In baseball
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 16, Unity 2. Blake Wolters chipped in at the plate and on the mound as the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) surged past the Rockets (1-1) in a four-inning, nonconference meeting. Wolters went 3 for 4 with a home run as a hitter and allowed just one hit over four innings pitched while striking out eight. Alex McHale (2 for 3, one double) and Brayden Smith (3 for 4, two doubles) also helped M-S’s cause. Unity’s Damian Knoll struck out three batters in four innings pitched.
➜ Marshall 10, Heritage 0. The host Hawks (0-1) couldn’t get their offense on track against a nonconference opponent and suffered a five-inning defeat. Brodie Meneely and Julliyan Gray combined to strike out four batters for Heritage, and Gray allowed just one hit in 2 1/3 innings tossed.
➜ Oakwood 11, Danville 3. Fueled by at least one hit from nine different athletes, the visiting Comets (1-1) cruised past the Vikings (0-1) in a nonconference tilt between Vermilion County programs. Grant Powell’s double, three RBI and two runs were at the forefront of Oakwood’s attack, as were Josh Young’s three hits, one RBI and one run and Dalton Hobick’s two hits and two runs. Brody Taflinger contributed two hits, one RBI and one run, and Travis Tiernan offered one hit, two walks and two runs. Lucas Huchel, Bryson Marcinko and Hobick combined to pitch a three-hitter with nine strikeouts, as well. Danville picked up one hit and two RBI from Dylan Brown and single hits from Cabot McLaughlin and Payton Young.
➜ Paris 12, Villa Grove 5. A 2-1 game through 41/2 innings quickly turned when Paris scored four runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth inning to fend off the visiting Blue Devils (0-1) in a non-league meeting. Gavin Kiser knocked in two runs from the leadoff position for Villa Grove, which acquired two hits and one RBI from Sam Bender as well as single RBI from Carson Block and Parker Stevens.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. A three-run fifth inning was all the host Panthers (1-0-1) required offensively to overcome the Blue Devils (0-1) in a non-league battle. Kayden Snelling doubled and drove in all three of those runs for PBL, which claimed two hits and one run scored from Keagan Busboom, as well. Charlie Pound was solid on the mound, spreading seven hits and striking out three batters in six innings of work. BHRA’s lone run was driven in by Asa Ray to go with a pair of hits from Enrique Rangel and five innings of seven-strikeout pitching from Karson Stevenson.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Adam Price went 3 for 5 with four RBI and a run scored for the visiting Spartans (1-0), spearheading an offense that overwhelmed the Trojans (0-1) in a six-inning, nonconference game. Griffin Roesch’s two hits, four RBI and two runs scored also loomed large for SJ-O, as did Hayden Brazelton’s three RBI and three runs scored. Avian Gerdes and Roesch combined to toss six innings of seven-hit ball with four strikeouts. Seth Johnson and Lane Morgan each drove in a run for A-P, and Kollin Asbury finished with two hits and a run scored.
➜ St. Thomas More 10, Hoopeston Area 7. The host Sabers (1-0) outproduced the Cornjerkers (1-1) in a nonconference contest. Dawson Magrini gave STM three hits, one RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot and was backed by Blake Staab’s one hit, one RBI and three runs and Patrick Quarnstrom’s one hit, two RBI and one run. Ben Brown and Ryker Small each went 2 for 4 at the dish for Hoopeston Area, with Brown driving in two runs and Small posting one RBI. Grant Morgan added one hit and two RBI.
➜ Salt Fork 9, Arcola 3. The host Storm (1-1) tallied five first-inning runs and used that early edge to topple the Purple Riders (0-1) in a non-league showcase. Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards each drove in two runs for Salt Fork, with Prunkard, Blake Hettmansberger and Deegan Albert each recording two hits. Hettmansberger and Pedro Rangel combined to allow six hits and strike out nine on the mound.
