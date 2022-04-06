In baseball
Decatur St. Teresa 5, Clinton 0. Clinton got unexpected home-field advantage when Tuesday’s game was moved out of Decatur, but the Maroons couldn’t capitalize in the Central Illinois Conference loss. Payton Cross had the lone hit for Clinton (1-2), and Dominick Thayer took the loss after giving up two runs on three hits and two walks.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Prairie Central 1. GCMS starter Connor Engel just let his defense work behind him in Tuesday’s nonconference road win that ended after five innings. Engel gave up just two hits, struck out one and got six flyouts and groundouts apiece for the victory. Zach Price provided the offensive pop for the Falcons (4-1), going 2 of 2 with three RBI, while Hunter Brewer was 2 of 2 with a triple and three runs scored. Seth Rigsby and Camden Palmore had the lone hits for Prairie Central (1-5).
Iroquois West 14, Kankakee Trinity 4. April has already been better to Iroquois West than March, with Tuesday’s home win its second in five days. The Raiders (2-2) fell behind 3-1 after 21/2 innings and then outscored Kankakee Trinity 13-1 the rest of the way. Aiden Tilstra finished 2 of 3 with a double and five RBI and also picked up the win after striking out four in three innings. Peyton Rhodes went 2 of 3 with three runs scored and three RBI, and Kyler Meents added to the offensive explosion going 1 of 3 with two RBI.
Mahomet-Seymour 7-12, Lincoln 1-2. Mahomet-Seymour got back on track after Monday’s loss at Effingham St. Anthony by sweeping its Apollo Conference doubleheader against Lincoln. Blake Wolters was nearly unhittable in the opener for the Bulldogs (6-2) and gave up a single unearned run on two hits while striking out 10. Jaedon Lager provided some run support in game one going 1 of 3 with a double and a team-high two RBI. The M-S offense was even more productive in game two with 12 runs on 12 hits. Wolters went 4 of 4 with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBI, Carter Johnson had three hits and Alex McHale finished 2 of 4 with two runs scored. Zach Courson got the win in game two after allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.
Mount Pulaski 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3. Three runs in the top of the first inning had ALAH off to a good start, but the Knights’ offense petered out in the next six innings in the nonconference road loss. Maddox Stirrett went 2 of 4 with a run scored and an RBI for ALAH (0-5), and Kody Korenwald finished 1 of 3 with an RBI in the loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Watseka 1. A five-run bottom of the sixth let PBL wrap up its home win an inning early. The Panthers scored at least one run each of the final four innings to take down former Sangamon Valley Conference rival Watseka. Jacob Gronsky was 3 of 5 with a double and three RBI to pace PBL (5-3-1) at the plate, and Aiden Johnson also doubled and drove in three runs. Jeremiah Ager got the win for the Panthers after giving up just one run on one hit in four innings. Conner Bell and Andrew Shoemaker both singled for the Warriors (0-3).
Peoria Richwoods 5, Champaign Central 3. Carter Hall singled and scored, but other highlights were few and far between for Central on Tuesday. The Maroons (8-2) struck out 11 times against Richwood’s Nick Hainline, and the result was a loss in their Big 12 Conference opener.
Unity 7, Okaw Valley 6. Unity pushed its winning streak to six Tuesday with its nonconference victory at Okaw Valley. Austin Langendorf went 2 of 4 with a double and four RBI to both lead the Rockets (9-2) and help his own cause. Langedorf also got the win after allowing three runs on six hits and striking out three in four innings. Tyler Hensch homered and drove in two runs for Unity, and Brock Suding was 2 of 3 with a double.
Westville 10, North Vermillion (Ind.) 3. Westville crossed state lines Tuesday and returned with a decisive victory against North Vermillion that extended its winning streak to five. Bryce Burnett homered for the Tigers (6-4) and drove in a game-high four runs, and Zach Russell went 2 of 3 with two RBI. Landen Haurez got the win after giving up just one hit and striking out eight in four scoreless innings of relief.
In girls’ soccer
Centennial 1, Bloomington 0. Centennial got back on track after Saturday’s loss to Dunlap and posted its first Big 12 Conference win of the season in one fell swoop Tuesday against Bloomington. Emily Pitcher scored the lone goal of the game for the Chargers (2-3) with an assist from Hannah Stickels.
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Mount Zion 0. Mahomet-Seymour stayed unbeaten on the season behind a flurry of goals from Cayla Koerner. The Bulldogs’ senior scored four goals and assisted on the other four in the win. Brea Benson also had two goals and one assist for M-S (4-0), and Lauren Schepper chipped in with one goal and one assist. The eighth goal belonged to Delaney King.
Peoria Notre Dame 2, Champaign Central 0. A pair of first half goals by Notre Dame proved to be too much for Central to overcome as it dropped its Big 12 opener to the Irish. Goalkeeper Meg Rossow finished with 10 saves for the Maroons (3-2).
