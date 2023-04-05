In baseball
Champaign Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3. The visiting Maroons rolled to a Big 12 win behind quality pitching from Max Quirk and a balanced offense. Kendall Crawford, Carter Bleakney and Luke McClure each delivered three hits for Central (5-2), with McClure scoring three runs. All that offense was more than enough for Quirk to pick up the wind on the mound for the Maroons.
Hoopeston Area 14, Fisher 8. Though host Fisher opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Bunnies (1-4) were toppled after Hoopeston Area (3-4) plated five runs in the top of the second inning and four runs in the top of the third inning en route to a comfortable nonconference win. Keygan Field earned the win on the bump for the Cornjerkers after turning in a five-inning, eight-strikeout performance, while Grant Morgan drove in four runs on three hits and Ryiker Small plated three runs with three hits. Max Bruggman collected two hits for Fisher.
Le Roy 20, Blue Ridge 1. Noah Company bashed four hits and drove in four runs as the visiting Panthers (1-2-1) gained their first win of the season by overwhelming the Knights (0-4) in non-league action. Le Roy scored 10 runs in both the first and fourth innings, ending the game after the latter frame. Brody Bennett added three hits and three RBI for the winners.
Mahomet-Seymour 14-22, Lincoln 3-0. Braden Houchin, Carter Johnson, Carter Selk and Blake Wolters each had multiple hits for the Bulldogs (8-1) in the first game of a doubleheader triumph over Lincoln, a performance that was topped by a four-inning no-hitter from Alec Bergman in the nightcap. Bergman struck out seven batters in the shortened triumph that was powered by multiple hits from Johnson, Wolters and Mason Orton.
Meridian 3, Clinton 2. Josh Bass doubled and Colton Walker drove in a run to lead Clinton (1-4) in a Central Illinois Conference loss to the Hawks that was highlighted by five innings of three-hit ball from Brooks Cluver.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka 3. The Panthers (6-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit after the first inning of a nonconference road game and surged back to stake claim to a game that was abridged to six innings. Noah Steiner paced PBL’s offense with three hits — including a double — and three RBI, while Jeremiah Ager and Kayden Snelling each collected multiple hits for the Panthers, as well, in the win over the Warriors (1-5).
Salt Fork 6, Milford 0. Brayden Maskel drove in a pair of runs for the Storm (7-2) in a Vermilion Valley Conference win in enemy territory. He was one of seven Salt Fork batters to notch a hit, a list that also included Deegan Albert, Blake Hettmansberger, Blake Norton, Hayden Prunkard, Derrek Richards and Pedro Rangel. Jameson Remole pitched five innings of three-hit, eight-strikeout work for the Storm; Chase Clutteur tallied two of Milford’s three hits and Beau Wright registered the other for the Bearcats (4-3).
Seeger (Ind.) 8, Armstrong-Potomac 7. Trailing 7-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Armstrong-Potomac nearly rallied to earn a nonconference win, but couldn’t pull it off on the Trojans’ home diamond in Potomac. Lane Morgan went 3 for 5 with three RBI to lead A-P (4-2), while Cain Buhr was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Kollin Asbury (2 for 4), Gavin Lomax (1 for 2, two runs scored) and Gavin Parkerson (1 for 2, RBI) also supplied timely hits for the Trojans.
Unity 17, Okaw Valley 2. Unity remained unbeaten, cruising to a nonconference win at home in Tolono. Easton Cunningham picked up the win on the mound for the Rockets (6-0-1), throwing two innings and giving up four hits while striking out four. He also helped himself in the batter’s box, hitting a home run and driving in two runs. Austin Langendorf also hit a home run for Unity, with Dylan Moore (2 for 2, two runs scored) and Tre Hoggard (2 for 2, double) having multi-hit games.
Warrensburg-Latham 15, Tuscola 12. Austin Cummings and Nate Thomason each had three hits for Tuscola (1-6); Thomason hit a home run as part of a three-RBI effort. JJ Reynolds added a pair of hits and the Warriors’ offense capitalized on three errors during an 11-hit day.