➜ Tuscola 10, Westville 9. Peyton Armstrong blasted a home run among two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for the host Warriors (1-0), who held off a late rally from the Tigers (1-1) to secure a nonconference triumph. Tuscola led 8-0 through four innings and 10-3 through five frames before watching nearly all of that edge evaporate down the stretch. But the Warriors hung out as Armstrong was complemented by Colton Musgrave (one double, three RBI), Dylan Shinn (two hits, one RBI, two runs) and Jayden Gaines (one hit, two walks, one RBI, two runs). Drew Wichtowski racked up two hits and four RBI to pace Westville, which also was helped by Landen Haurez’s three hits, two RBI and two runs scored plus single RBI from Bryce Burnett and Gage Lange.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Tri-County 0. The host Titans (0-1) saw their bats go silent during a season-opening loss to a nonconference enemy. It spoiled a strong combined pitching outing from Jack Armstrong, Gaige Cox and Carson Logan, all three of whom combined to allow just three hits while striking out nine. Carter Phillips and Greg Reese each notched a hit offensively for Tri-County.
In softball
➜ Arcola 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Kacie Sisk was nearly untouchable over six innings in the circle for the host Purple Riders (1-0), who stormed past the Buffaloes (0-1) in a nonconference game to open each team’s season. Sisk permitted a single to second batter of the game Trinity Collins before shutting down her foe the rest of the way, with the only other baserunners coming on errors, and she booked five strikeouts. Sisk supported herself with a home run, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored. Arcola’s offense also was powered by Keira Hohlbauch (two doubles among three hits, one RBI, two runs), Jacey Kessler (a triple, two RBI) and Avery Kessler (a triple among three hits, one RBI). Bailee Whittaker struck out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings of work for G-RF
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Alyvia Jackson struck out 15 batters in a complete-game five-hitter for the visiting Blue Devils (1-0) as they silenced the Panthers (0-1) in a nonconference affair. Jackson added a standout hitting performance with two hits, one RBI and one run. Also stepping up offensively for BHRA were Ava Acton (3 for 4), Ella Myers (two RBI), Raeghan Dickison (two hits, two runs) and Mikayla Cox (three hits, two RBI). Lorena Arnett paced PBL’s offense with two hits, and Emma Steiner struck out seven hitters in the circle.
➜ Herscher 10, Prairie Central 0. The visiting Hawks (1-1) couldn't cross home plate during a five-inning, non-league setback.
➜ Hoopeston Area 16, St. Anne 1. Maddie Barnes turned in a one-hit pitching performance for the host Cornjerkers (1-0) as they routed a nonconference opponent. Barnes also drove in two runs offensively for Hoopeston Area, which secured two hits and three RBI from both Alexa Bailey and Logan Watson as well as two RBI apiece from Riley Miller and Macy Warner.
➜ LeRoy 18, Heritage 3. The visiting Panthers (1-1) put together an offensive barrage during their five-inning, nonconference victory over the Hawks (0-1), including a 10-spot in the third frame. Emily Bogema finished 4 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored to pace LeRoy, which also netted a 3-for-3 effort from No. 9 hitter Emily Mennenga that included two RBI and two runs scored. Other noteworthy outings for the Panthers came from Callie Warlow (two hits, three RBI), Ashtyn Hall (three RBI, two runs scored) and Lilly Long (seven pitching strikeouts). Heritage’s Adena Paul recorded one hit and two RBI, and teammate Bri Struck added one hit, one RBI and one run scored.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Unity 3. Kenadi Granadino singled in the tiebreaking run during the sixth inning for the host Bulldogs (1-0), who overcame an early 3-0 deficit to dispatch the Rockets (1-1) in a nonconference showing. Karley Yergler had a stellar day in the circle and at the plate for M-S, firing a complete-game two-hitter with two walks and 10 strikeouts while also driving in two runs on two hits and scoring two runs. Sydney Ward drove in the Bulldogs’ other run. Unity managed to build that aforementioned lead through two innings on a run-scoring popout from Taylor Henry, an RBI groundout from Jenna Adkins and a wild pitch. Henry and Maddie Reed were the only Rockets who managed to log a hit on the day.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 16, Donovan 1. Kirstyn Lucht tossed a four-inning three-hitter for the host Bearcats (2-0), who followed up a 21-run outburst a day prior against Watseka by blasting a nonconference opponent here in four innings. Lucht also struck out six batters in the circle on top of going 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI. M/CP also picked up two hits and two RBI from Emmaleah Marshino, three RBI from Abby Storm and a triple from Brynlee Wright.