St. Thomas More 5, Arthur Christian 1. St. Thomas More turned a tight first half into its first win of the season Tuesday against Arthur Christian with three second half goals. Emma Devocelle led the Sabers (1-3) with two goals and one assist. Mary Katheryn Kluesner also had one goal and three assists in the win, and Marybeth Franey added one goal and one assist. Emma Skowronski scored the lone goal for the Conquering Riders (3-3-2), and goalkeeper Libby Henry had 12 saves.
In softball
Decatur St. Teresa 11, Clinton 9. Clinton’s struggles, in and out of Central Illinois Conference play, continued in Tuesday’s CIC road loss at St. Teresa. The Maroons (0-5) rallied after falling behind 8-2 through two innings, but their comeback fell short despite scoring six runs in the final three innings. Heidi Humble led Clinton offensively with a 3-of-4 showing at the plate that included a double, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored. Chloe Griffin was also 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI in the loss.
Mahomet-Seymour 15, Rantoul 0. Mahomet-Seymour ace Karley Yergler was one walk away from a perfect game Tuesday. She settled for a 13-strikeout no-hitter and got plenty of run support in the run-shortened nonconference road win. Yergler also went 2 of 3 with a double, three runs scored and five RBI to lead the Bulldogs (5-1) at the plate. Kenadi Granadino also went 2 of 3 with two RBI, and Mahomet-Seymour had four other players with at least two hits. Emily Curtis, who drew the walk off Yergler, was the lone baserunner for Rantoul (2-7).
Milford 12, South Newton (Ind.) 9. Milford had to fend off South Newton through three innings, but seven runs combined for the Bearcats in the fourth and fifth innings were the difference maker in Tuesday’s nonconference win. Brynlee Wright was perfect at the plate for Milford (4-2), going 4 of 4 with a triple and three RBI. Lydia Puetz went 2 of 4 with a double and drove in three runs of her own, and Emmaleah Marshino and Alivia Schmink combined for five hits and had two RBI apiece. Kirstyn Lucht got the win after striking out six and giving up just three earned runs in a complete game effort.
Olympia 13, Unity 1. Unity faced a five-run deficit after the top of the first inning Tuesday and never recovered in the Illini Prairie Conference loss that also snapped its five-game winning streak. Ruby Tarr, Grace Frye, Hailey Flesch and Maddie Reed all singled for the Rockets (7-3) in their home loss.
Watseka 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Watseka got production up and down its lineup Tuesday and won the “Battle of the Bauers” with Warriors’ coach Barry Bauer getting his first victory against daughter and PBL coach Taylor Bauer. Natalie Petersen led Watseka (3-2) at the plate, going 4 of 5 and scoring each time she reached base. Jasmine Essington was 3 of 5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored for the Warriors, and Allie Hoy, Briana Denault and Claire Curry had two hits apiece in the win. Averi Garrett went 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI for the Panthers (1-9).
Westville 3, North Vermillion (Ind.) 0. Westville leaned on Desi Darnell on Tuesday, and the Tigers’ senior delivered. Darnell gave up three hits, walked one and struck out six in a complete game shutout and helped her own cause with a home run and two RBI.
In boys’ track and field
At Fisher. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won eight events and held off Tremont to win the four-team Fisher Invite. The Falcons ruled the middle and long distances. Connor Ray won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 17.3 seconds, Phillip Littell took first in the 1,600-meter run in 5:38 and Chase Pollard got the win in the 3,200-meter run in 12:54.9. Fisher was third as a team behind Tremont, but the Bunnies had a double winner in Dalton Smith. He took first in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 9 inches and won the long jump with a mark of 19 feet.
In girls’ track and field
At Fisher. Sweeping all four relays and both throwing events helped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley cruise to an easy victory at Tuesday’s Fisher Invite. Savannah Shumate won both the shot put and discus for the Falcons, with a winning throw of 26 feet, 3 inches in the former and a top mark of 93-3 in the latter. Fisher finished fourth as a team, but the host Bunnies did get one event win with Megan Binder placing first in the 1,600-meter run in 6 minutes, 41 seconds.
At Paxton. Paxton-Buckley-Loda won six events and took first place in its own PBL Girls Invite on Tuesday with 10 points. Watseka was second with 80 points, Oakwood finished third with 68 points, Westville was fourth with 64 points, Iroquois West and St. Thomas More tied for fifth with 61 points, Milford was seventh with 51 points and Georgetown-Ridge Farm placed ninth with five points. PBL won two of four relays, but got the majority of its individual wins in the field events. Maisy Johnson won the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 6 inches, Bailey Luebchow took first in the pole vault with a mark of 9 feet and MaKenna Ecker dominated the discus field by more than 20 feet with a winning throw of 97-4. Westville and Iroquois West both had double event winners. The Tigers’ Savannah Tyler swept the sprints with a time of 13.21 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a time of 28.16 seconds in the 200-meter dash. The Raiders’ Ella Rhodes had her own sweep in the hurdles. She ran 54.55 seconds to win the 300-meter hurdles and took first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.82 seconds.