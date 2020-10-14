SAVOY — Champaign Central senior Kathryn Currey represented the area in Tuesday’s Class 2A Centennial Sectional, hosted by the U of I Course, and ended her prep career with a 101 total across 18 holes.
Currey tied for 55th in the final standings. Her best outcome of the day was parring the 298-yard par-4 seventh hole.
Blue Devils, Comets cross-country excel. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork fared best at Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference cross-country meet, held at Kickapoo State Park. The Blue Devils’ boys and the Comets’ girls captured team titles. BHRA held off O/SF 17-38 in the male field, and the Comets outlasted the Blue Devils 27-30 in the girls’ race.
BHRA’s Eli Mojonnier traversed the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 17.25 seconds to win the boys’ meet by about 90 seconds. He was joined inside the top five by teammates Emerson Thorlton (second, 17:47.71), Ayden Ingram (fourth, 18:28.09) and Murphy McCool (fifth, 18:29.56).
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Eli Johnson broke up the Blue Devils’ success by taking third in 17:56.58, and the Cardinals’ John Phipps landed sixth in 18:30.84. Armstrong-Potomac’s Luke Gordon wasn’t far behind Phipps (seventh in 18:38.60).
On the girls’ side, BHRA’s Gabriella Moreman won by nearly a minute and a half via her clocking of 19:28.22. The Blue Devils also received a sixth-place effort from Montana Reitsma (23:18.47).
It was O/SF, however, that pulled away in team scoring courtesy the trio of Macie Russell (second, 20:53.15), Allie Morris (third, 21:23.49) and Mackenzie Russell (fourth, 22:14.04). Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett (fifth, 23:13.88) and Chrisman/G-RF’s Hana Gillaspie (seventh, 23:23.62) rounded out the top seven.
Warriors trump Falcons. Four Watseka girls’ tennis players won in both singles and doubles Tuesday during an 8-1 nonconference win over visiting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Emma Simons, Emily Crosswell, Sydney McTaggart and Baylor Cluver each succeeded in both disciplines, with McTaggart’s 8-1 victory at No. 4 singles coming by the largest margin.
The Falcons earned their lone point when Katie Steidinger won the No. 1 singles match 8-7 (5).
Sabers come up short. St. Thomas More girls’ tennis suffered an 8-1 nonconference loss to Teutopolis on Tuesday at Spalding Park in Champaign.
Maris Greene acquired the Sabers’ point by pulling off a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles. Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley played their No. 1 doubles match closest of STM’s defeats, dropping a 6-3, 6-3 decision.