In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Leighton Meeker‘s medalist 45 gave Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin the lift it needed to earn a 200-213 nine-hole dual win against Danville at Turtle Run Golf Club. Joining Meeker under 50 from the Blue Devils was Nick Garmon (49), while teammates Cooper Carpenter and Ayden Golden turned in matching 53s, as well. The Vikings were paced by Zack Spencer‘s 49 and Collin Lomax‘s 53.
➜ At Monticello. Tanner Buehnerkemper and Will Ross racked up matching 37s across nine holes at Monticello Golf Club, lifting the host Sages to a triangular victory past Maroa-Forsyth and Clinton, 158-168-185. Buehnerkemper and Ross tied for second place individually, 1 shot behind the Trojans’ Grant Reid. Monticello also was aided by Andrew Neef‘s 41 and Maddux Quick‘s 43. Clinton’s top scorer was Brooks Cluver, who tied with Neef at fourth overall with a 41. Aiden Toohill‘s 45 and Mason Walker‘s 47 were the Maroons’ next-best marks.
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht carded an 18-hole 75 at Weibring Golf Club — home of the Class 2A boys’ state tournament — to tie for sixth place individually at the Bloomington Raider Redbird Invitational, which included 108 athletes representing 18 teams. The winning score in this loaded field was a 4-under 67. The Maroons took ninth in the team hunt with a cumulative 321, which was helped by Connor Clifton‘s 81, Charlie Cekander‘s 82 and Oskar Hansen‘s 83. Centennial rated 17th as a team by shooting 372, paced by leading marks from Ashten Cafarelli (82) and Jacob Stevens (86).
➜ At Sheldon. Salt Fork fended off host Milford and Cissna Park 213-218-227 in a nine-hole triangular at Shewami Country Club. The Storm’s Sam Pearman and the Bearcats’ Adin Portwood shared medalist recognition with matching 49s, while Salt Fork added a 52 from Brockton Wantland and Milford secured a 53 from RJ Mann.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Champaign. St. Thomas More’s Brooke Erhard eased to medalist status at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in an unscored, nine-hole dual versus Sullivan, with her 41 outpacing the runner-up by 18 strokes. Sullivan had the next five lowest scores overall, led by Ava Shriver‘s 59.
➜ At Mahomet. Ainsley Winters fired a 44 during a nine-hole dual at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, securing medalist status and directing Mahomet-Seymour past Tuscola 201-229. Winters finished 4 strokes clear of the next-best scorer, teammate Kayla McKinney (48). Maddy Clark‘s 53 was the Bulldogs’ third-best mark and the dual’s fourth-best total. Tuscola was led by Makenna Fiscus‘ 52 and Addyson Ring‘s 58.