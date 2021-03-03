In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 56, Tri-County 46. A 22-12 third-quarter advantage on the scoreboard proved critical for the host Purple Riders (7-5), as they dispatched the Titans in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game. Arcola sank four of its nine three-pointers in that period, as well. Beau Edwards finished with three makes from distance and 22 points for the victors, who claimed 12 points — all on three-pointers — from Alex Kuhns and nine points from Kevin Garza. Cole McClain (19 points), CJ Eakle (11 points) and Jack Armstrong (10 points) all surpassed double figures for Tri-County.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Hoopeston Area 26. The visiting Blue Devils (9-2) allowed just two points in the first quarter versus the Cornjerkers (1-9), setting the stage for a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Elijah Tidwell reached 1,000 career points among his 15 points on the night for BHRA, which also was powered by Mason Hackman’s 17 points and Brett Meidel’s seven points. Hoopeston Area received nine points from Ben Brown and eight points from Anthony Zamora.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 73, Rantoul 51. The host Eagles (0-9) were turned away in an Illini Prairie Conference game that they led 16-15 after one quarter. Colin Wilkerson’s team-best 20 points included a pair of three-pointers for Rantoul, which next relied upon Lorenz Lee’s seven points.
➜ Champaign Central 71, Danville 34. The host Maroons (7-3) easily ran away from the Vikings (7-3) in a Big 12 game, securing their fourth consecutive victory in the process. Henry Hamelberg drilled six three-pointers en route to 21 points for Central, which also received 15 points from Diego Sanchez, nine rebounds from Nate Allen and eight rebounds from Davon Prude. Nate Hoskins posted 15 points to top Danville’s scoring efforts.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 77, St. Joseph-Ogden 52. Ty Pence’s 27 points included three makes from beyond the arc for the host Spartans (7-2), who couldn’t slow their IPC opponent. Pence collected 10 rebounds as well to finish with a double-double for SJ-O. Evan Ingram (eight points) and Jackson Rydell (seven points) also chipped in.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 88, Fisher 76. Braden Roesch knocked down 12 two-point field goals and amassed 26 points for the visiting Falcons (2-8), who outlasted the Bunnies (4-11) in an Heart of Illinois Conference offensive showcase. Ethan Garard (17 points), Alex Minion (12 points) and Seth Barnes (10 points) joined Roesch in double figures for GCMS. Fisher’s Carson Brozenec paced all scorers with 36 points, which included a 9-of-12 free-throw ledger. Jake Cochran’s 14 points and Landen Stalter’s 10 points also helped out the home side.
➜ Judah Christian 42, Greenview 30. Cade Hettmansberger’s 11-point, 17-rebound double-double fueled the host Tribe (5-2), who picked up an East Central Illinois Conference victory and won for the fourth time in its last four games. Judah Christian allowed just eight first-half points and received 13 points from Evan Payan and nine points from Garrett Kasbergen.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 57, Mt. Zion 50. Both Braden Finch and Luke Koller recorded a double-double — albeit in different forms — for the host Bulldogs (7-3), who snared an Apollo Conference win. Finch threw down 14 points and dished out 11 assists for M-S, while Koller scored 10 points and brought in 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs also benefited from Eli Warren’s 14 points and Blake Wolters’ 13 points.
➜ Milford 52, Salt Fork 44. Trey Totheroh and Trace Fleming combined for 17 fourth-quarter points as the visiting Bearcats (10-4) pushed past the Storm (6-3) in a VVC game. Totheroh netted nine of his 13 points in the game’s last eight minutes, while Fleming accounted for eight of his 14 points in the same span as Milford won its third game in a row. Salt Fork’s trio of Garrett Taylor (14 points), Camden Smoot (14 points) and Brady Tevebaugh (10 points) finished in double figures.
➜ Monticello 70, Pontiac 46. Ben Cresap turned in a 19-point, six-assist performance for the host Sages (7-2), who secured their third win in a row by taking down an IPC rival. Connor Landreth bucketed 16 points for Monticello, which received 13 points and seven rebounds from Joey Sprinkle on top of 10 points, six assists and six boards from Jake Edmondson.
➜ Oakwood 64, Chrisman 26. Dalton Hobick sank 10 two-point field goals to account for all 20 of his points as the visiting Comets (7-2) blitzed the Cardinals (1-9) in VVC action. Joining Hobick in double figures for Oakwood were Josh Young (13 points) and Griffin Trees (10 points). Blake Barna’s 10 points paced Chrisman in defeat.
➜ Okaw Valley 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 53. The visiting Knights (6-2) suffered their first LPC loss of the season and watched their win streak end at six games. Being outscored 14-6 in the second quarter proved a significant stumbling block for ALAH, despite 14 points apiece from Jamison Rocke and Kaden Feagin and another 10 points from Austin Plank.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70, Clifton Central 44. The host Panthers (4-4) snapped a three-game skid with balanced scoring in this Sangamon Valley Conference win. PBL shot 19 of 26 from the free-throw line and watched four athletes finish in double figures scoring: Brett Giese (17 points), Jarred Gronsky (15 points), Mason Bruns (15 points) and Keegan Busboom (13 points).
