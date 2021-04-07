In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 4, Kankakee Trinity 1. Cole Gabriels had two goals and one assist, Caleb Whitchurch added one goal and one assist and Arthur Christian (5-5) topped Kankakee Trinity.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Judah Christian 2. A late goal from BHRA’s Ethan Tutwiler off a Keanu King assist helped the Blue Devils (7-2-1) reach 100 wins in the BHRA standalone-program era. King also scored a goal in the 100th win for coach Ryan Reifsteck. Brandan Baltierra and Colin Magenheimer scored in the loss the Tribe (2-5-1).
➜ Blue Ridge 0, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Blue Ridge goalkeeper Abby Bolen made five saves to preserve a scoreless draw for the Knights (2-3-3) against GRF/W (1-6).
➜ Champaign Central 9, Peoria 1. Champaign Central ran its winning streak to five with its blowout Big 12 victory against Peoria. Kyle Johnson finished with a hat trick to lead the Maroons (6-1-2), and Tim Ngugi almost got there himself with a pair of goals in the win.
➜ Clifton Central 9, Watseka 0. Watseka dropped its 10th straight match this spring and remained winless after falling to Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Clifton Central.
➜ Fisher/GCMS 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 2. Fisher/GCMS struck first in both halves, but Oakwood/Salt Fork had the answer both times in the 2-2 tie. Seth Barnes assisted on both goals for the Bunnies (6-2-1), with Alex Minion and Seth Kollross finding the back of the net. Reef Pacot and Grant Powell scored for the Comets (8-1-1).
➜ Iroquois West 3, Argenta-Oreana 0. Iroquois West goalkeeper Tony Espinosa made two saves in each half to secure a shutout nonconference victory for the Raiders (6-3-1). Lucas Alvarez, Santiago Andrade and Jimmy Andrade all scored in the IW win.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Lincoln 2. Mahomet-Seymour fended off a late Lincoln run to maintain its place atop the Apollo Conference standings. Eli Warren had two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs (8-1-2), while Logan Woodward finished with one goal and one assist and Sam Henrich also scored.
➜ Monticello 12, Unity 0. Monticello walloped Unity for 10 first-half goals and made it an even dozen by the final whistle in the Illini Prairie Conference showdown. Dylan Ginalick paced the Sages (8-2-1) with four goals and one assist, and Malachi Manuel chipped in two goals of his own in the blowout win against the Rockets (0-8).
➜ Normal West 2, Danville 0. Danville goalkeeper Tyler Finley faced a literal onslaught in Danville’s Big 12 loss at Normal West. While two shots got past him, Finley managed 22 saves for the Vikings (0-6-2).
➜ Olympia 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. St. Joseph-Ogden put together a second-half comeback attempt with goals from Jackson Greer and Mason Behrens, but the Spartans (4-5-1) couldn’t quite recover from allowing three straight Olympia goals to start Tuesday’s IPC match.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 2, Urbana 1. Jordan Perez scored off a Noah Barkley assist to send Urbana into halftime tied with Big 12 rival Richwoods, but the Knights got one more across in the second half for the win. Goalkeeper Chase Mandra finished with eight saves for the Tigers (7-2-3).
➜ St. Thomas More 4, Rantoul 1. St. Thomas More’s Cabott Craft got his hat trick started with a first-half goal against Rantoul and then put the Eagles (0-4) away with two more in the second. Martin Mondala assisted on three of four goals for the Sabers (7-1-2) in the win.
➜ Uni High 8, Hoopeston Area 3. Uni High scored six goals in the first half to pull away for its nonconference win against Hoopeston Area. Teo Chemla and Noah La Nave both had two first-half goals for the Illineks (6-5), and Chemla got his hat trick after halftime. Isaias Diaz scored twice for the Cornjerkers (3-6), and goalkeeper Derek Drayer made 24 saves.
In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. A double-double from Lily Jameson with 16 assists and 10 digs helped Armstrong-Potomac sweep Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 25-21 in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Emma Franzen had a near double-double for the Trojans (4-5) with 10 digs and eight kills. Makaelyn Lagacy put up 14 assists, and Trinity Collins finished with five kills, five digs and three blocks for the Buffaloes (1-7).
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Greenview 0. Ava Yoder had nine kills and five digs, Chloe Mast added nine assists and seven digs and Arthur Christian (8-4) knocked off Greenview 25-16, 25-20 in East Central Illinois Conference play.
➜ Bloomington 2, Urbana 1. Urbana grinded it out a tough first set win, but Bloomington battled back for the 24-26, 25-15, 25-12 Big 12 victory. Tia Radanavong had 18 assists and five digs for the Tigers (1-7), Nora Davenport finished with 16 digs and Rylie Russell put up 10 digs and seven kills.
