as Prairie Central won its first league title since winning the Corn Belt title in 2002. Certa, a Class of 2024 recruit who holds an offer from the Illini, led the Saints with 29 points and made six three-pointers.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 38. St. Joseph-Ogden maintained its current run of success, stretching its win streak to eight games with a road Illini Prairie win. Ty Pence produced a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Spartans (22-4). Maddux Carter, Tanner Jacob and Tanner Siems also stood out on a balanced night for SJ-O, with the trio all scoring 10 points. Kyrin Martin scored 17 points for the Eagles (8-19).
➜ St. Thomas More 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41. Paxton-Buckley-Loda nearly won for only the second time in 2023, but St. Thomas More left Ford County with a narrow Illini Prairie win. Peace Bumba scored a game-high 14 points for STM (18-10), which only went 8 of 21 at the free throw line and trailed 31-30 entering the fourth quarter. Wilson Kirby (12 points, all on four three-pointers) and Ryan Hendrickson (10 points) joined Bumba in double figures. Jeremiah Ager scored a team-high 12 points for PBL (4-22), while Ty Graham added 11 points and Noah Steiner chipped in eight points.
➜ Salt Fork 63, Oakwood 42. Salt Fork steadily pulled away from its nearby rival to win its fifth straight game and remain unbeaten in VVC play with its 16th win by at least 20 points this season. The Storm (24-2) are now 10-0 in VVC games after Garrett Taylor scored a game-high 26 points to go past 1,000 career points and Blake Norton wasn’t far behind with 24 points in a home win in Catlin. Dalton Hobick scored a team-high 17 points for Oakwood (19-9).
➜ Uni High 53, Decatur Christian 30. Coleman Clougherty scored a team-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals, helping Uni High to its first win streak of the season. The Illineks (4-18) led 19-10 at halftime before pulling away in the second half for the road ECIC win. Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp (10 points, nine rebounds) and Teo Chemla (10 points, four rebounds, three steals) also chipped in for Uni High.
➜ Westville 58, Schlarman 27. Westville clamped down defensively after the first quarter, holding Schlarman to a combined nine points in the second and third quarters en route to a VVC road win at Shebby Gymnasium. Drew Wichtowski scored a game-high 27 points for the Tigers (17-11), while Kamden Maddox and Landen Haurez each had seven points. Peyton Kuemmerle scored a team-high 11 points for Schlarman (6-16).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Milford 38, Donovan 31. Milford held on for a nonconference home win, snapping a five-game losing streak. Hunter Mowrey just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Brynlee Wright scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals for the Bearcats (5-24).
➜ Nokomis 42, Sullivan 25. Sullivan fell behind by double digits in the first half and couldn’t make up the deficit in the second half of a nonconference home loss. Chloe Smith scored a team-high 11 points for Sullivan (10-20) and Emily Miller contributed seven points and five rebounds.
➜ Williamsville 45, Monticello 26. The host Sages couldn’t get their offense on track in a nonconference loss at the Sievers Center. Maia High had a team-high six points for Monticello (7-22), with Jobi Smith and Lucy Leatherwood each chipping in five points.