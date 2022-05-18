In softball
Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional
➜ Bishop McNamara 9, Hoopeston Area 1. The sixth-seeded Cornjerkers (12-15) couldn’t get much going on offense in a semifinal loss to the No. 2 seed. Payton Armstrong (two hits) and Alexa Bailey (one RBI) led Hoopeston Area.
Class 2A Normal U-High Regional
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 4, Clinton 0. Ashley Armstrong scattered nine hits in six innings pitched for the ninth-seeded Maroons (4-20), but their offense never got going as the No. 1 seed prevailed in a semifinal.
Class 2A Pontiac Regional
➜ Pontiac 12, Prairie Central 0. The eighth-seeded Hawks (5-17) couldn’t muster any offense versus a No. 1 seed in this semifinal.
Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
➜ Paris 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. The third-seeded Spartans (25-9-1) fell behind 4-1 in the third inning and couldn’t fully recover, suffering a semifinal loss to the seventh-seeded Tigers. Addy Martinie drove in one run for SJ-O, which gained two hits from Hallie Brazelton and two stolen bases from Kennedy Hudson.
Class 2A Unity Regional
➜ Unity 8, Sullivan 0. Taylor Henry was dominant in the circle for the second-seeded Rockets (22-8), hurling a complete-game two-hitter with 16 strikeouts to guide her team past ninth-seeded Sullivan (17-13) in a semifinal. Unity advances to face fourth-seeded Westville in Saturday’s 10 a.m. title game. Henry also had three hits and two RBI for the Rockets, who garnered three hits and one RBI from Grace Frye plus two hits and two RBI from Lindy Bates. Chloe Smith notched both of Sullivan’s hits and drew a walk.
➜ Westville 2, Teutopolis 0. Abby Sabalaskey’s pitching gave the fourth-seeded Tigers (24-3) a chance to win this semifinal against the No. 5 seed, and they cashed in to advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. final versus second-seeded Unity. Sabalaskey allowed just two hits in seven innings of work, walking one and striking out eight. Desi Darnell singled in a run for Westville, and Madison Jones scored the other on an error. Darnell and Lydia Gondzur each finished with two hits.
Class 1A LeRoy Regional
➜ LeRoy 15, St. Thomas More 0. The top-seeded Panthers (28-5) made quick work of the eighth-seeded Sabers (3-15) in a four-inning semifinal, advancing to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. title contest versus seventh-seeded Blue Ridge. Lilly Long tossed a one-hitter for LeRoy with no walks and seven strikeouts. Callie Warlow homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Panthers, who claimed a home run and three RBI from Karlee Eastham, two hits and two RBI from Natalie Loy and three hits from Finley Howard. Emily Ritter provided STM with its lone hit.
➜ Blue Ridge 10, Watseka 8. The seventh-seeded Knights (10-17) scored three times in the top of the seventh inning, overcoming an 8-7 deficit and stunning the fourth-seeded Warriors (14-8) in a semifinal. Alexis Young’s two-run single was the frame’s big blow as Blue Ridge qualified for Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final against top-seeded LeRoy. Young finished with three hits and five RBI, and the Knights’ other leaders were Alexis Wike (four hits, two RBI, two runs), Cassie Zimmerman (three hits, two RBI, three runs) and Ashlyn Voyles (three hits, one RBI). Brianna Denault, Jasmine Essington and Natalie Petersen each drove in two runs for Watseka.
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Fisher 7, Milford/Cissna Park 4. Kylan Arndt struck out 12 hitters in a complete-game semifinal performance for the second-seeded Bunnies (16-7), who pushed past the sixth-seeded Bearcats (10-9) and into Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final. Arndt permitted three hits, two earned runs and one walk and helped her own cause with three hits and one RBI at the plate. Karsyn Burke (three hits, two RBI), Kailey May (two RBI) and Kallie Evans (two hits, one RBI, two runs) also aided Fisher, which will meet either third-seeded Heyworth or fifth-seeded Armstrong-Potomac next. Emmaleah Marshino drove in two runs for M/CP.