➜ Tuscola 10, Westville 8. Ella Boyer went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and three runs scored to guide the host Warriors (1-0) to a narrow nonconference victory over the Tigers (1-1). Tuscola created a 10-2 lead over the first five innings before Westville made things much closer late in the game. Isabelle Wilcox (2 for 3, home run, two RBI) and Kerri Pierce (2 for 4, two RBI) gave the Warriors more offensive firepower. The Tigers’ main contributors at the plate were Abby Sabalaskey (3 for 4, two RBI) and Rylee Jones (3 for 4).
➜ Villa Grove 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. The host Blue Devils (1-0) used a seven-run fifth inning to speed away from the Falcons (0-1) in a nonconference affair that ended in that fifth frame because of the run rule. Eight different Villa Grove players swatted at least one hit, led by Alison Pangburn’s three hits (one double) and two hits apiece from Logan Lillard (one triple), Maci Clodfelder (one double) and Addisyn Wilson. Pangburn, Lillard and Chloe Reardon each recorded two RBI as well to support Alexandria Brown, who struck out 10 batters in a complete-game three-hitter. Mallory Rosendahl smacked a solo home run for GCMS, whose other run was scored by Cally Kroon.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 0, Monticello 0. The Conquering Riders (0-0-1) and Sages (0-0-1) came away from a nonconference match with a draw. For the host Conquering Riders, Libby Henry (five stops) and Liana Kauffman (two stops) combined on the shutout. For the Sages, goalkeeper Emmie German made five saves.
➜ Normal U-High 5, Centennial 0. The visiting Chargers (0-1) were dealt a season-opening loss in nonconference action.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 4, Danville 2. After falling behind 4-0, the Vikings (0-1) mounted a comeback that fell just a bit short during a season-opening loss within the St. Teresa Tournament at Decatur. Esmeralda Sparnicht struck first for Danville on an assist from Reese Rundle, and Josie Hotsinpiller followed with a penalty kick conversion. Aniya Parker provided 11 saves as the Vikings’ goalkeeper.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Matthew Thomas collected two runner-up finishes to help Danville place best of local programs in the Big 12 Indoor Championships, with the Vikings’ 94 points good for fourth place of 10 groups. Normal West was the champion with 248 points. Thomas ranked second in both the 60-meter hurdles (8.91 seconds) and pole vault (13 feet, 8 1/4 inches). Other top-five efforts for Danville came from Martez Rhodes in both the 200 dash (fifth, 24.84) and long jump (fifth, 18-8) as well as Semaj Taylor in the shot put (fifth, 41-3 1/4). Urbana’s 54 points slotted it into sixth place as a team. Park Mitchell powered the Tigers with a championship effort in the 1,600 run, clocking a time of 4 minutes, 45.43 seconds. Centennial took seventh as a team with 50 points, though the Chargers bagged three first-place showings. Alex Geissler won the 800 run in 2:04.40, Kemoni McCullough finished atop the triple jump field at 41-4 1/2 and the quartet of Geissler, Jordan Griggs, Andrew Hemming and Mello Law took the 1,600 relay title in 3:37.04. Champaign Central nabbed eighth place as a unit with 44 points. Fynn Bright and Nick Bonn finished 2-3 in the 3,200 run with times of 10:42.88 and 10:43.62, respectively, and the foursome of Avery Smith, Jakob Riley, Enrique Beuschlein and Trevor Plattner placed runner-up in the 3,200 relay at 9:35.96.