➜ Prairie Central 67, Olympia 40. The visiting Hawks (8-3) outproduced their IPC foe by a 19-1 margin in the first quarter, never looking back during an eventual victory. Rylie Vaughan led a trio of Prairie Central players in double figures with 17 points, hitting three of the team’s nine three-pointers along the way. Trey Bazzell (15 points, eight assists) and Cooper Palmore (11 points, 15 rebounds) also reached that mark for the Hawks, while Logan Goad netted all nine of his points on threes.
➜ Ridgeview 72, Tremont 48. Reece Ramirez posted a huge scoring night for the host Mustangs (3-10), turning in 30 points to pace an HOIC victory. Ridgeview added offensive balance beyond Ramirez, getting 13 points from Cam Kelly, 12 points from Sean Nunamaker and 10 points from Zachary Cavinder.
➜ St. Thomas More 50, Unity 48. The host Sabers (5-2) made 4 of 6 free-throw tries in the overtime period to squeeze past the Rockets (2-8) in an IPC thriller. Two of those conversions came from David Hubbard, who finished with 10 points for STM to go with Justen Green’s 14 points and Averi Hughes’ 11 points. Unity’s Blake Kimball put up four three-pointers en route to 20 points, which was complemented by Nate Drennan’s 16 points.
➜ Schlarman 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41. Caleb Kelly swished 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter for the host Hilltoppers (4-5), who outscored the Buffaloes (5-6) by a 19-11 margin in that period to snag a VVC win. Kelly concluded with 13 points, a total surpassed by Schlarman’s Jason Craig (18 points) and Jamal Taylor Jr. (16 points). G-RF’s Cale Steinbaugh rattled home 28 points to go with teammate Justice Arthur’s 10 points.
➜ Tuscola 54, Sullivan 51. One night after Jalen Quinn nearly pulled his team to a win by scoring more than 30 points, the Division I prospect did exactly that for the host Warriors (10-3) in their Central Illinois Conference overtime triumph versus Sullivan (3-7). Quinn carded 34 points on the back of six three-pointers for Tuscola, hitting three of those distance shots in the extra period. Haven Hatfield (11 points, seven rebounds) and Thomas Brown (six points, seven boards) also chipped in for the winners. Sullivan’s Ian Plank tallied 18 of his 22 points after halftime, including eight of them in OT.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 73, Sangamon Valley 48. Carson Howard keyed a quartet of players in double figures scoring for the host Hawks (6-3), who eclipsed their LPC opponent behind a 26-8 first-quarter scoring edge. Howard produced 16 points for VG/H, which also took in 14 points from Logan Nohren, 11 points from Jake Eversole and 10 points from Isaac Mahoe.
➜ Watseka 65, Iroquois West 49. Six different athletes generated at least eight points each for the visiting Warriors (10-2), who both remained perfect in SVC action and earned their fifth consecutive win by dousing the Raiders (6-3). Jordan Schroeder put down 15 points for Watseka, powered by a 6-of-6 free throw conversion rate, and teammate Jameson Cluver added 11 points. Jack McMillan’s 18 points all occurred in the second half for IW.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Blue Ridge 43, DeLand-Weldon 13. Jaclyn Pearl connected on five three-pointers and outscored the opposition for the host Knights (1-4), who handled the Eagles (2-4) in a nonconference game. Pearl finished with 25 points for Blue Ridge, which earned seven points from Katie Bowns. Savannah Porter and Kira Rigg each notched five points for D-W.
➜ Danville 60, Teutopolis 56. The host Vikings (5-2) found themselves in a 38-27 hole at halftime of this nonconference tilt, but a 20-point fourth quarter allowed them to pull off the victory. Both Erin Houpt and Tharija Rose produced seven points in the final period for Danville, and McKaylee Allen hit four free throws in the last eight game minutes as well. Houpt netted 36 total points, hitting six three-pointers along the way, and Rose landed 13 points.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 45, Decatur Lutheran 21. Kyleigh Block’s 21 points and Madie Burwell’s 20 points provided the visiting Blue Devils (5-4) plenty of firepower in their Lincoln Prairie Conference win.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Urbana. In a four-team meet at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, the host Tigers defeated Danville 1181/2-471/2 and Peoria Notre Dame 134-22 but fell to Pontiac 90-86. The Vikings handled Peoria Notre Dame 56-22 and lost to Pontiac 87-38. Diego Carrillo posted Urbana’s only event victory by scoring 161.90 in diving. The Tigers received runner-up showings from Willem Alleyne in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 7.84 seconds), Zach Menard in the 100 freestyle (57.53), Santiago Pinilla in the 100 backstroke (1:17.46) and their foursomes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.70) and 400 freestyle relay (4:14.80). Danville’s Alexander Faulkner placed first in the 500 freestyle (5:15.54) to pace the Vikings, who added second-place displays from Faulkner in the 50 freestyle (24.68) and their 200 medley relay quartet (2:06.21).
COLIN LIKAS