In softball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 16, Champaign Central 6. Charley and Mackenzie Condill collected four hits apiece and Kailee Otto added three hits in a decisive victory for the Knights (4-1) in nonconference play. Charley Condill and Otto both homered in the triumph, while Madison Schweighart twirled six innings of 11-hit ball in the circle. Tayten Hunter paced the Maroons (3-3) with three hits while Bridget Lee added two hits.
Effingham St. Anthony 19, Arcola 3. The Bulldogs scored each of this nonconference game's first 13 runs en route to a five-inning victory over the host Purple Riders (2-3). Keira Hohlbauch, Kacie Sisk and Makenzie Thomas each drove in one run for Arcola, with Hohlbauch launching a solo home run.
Fisher 14, Hoopeston Area 1. The Bunnies (8-1) used big innings and superb pitching from Peyton Murphy to post a five-inning nonconference home win. Fisher led the Cornjerkers 7-0 after two innings before coming through with a seven-run third inning to put the game out of reach. Kallie Evans went 3 for 3 with three runs scored out of the leadoff spot as Fisher won its eighth straight game. Kailey May hit a home run, produced two RBI, walked twice and scored three runs, while Kylan Arndt went 1 for 2 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Paige Hott also doubled and drove in two runs. That was more than enough offense for Murphy, who threw all five innings and only allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking two. Macy Warner, Melina Vogel and Jersey Cundiff all had singles for Hoopeston Area (2-4).
Kankakee Trinity 21, Iroquois West 11. Amelia Scharp and Aubrey Wagner combined for seven hits in a nonconference road loss for the Raiders (1-4). Scharp tallied four hits in an effort that included a double and an RBI while Wagner legged out a triple, as did teammate Leah Honeycutt during a two-hit effort of her own.
Le Roy 11, Armstrong-Potomac 1. The Panthers notched their third straight victory in as many days with a six-inning home nonconference win. Natalie Loy went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI to spark Le Roy (8-1), which took a 5-1 lead after two innings and increased it to 9-1 in the fifth inning. Emily Mennenga also contributed by going 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored batting leadoff for the Panthers, with Laila Carr (2 for 3, RBI) and Katelyn Edgington (1 for 1, triple, two RBI) also contributing. Haley Cox improved to 3-1 on the season by throwing a complete game for Le Roy, only allowing three hits. She struck out 10 and walked four. Laney Duden went 1 for 3 with an RBI to pace A-P (3-4).
Mahomet-Seymour 2-16, Lincoln 1-5. Mahomet-Seymour (2-3) captured an Apollo Conference doubleheader thanks to wins in the circle from Ava Henderson and Katherine Severns and a pair of three-hit performances from Madelyn Logsdon and Jenna Wade during an offensive statement in the second game.
Meridian 6, Clinton 3. The host Maroons (3-8) fell behind 3-0 before their first plate appearance of this Central Illinois Conference game and couldn't fully recover. Reice McCormick drove in two runs for Clinton.
St. Thomas More 9, Chrisman 7. The host Sabers (1-4) earned their first win of the season by scoring eight runs across the first three innings and hanging on down the stretch against the Cardinals (2-3). Lauren Deakin singled three times and drove in one run for STM, which grabbed two RBI from Coco Pembele and another two hits and one RBI from Grace Hardin. Chrisman's Adaleyn Miller, Piper Knight and Sequoyah Cook each drove in two runs.
Sullivan 4, Central A&M 0. Maddy Probus tossed seven innings of seven-strikeout ball for visiting Sullivan (5-1), which improved to 3-0 in CIC play with this victory over the Raiders. J'Nai Webb notched two hits and two RBI for Sullivan, with Probus helping her own cause by driving in two runs.
Tri-Valley 10, Monticello 3. Despite two hits in four at-bats from Emma Stoerger and five innings of work from pitcher Reese Patton, the Sages (3-4) suffered a road loss in nonconference play after Tri-Valley collected 13 hits on the afternoon.
Villa Grove 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 8. A strong offensive showing that included four home runs hit by Villa Grove lifted the Blue Devils to a road nonconference win. Alexandria Brown, Alison Pangburn, Maci Clodfelder and Isabella Dodd all hit home runs for Villa Grove, part of an 18-hit output by the Blue Devils (5-5). Brown finished 4 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored, Pangburn was 2 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored, Clodfelder was 2 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored and Dodd was 3 for 5 with two RBI. Brown also picked up the win, throwing a complete game and striking out seven. Shayne Immke shined for the Spartans (5-5), going 4 for 4 with two home runs, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored. Peyton Jones (2 for 4, two RBI) and Kat Short (2 for 3, RBI) also chipped in.
