In baseball
Arthur Christian 10, Blue Ridge 7. Brock Helmuth legged out a double as part of a three-hit performance that keyed the Conquering Riders (2-2) past the host Knights (1-5) in a nonconference contest. Cody Kuhns earned the win on the bump by pitching three innings and fanning two batters while allowing only two earned runs. Cory Larkin paced Blue Ridge with two hits.
Centennial 4, Normal West 1. A four-run top of the first inning propelled the Chargers (6-8) to a Big 12 Conference win in Normal and gave the team its fourth win in its last five tries. Madden Schurvinske and Haneef Eiermann each drove in a run while the first three batters in Centennial’s order — Kam Ross, Cal Meyers and Brody Stonecipher — collected one hit apiece. Stonecipher struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings on the hill. Eli Schmitt closed the game after the Wildcats posted a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Champaign Central 16, Danville 2. The host Maroons (7-2) earned a Big 12 win over Danville (1-9) after Kendall Crawford struck out nine Vikings batters and Charlie Hobbs and Luke McClure scored three runs apiece. Danville’s offensive highlight came when Cameron Feuerborn hit a double.
Clinton 5, Warrensburg-Latham 2. Noah Bass collected two hits in three tries and Mason Walker doubled to give the host Maroons (3-5) enough offensive firepower to win a Central Illinois Conference tussle. Clinton used three pitchers over the course of the contest: Evan Gottman earned his second win of the season with five strikeouts in three innings of one-hit work, Nathan Southern struck out two batters in 1 1/3 innings of work and Jacob Helm fanned five batters in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Meridian 14, Tuscola 8. Colton Musgrave and Nate Thomason each amassed three hits for the Warriors, who fell behind 7-1 after the first two innings of a Central Illinois Conference loss in Macon. Thomason drove in two runs — as did Caiden Russo during a two-hit effort — while Isaac Halverson and Cole McAllister each drove in additional runs for Tuscola (1-10).
Monticello 2, Mattoon 0. Two runs in the top of the fifth inning lifted the Sages (9-1) to a nonconference victory at Mattoon. Jack Buckalew earned the win on the bump with nine strikeouts in six innings of work, while Jacob Trusner hit a triple and Logan Chupp stretched out a double to motor Monticello’s offense.
Prairie Central 12, Hoopeston Area 3. The Cornjerkers (3-8) suffered a nonconference setback on their home field despite two hits apiece from Grant Morgan and Mason Rush against the Hawks (3-4).
St. Teresa 3, Sullivan 0. Sullivan (7-3) was unable to muster a run in a CIC loss on its home field despite hits from Cameron Crowe, Jackson Matheson, Schafer Ogle, Tristan Ruppert and Jake Stewart.
Westville 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6. The Tigers (12-2) posted four runs in the top of the sixth inning to snag a lead they wouldn’t relinquish to the Panthers (7-6) in a nonconference game in Paxton. