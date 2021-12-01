In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
➜ Oakwood 50, Schlarman 41. Senior Josh Young led the Comets (6-1) with 17 points, while Dalton Hobick scored nine points and Joshua Ruch and Grant Powell added eight each. Schlarman (1-5) senior Jason Craig matched Wood’s production, scoring 17 points. These teams will meet again on Feb. 11 in Vermillion Valley Conference action.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, La Salette 34. The Knights (2-0) had three double-digit scorers on Tuesday, with Trey Wardrip leading all scorers with 20 points. Senior Quinten Day and junior Kaden Feagin added 12 points each. The only player who could get much going for La Salette (0-2) was senior forward Joe DeArtola, who scored 10 points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Cissna Park 55. Guard Ty Pence exploded for 29 points to lead St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) got past Cissna Park (0-2) on Tuesday night. Brock Trimble added 11 points and Logan Smith scored 10, while Cissna Park got 18 points from junior forward Malaki Verkler and 15 points from sophomore forward Gavin Spitz.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 68, Faith Bible 30. Sophomore guard Asa Binion led the Conquering Riders (1-3) to their first win, with 15 points. Guards Jaden Mast and Kyson Pflum scored 12 each. Arthur Christian’s bench outscored Faith Bible’s 33-0.
➜ Blue Ridge 56, DeLand-Weldon 50. The visiting Knights (1-4) picked up their first win since January 2020 by holding off the Eagles in nonconference action. Blue Ridge overcame a 29-25 halftime deficit behind 18 points from Zach Lewis, 11 points from Corbin Colbert and 10 points from Ty Meeker. Lewis hit four three-pointers among his total, and Colbert added a trio of triples.
➜ Clinton 47, Olympia 46. Dawson Graves scored a game-high 15 points and Brooks Cluver tallied 13 points as Clinton (2-3) narrowly edged the Spartans.
➜ Iroquois West 50, Ridgeview 28. The Raiders rolled to a 4-1 start with a double-double from Cannon Leonard, who scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds. David Zavala (seven points), Sam McMillan (six points), Peyton Rhodes (five points) and Lucas Frank (five points) all pitched in for Iroquois West.
➜ LeRoy 59, Argenta-Oreana 11. Jack Edmundson outscored Argenta-Oreana himself, tallying 25 points, while Luke Stuepfert (14 points) and Ian Johnson (11 points) each pitched in as LeRoy moved to 4-1. Argenta-Oreana, which was playing its first game, was led by Brylan McHood, who scored seven points.
➜ Monticello 56, Riverton 40. The Sages moved to 2-0 on the young season with 20 points from Ben Cresap and 15 points from Tanner Buehnerkemper.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Hoopeston Area 41. Junior Anthony Zamora scored 15 points and Ben Brown added eight, but it wasn’t enough for Hoopeston Area (1-4) to overcome the Panthers (1-1), who bounced back from a season-opening loss at Tuscola. It was a big night for the Panthers’ seniors, as Keegan Busboom scored 14 points, while Mason Bruns had 10 and Brandon Knight and Mason Medlock each tacked on eight points.
➜ Prairie Central 75, Dwight 51. The Hawks (5-0) earned a win thanks to big nights from Dylan Bazzell (20 points) and Drew Haberkorn (16 points), while Drew Fehr and Camden Palmore added nine and eight points, respectively.
➜ Salt Fork 59, Arcola 58. Garrett Taylor scored 26 points and Salt Fork (1-1) bounced back from a loss to Morton last week with a narrow win over Arcola (1-1) in overtime. The Purple Riders were led by Alex Kuhns, who scored 16 points, while Beau Edwards and Tanner Thomas both added 13 points.
➜ Tuscola 83, Villa Grove 22. Tuscola (2-0) cruised to victory over Villa Grove as eight different players hit three-pointers. Jalen Quinn scored 21 points for the Warriors, while Thomas Brown and Josiah Hortin each added 12. Ashton Harrison led the Villa Grove (0-6) with seven points.