Warrensburg-Latham 10, Tuscola 8. Ava and Ella Boyer each drove in two runs for the host Warriors (4-4) — with Ava going yard as part of a two-hit effort — and Makenna Fiscus and Izzy Wilcox each added three hits in a CIC loss. Zoey Thomason collected two hits for Tuscola, as well.
Watseka 19, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10. Offense came easily for the Warriors in a statement win over the Panthers in nonconference play. Brianna Denault led the charge with four hits in five tries for the Warriors (5-2); she also drove in three runs and scored four of her own. Jasmine Essington and Sarah Parsons each added three hits, with Essington collecting two doubles and driving in five additional runs. Parsons picked up the win in the circle. PBL (0-7) was led by a three-hit effort from Tanner Graham and home runs from Aubrey Bussboom and Averi Garrett.
Westville 19, North Vermillion 9. Lilly Kiesel hit two home runs and Ariel Clarkston hit two doubles to motor the Tigers (8-1) to a nonconference road victory. Kiesel also earned the win in the circle.
In girls’ soccer
Champaign Central 7, Peoria Manual 0. The Maroons rolled to a home victory, scoring all of their goals within the first 10 minutes of the Big 12 match. Sophia Adams recorded a hat trick and one assist for Central (2-1-1), while Maya McCaffrey had a goal and an assist. Cricket Wagner, Ellie Liay von Bodman and Grace Pelz also chipped in one goal apiece for the Maroons, with Sophia Cowan adding one assist.
Peoria Notre Dame 8, Centennial 0. Emma Shields made 17 saves for the host Chargers (3-1) in a Big 12 loss.
St. Thomas More 3, Arthur Christian 0. Leilani Sayavongsa scored twice and MaryKatheryn Kluesner added an additional goal — all in the final 20:13 of the second half — to lift the host Sabers (4-4) to a nonconference win. STM goalkeeper Maddy Swisher made seven saves in a shutout victory while Liana Kauffman made four saves for the Conquering Riders (3-5).
In boys’ track and field
At Arcola. Tuscola secured more first-place finishes during a triangular meet with Newton and Arcola, but Newton edged the Warriors for first place in the team standings with 61 points compared to 60 points for Tuscola. The Warriors received first-place finishes from Ben Hornaday in the 200-meter dash (24.87 seconds), Blake McLeese in the 1,600 (5:02.35), Will Foltz in the 3,200 (10:47.85), Chris Boyd in the shot put (54 feet 9 1/2 inches) and its 400-meter relay team of Kamden Flenner, Dylan Graves, Bryce Graves and Hornaday (47.44). Arcola took third with 29 points, paced by wins from its 800 relay team of Oden Barron, Ryan Lindstrom, Elian Aguilera and Braden Phillips (1:42.59), Lindstrom in the long jump (19-2 1/2), Phillips in the triple jump (39-11 1/2) and Mitchel Myers in the discus (173-4).
At Arthur. Host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond placed first at the four-team meet the Knights hosted, recording 72 points to outdistance themselves from runner-up Neoga (39), Blue Ridge (36 1/2) and Tri-County (34 1/2). Cruz Hale won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 21.2 seconds) and the 1,600 (5:15.1), while teammate Landon Waldrop won the 110 hurdles (16.3) and the triple jump (39 feet, 11 1/4 inches) to pace ALAH. Cole Pemble won the 100 (11.7) and the long jump (19-1 1/4) to lead Blue Ridge, with Tristan Quick producing a first-place finish for Tri-County in the discus (109-2).
At Gibson City. Host Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley scored 135 points to capture a four-team meet that also included Tremont (46), Flanagan-Cornell (21) and Fisher (21). Chase Jacob won the 100 dash (11.55) and 200 dash (23.89) while Austin Kasper won the 110 hurdles (16.71) and 300 hurdles (45.29) to pace the Falcons’ attack.
