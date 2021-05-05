In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 12, Urbana 0. Kendall Crawford’s first varsity pitching start was memorable, as he fired a no-hitter for the host Maroons (7-4) during a Big 12 Conference success against the Tigers (0-8). Crawford finished with five strikeouts and was supported by Mitchell Crompton's four RBI, as well as by Jake Munroe and Jack Doubet each recording two hits and three runs scored.
➜ Clifton Central 11, Watseka 8. Watseka scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a rather commanding lead on Clifton Central, but the Comets rallied for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth for the Sangamon Valley Conference win. Conner Curry went 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored to pace the Warriors (2-3), while Conner Bell and Braiden Walwer had a hit and an RBI apiece.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11, St. Thomas More 2. St. Joseph-Ogden stayed unbeaten in Illini Prairie Conference play with a second victory against St. Thomas More in as many days thanks to a six-run first inning that proved to be more than enough offensive production. Keaton Nolan went 1 of 2 with a double and two RBI to lead the Spartans (12-1), who also got two hits each from Crayton Burnett, Andrew Beyers and Tyler Altenbaumer. Altenbaumer picked up the win after giving up two runs on three hits and striking out seven in five innings. Blake Staab and Dawson Magrini both went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Sabers (3-6).
In softball
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 18, St. Thomas More 1. Make that consecutive blowout Illini Prairie Conference wins on back-to-back days for St. Joseph-Ogden against St. Thomas More. Maggie Ward and Kelsey Martlage had two hits apiece for the Spartans (9-4), while Alyssa Acton picked up the win after striking out seven and giving up just two hits. The Sabers fell to 0-4 with the loss.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Charleston 0. Mahomet-Seymour scored its first goal just seven seconds into Tuesday’s Apollo Conference match, had a seven-goal lead 25 minutes in and cruised to a third straight shutout victory. Cayla Koerner led the Bulldogs (4-1) with two goals and two assists. Grace Lietz had two goals of her own, while both Brea Benson and Delaney King chipped in one goal and two assists.
➜ Normal Community 7, Champaign Central 0. In their first match since April 21 because of a COVID-19 pause, the visiting Maroons (1-2) dropped a Big 12 Conference affair.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 2. The visiting Sabers (2-1-1) and Sages (3-2-3) could not decide a winner in Illini Prairie Conference action. Tatum DeVriese scored both of STM’s goals — one in each half — with the latter assisted by Cede Rentschler.
➜ Uni High 10, Meridian 1. Uni High followed up a season-opening blowout win Monday with more of the same on Tuesday, scoring all 10 of its goals in the first half to take down Meridian. Mikayla Blanke led the Illineks (2-0) with four goals, while Maxine van der Donk chipped in two, including one off a header.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin didn’t acquire the most event wins in a five-team meet at Judah Christian’s Field of Dreams facility, but the Blue Devils’ 171 points still bettered the totals of Salt Fork (121), Uni High (107), Champaign Academy High (46) and Judah (41). All of BHRA’s victories came in running events: Murphy McCool in the 400-meter dash (53.68 seconds), Eli Mojonnier in the 1,600 run (4 minutes, 44.34 seconds) and Nick Garmon in the 300 hurdles (50.56). Salt Fork’s second-place finish was paced by Garrett Taylor winning the shot put (44 feet) and discus (107 feet, 8 inches). The Storm’s other successes were recorded by Aidan Skinner in the 3,200 run (12:10.94), Jacob DePratt in the 110 hurdles (19.31), Tate Johnson in the triple jump (38-11) and its 1,600 relay unit (3:54.19). Uni High’s quartet of Andy Brown, Curtis Althaus, Elias Finkelman and Jonathan Yu won the 400 relay (49.27) and 800 relay (1:45.60), while the Illineks also grabbed victories from Henry Laufenberg in the 800 run (2:14.42) and their 3,200 relay unit (10:48.80). Academy High’s Jongmin Philiph placed first in the 100 dash (11.50) and 200 dash (23.66), while Judah’s Daryl Okeke claimed top honors in the long jump (17-103/4).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Uni High won six events en route to 158 points and a team championship at Judah Christian’s Field of Dreams facility, outlasting Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (127), Salt Fork (122), Judah (57) and Champaign Academy High (28). The Illineks took four mid- or long-distance victories — Zoey Hinnant-Muller in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 4.34 seconds), Stefania Dzhaman in the 800 run (2:39.19), Kate Ahmari in the 1,600 run (5:32.36) and the 3,200 relay (12:20.14). Uni High’s other wins came from Cadi Hu in the 300 hurdles (51.27) and Charlotte Ebel in the triple jump (30 feet). Runner-up BHRA thrived in the relays, with Alexa Ball and Rylee Dubois both serving on triumphant 800 and 1,600 units (2:02.87 and 4:42.59, respectively).The Blue Devils’ Ellyanna Hedgecock also won the 3,200 run in 16:36.37. Salt Fork actually led the field with seven event wins, with Gracie Jessup part of four: the 200 dash (26.97), 100 hurdles (15.84), long jump (16 feet, 6 inches) and 400 relay (54.04). Katelyn Lang won the 100 dash in 13.07 and was on the winning 400 relay, while Olivia Birge won the shot put (31-0) and discus (93-11) competitions.
In wrestling
➜ At Bismarck. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm got on a roll in the higher weight classes and topped Vermilion Valley Conference rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 54-21 on the road. Hunter Mahaffey got the Tigers going at 160 pounds, winning by pinfall in 1 minute, 49 seconds. Westville would go on to win five more bouts to end the match, with Wisconsin-bound Hayden Copass closing out the win with a pinfall victory in 1:54 at 285 pounds. BHRAAP’s Donnell McClure had the Blue Devils’ best win, with a 1:19 pinfall at 152 pounds.
➜ At Champaign. Host Centennial took down Monticello 41-27 in a triangular that also involved Mt. Zion, which defeated the Chargers 33-29 and the Sages 45-30. Centennial posted seven contested match wins versus Monticello, led by Brandon Harvey’s 29-second fall at 220 pounds, Jacob Bailey’s 31-second fall at 145 and Jack Barnhart’s 70-second fall at 285. Harvey also won by decision at 220 versus Mt. Zion. Garrett Wilkin won a match at 138 in each dual for the Sages, who received single contested triumphs from Caleb O’Linc at 160, Kaleb Reid at 170 and Myles VonBehren at 220.
➜ At Gibson City. Host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher dropped a 36-30 dual to Heart of Illinois Conference foe Tremont, with each team earning four contested wins but the Turks getting all of theirs by pinfall to pull away. The Falcons’ triumphs were notched by Cale Horsch at 132 pounds (fall), Carson Maxey at 138 (7-2 decision), Kaden Gream at 160 (6-2 decision) and Drew Purvis at 182 (fall).