➜ Uni High 69, Heritage 42. Ian Evensen scored 20 points and added six boards as Uni High (2-4) overwhelmed Heritage on Tuesday. Ethan Mok-Chih added 14 points and tallied five assists and four steals in the win, while Teo Chemla added six points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Drew Williams’ 17 points powered Heritage (1-4) in defeat.
➜ Unity 61, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53. Blake Kimball swished five three-pointers on his way to 25 points for the host Rockets (1-0), who worked past the Blue Devils (4-2) in nonconference play. Kimball and his teammates all were four days removed from the Class 3A football state final. Austin Langendorf's 15 points and Henry Thomas' 10 points further aided Unity. BHRA's Brett Meidel paced all scorers with 29 points, including four three-pointers. Braden Sackett added nine points on a trio of triples.
➜ Westville 58, Tri-County 36. After an overtime win over North Vermillion (Ind.) to open the year, Westville got 26 points from Kamden Maddox and 12 from Quinten Bina to get past Tri-County on Tuesday. Junior guard Gaige Cox led Tri-County (4-2) with 15 points.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 57, Sullivan 33. Host Sullivan (0-2) suffered a non-league loss despite nine points from Trey McRill and six points from Aiden Ballinger.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Maroa-Forsyth 29. The visiting Knights (6-0) continued their perfect start by dispatching a nonconference opponent. Claire Seal’s 23 points and eight rebounds served as the primary catalyst for ALAH’s success, with Charley Condill’s nine points and 19 boards also integral. Shaylie Miller added 10 points for the victors.
➜ Arthur Christian 49, Faith Bible 20. The Conquering Riders (1-4) earned their first victory of the season as Liana Kauffman scored 12 points and racked up six steals. Addie Erwin also had 11 steals in the win, while scoring eight points. Chloe Mast added 11 points, making three three-pointers.
➜ Clinton 59, Heyworth 30. Junior forward Mallory Cyrulik scored more than half of Clinton’s points, finishing with 26, as the Maroons moved to 5-1 on the season.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 45. Ivie Juarez scored 16 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs (6-0). Chloe Pruitt added 13 points and Cayla Koerner added 10 for Mahomet-Seymour.
➜ St. Thomas More 48, Gibson City-Melvin Sibley 24. The Sabers (2-2) got back to .500 on the back of 12 points from Rauri Quarnstrom, nine from Ava Dickerson and eight from Emma Devocelle in a balanced scoring effort. The Falcons (0-6) got nine points from Savannah Shumate, while Mindy Brown and Cally Kroon each tacked on four points.
➜ Tri-County 50, Marshall 36. Senior forward Bella Dudley scored 16 points, while Kaylin Williams and and Josie Armstrong added seven points each as Tri-County (7-1) took care of business against Marshall (5-2).
➜ Unity 44, Cissna Park 22. The Rockets (6-1) doubled up Cissna Park (1-2) as junior Taylor Henry scored 19 points. Erika Steinman added 10 points for Unity, while Cissna Park was led by Emma Morrical, who scored eight points and hauled in eight boards.
In wrestling
➜ At Champaign. Jaiden Smith earned a 7-1 win by decision for Centennial, while Darrell Dugar, Tyler Easter, Davad Navarra, Jack Barnhart and Braylen Lewis all earned wins as the Chargers fell to Oakwood/Salt Fork 38-31. The Comets got wins from Carter Chambliss, Pedro Rangel, Reef Pacot, Bryson Capansky, Reid Dazey, Joe Lashuay, Bryan Vasquez and Doug Myers.
➜ At Westville. Host Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm handled Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 48-22 in a Vermilion Valley Conference dual, with the Tigers capturing wins in nine of 13 contested matches. Seven of those nine victories came by pinfall, with the Tigers’ fastest falls going to Houston Bryant (32 seconds at 145 pounds), Logan Mahaffey (1 minute, 12 seconds at 113) and Hayden Weaver (1:19 at 138). The Blue Devils received wins by fall from Christian Walton at 170, Eli Godwin at 182 and Hunter Wilson at 285.