At Rantoul. Danville topped the team leaderboard in a five-squad meet at Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex, tallying 172 points to defeat Monticello (147 1/2), Urbana (145), St. Joseph-Ogden (121 1/2) and Rantoul (85). Matthew Thomas garnered victories in the 110-meter hurdles (15.42 seconds) and 300 hurdles (42.12) to pace Danville. Monticello's Mick Wright took down the 400 dash (54.87) and ran on a first-place 400 relay foursome (45.95), while fellow Sages Charlie Dill, Ayden LeGrande and Rylan Goode each ran on two winning relay tandems — in the 400 relay, 1,600 relay (3 minutes, 43.18 seconds) or 3,200 relay (8:49.86). SJ-O's Brock Trimble arguably was the day's most consistent field-eventer, winning discus at 157 feet, 5 inches and placing third in shot put at 41-2.
In girls’ track and field
At Arcola. Tuscola cruised to a win against host Arcola in a dual meet, with the Warriors compiling 76 points to 28 points for the Purple Riders. Lia Patterson, Kate Foltz and Natalie Hasting all won two events to lead Tuscola. Patterson placed first in the 100-meter dash (13.54 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (48.54), Foltz won the 800 (2:32.93) and the 1,600 (5:24.88) and Hasting had the top throws in the shot put (34 feet 3 1/2 inches) and the discus (125-0). Delia Leal in the 200 (34.32), Kelsey Moore in the 400 (1:08.04) and Ema Simpson in the long jump (16-8 3/4) placed first for Arcola.
At Arthur. Blue Ridge took first place in a quadrangular meet behind banner performances from Alexis Wike and Phoebe Reynolds, registering 79 points to just clip runner-up Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond as ALAH finished with 75 points. Wike won the 100-meter dash (13.4 seconds), 200 (28.8), 400 (1:06.2) and the high jump (4 feet, 7 3/4 inches), while Reynolds won the 100 hurdles (19.4), the long jump (13-2 1/4) and the triple jump (27-21/2) to carry Blue Ridge. Emma Edwards won the 300 hurdles (58.2) for ALAH and ran legs on ALAH’s 800 relay team (1:55.9) and 1,600 relay team (4:47.71) that placed first. Josie Carillo, Skyler Graham, Ruby Burton and Gracie Romine also contributed to those winning ALAH relays.
At Gibson City. The Falcons scored 120 points to top the same group of teams that competed in its boys meet, with Tremont again placing second with 33 points and Flanagan-Cornell and Fisher tying at 21. Savannah Shumate keyed GCMS with wins in the shot put (27-0 1/2) and discuss (89-2).
At Paxton. Milford claimed victory in a 12-team meet hosted by Paxton-Buckley-Loda with 116 points; the host Panthers placed second with 102 points and the rest of the top five included Watseka (84), St. Thomas More (82) and Herscher (64). Addison Lucht keyed the Bearcats with wins in the 200-meter dash (27.06 seconds) and long jump (16 feet, 10 inches). Trixie Johnson defended her home turf with a pair of wins in the 400 dash (1 minute, 2.86 seconds) and 800 run (2:28.23) while Iroquois West’s Ella Rhodes also won multiple events: the 100 hurdles (17.70) and 300 hurdles (53.68).
At Rantoul. Danville prevailed in the team standings during a five-squad event at Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex, scoring 214 poinst to Monticello's 144, Urbana's 132, Rantoul's 80 and St. Joseph-Ogden's 32. Nickiya Shields was part of four event wins for the Vikings, including three individual ones — in the 100-meter hurdles (15.41 seconds), 300 hurdles (46.70) and triple jump (36 feet, 1 1/2 inches). She also led off a first-place 400 relay tandem (50.59), while Chazari Cooks, Taniyah Reynolds and Da'Sani Lewis each served on that 400 relay foursome and on a winning 800 relay unit (1 minute, 48.99 seconds). Monticello's Mabry Bruhn won both the 400 dash (1:03.93) and the 800 run (2:24.53) on top of running for a first-place 1,600 relay foursome (4:15.75), while Rantoul's Brianna Dixon secured victories in the 100 dash (12.36) and 200 dash (25.15). The only event not won by Danville, Monticello or Rantoul was discus, with that title claimed by Urbana's Teri Hall (81-10).