Class 1A Tuscola Regional
➜ Tuscola 14, St. Teresa 0. The top-seeded Warriors (20-6) led 7-0 after one inning versus the eighth-seeded Bulldogs and never looked back, winning this semifinal in four innings. Tuscola draws fourth-seeded Argenta-Oreana in Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship tilt.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 8, Arcola 7. Miriah Powell singled home Ava Armstrong in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the fourth-seeded Bombers (12-13) past the fifth-seeded Purple Riders (14-15) in a thrilling semifinal. A-O trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh and 7-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth but managed to tie the contest each time — on a Gracie Manning single and a Kharma Giles home run, respectively. The Bombers move on to face top-seeded Tuscola in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final.
Class 1A Villa Grove Regional
➜ Meridian 10, Salt Fork 0. The seventh-seeded Storm (11-15) was shut out by a No. 2 seed in the semifinal round. Macie Russell gave Salt Fork its only hit in the five-inning game.
➜ Villa Grove 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4. The third-seeded Blue Devils (19-13) scored at least one run in each of this semifinal’s six innings, turning away the sixth-seeded Buffaloes (13-11) and qualifying for Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final versus second-seeded Meridian. Logan Lillard went 4 for 5 with two RBI and two runs for Villa Grove, which acquired three hits apiece from Alison Pangburn, Maci Clodfelder, Alexandria Brown and Kayln Cordes. Pangburn, Clodfelder and Brown each drove in two runs, and Chloe Reardon tacked on three RBI. G-RF was paced offensively by Makaelyn Lagacy’s two RBI.
Nontournament
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10-5, Mattoon 3-18. The host Bulldogs (21-5) split an Apollo Conference doubleheader with the Green Wave. Abigail Akers and Karley Yergler each posted three hits, two RBI and two runs in M-S' win. Madeleine Cortez (two hits, three RBI), Jadyn Hannah (two hits, two RBI, two runs) and Maddie Logsdon (three hits, two runs) also stood out in the opener, which saw Yergler strike out 16 batters.
➜ Urbana 3, Danville 2. In a pitchers’ duel that saw two complete-game performances across 11 innings, the visiting Tigers (9-12) scored last and earned a Big 12 Conference win versus the Vikings (10-11). Allison Deck racked up 22 strikeouts in the circle for Urbana, and Saige Keller struck out 17 opponents for Danville. Brynlee Pohlmann finished with four hits, two RBI and two runs for the Tigers, while Allie Thurston boasted four hits and scored both runs for the Vikings.
In girls’ soccer
Class 2A Champaign Central Regional
➜ Normal West 8, Urbana 0. The eighth-seeded Tigers (4-10-2) were ousted from the postseason by the second-seeded Wildcats in a semifinal. Hannah Null made 25 keeper saves for Urbana.
➜ Champaign Central 4, Danville 1. The third-seeded Maroons (10-8) scored three unanswered goals in the first half to put away the seventh-seeded Vikings (4-12-2) in this semifinal, advancing them to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final against second-seeded Normal West. Sophia Adams, Paige Deering, Lainey Somers and Cricket Wagner each found the back of the net for Central. Danville’s goal was potted by Ava Towne, with an assist from Kedzie Griffin. Aniya Parker came up with 23 keeper saves in defeat.
In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 5, Westville 0. Jake Munroe established a Maroons program record for career home runs, smacking his 14th to surpass a mark he co-held with 2007 alumnus Eric Wilson. Munroe’s blast helped visiting Central (28-6) dispatch the Tigers (19-10) in nonconference play. Chase Bartlett logged a complete-game five-hitter on the mound for the Maroons, and Charlie Hobbs went 3 for 3 at the plate. Westville’s Landen Haurez recorded two hits.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central swept three doubles matches from Charleston en route to a 7-2 nonconference dual victory at Lindsay Courts. Ezra Bernhard, Lalit Gurrapu, Avi Rhodes and Peter Smith all succeeded in singles and doubles play for the Maroons. Bernhard’s 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 1 singles was most dominant of that group, while Smith and Sam Balogh paired at No. 3 doubles in a 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 win.