➜ Centennial 2, Peoria Richwoods 1. Centennial bounced back from dropping the first set to Richwoods and rallied for a 20-25, 25-19, 25-23 Big 12 victory. Leah Luchinski‘s monster double-double with 30 assists, 16 digs, six kills and two aces led the way for the Chargers (4-3). Abby Good chipped in 14 kills and five digs in the win.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0. Champaign Central kept up its dominant run in the Big 12 this spring with a 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Peoria Notre Dame. Riley Anton set a balanced Central attack, finishing with 15 assists, three digs and two aces for the Maroons (10-0). Katy Shockey added six digs and five kills in the win.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Momence 0. Cissna Park’s 25-11, 25-14 Sangamon Valley Conference sweep of Momence pushed the Timberwolves (5-4) past .500 for the first time this season. Mikayla Knake had 19 assists in the win, while Emma Morrical led Cissna Park with eight kills.
➜ Heritage 2, Arcola 0. Heritage got its second win of the season — and second in the last week — with a 25-11, 25-13 Lincoln Prairie Conference sweep of Arcola. Mary Roland led the Hawks (2-7) with 23 assists and two digs, and Bri Struck put down a team-high nine kills to go with three digs.
➜ Heyworth 2, Ridgeview 0. Calli Maupin finished with a match-high 17 digs, but even that solid back-row defense wasn’t enough for Ridgeview in Heyworth’s 25-14, 19-25, 25-16 Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
➜ Judah Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Judah Christian won its fifth straight match and stayed unbeaten in ECIC action with a 25-11, 25-14 sweep of DeLand-Weldon. Kaitlyn Januzik led the Tribe (6-1) with nine kills and two aces, while Ella Carder set the effective Judah attack with a team-high 18 assists.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 2, Tuscola 0. Hope Dietrich finished with a team-high nine digs and Jessie Martin led Tuscola’s balanced offense with 10 assists, but the Warriors (4-6) fell to Maroa-Forsyth in a 25-16, 25-21 sweep for the Trojans.
➜ Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Milford topped BHRA 25-14, 25-19 in VVC play to win its seventh match in a row. Hunter Mowrey paced the Bearcats (9-1) with 21 assists and nine digs, while Caley Mowrey had nine kills and two blocks. Ravyn Davis had four blocks for the Blue Devils (5-6).
➜ Monticello 2, Rantoul 0. Monticello snapped its four-match losing streak with a 25-9, 25-21 Illini Prairie Conference sweep of Rantoul. Renni Fultz‘s 14-dig, 11-kill double-double paced the Sages (3-6), while Allie Carr added 10 assists and eight digs.
➜ Okaw Valley 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Morgan Klover‘s double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs wasn’t enough for Argenta-Oreana, as the Bombers (2-7) lost their fifth straight match in Okaw Valley’s 25-19, 25-14 LPC victory.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Dwight 0. PBL made quick work of Dwight in its 25-16, 25-8 sweep in Sangamon Valley Conference action. Makenna Klann had 27 assists, two kills and two digs for the Panthers (9-1), while Addison Oyer chipped in 13 kills and seven digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Unity 0. St. Joseph-Ogden topped IPC rivals Unity 25-18, 25-19 on Tuesday night. Payton Vallee led the Spartans (10-2) with 10 kills and 10 digs, Kennedi Burnett chipped in 10 digs, eights kills and three aces and Rebecca Steinbach put up 20 assists. Taylor Henry had nine digs and Maddie Reed added nine assists to lead the Rockets (2-3).
➜ Salt Fork 2, Chrisman 0. Undefeated Salt Fork ran its winning streak to eight this spring with Tuesday’s 25-23, 25-22 VVC sweep of Chrisman. Zoe Washkowiak led the Storm (8-0) with six kills, three blocks and one ace. Hannah Lunger had 26 assists for the Cardinals (6-3), who had a three-match winning streak snapped.
➜ Tri-County 2, Villa Grove 0. Tri-County won its third straight match in a 25-19, 25-21 LPC sweep of Villa Grove. Kaylenn Hunt was a force at the net for the Titans (7-2) with 11 kills and five blocks, and Melia Eskew had 19 assists and three kills in the win. Kayln Cordes‘ six assists and Kyleigh Block‘s six kills were tops for the Blue Devils (3-5).
➜ Uni High 2, Normal Calvary Christian 0. Uni High was perfect at the service line with zero errors and won its first match of the season to improve to 1-6 with a 25-21, 25-23 ECIC sweep of Calvary Christian.
➜ Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0. Watseka added another SVC win to its season total with a 25-21, 25-17 sweep of Iroquois West. Sydney McTaggart had 23 digs and three aces for the Warriors (6-3), and Kennedy McTaggart finished with four kills and a team-high three blocks.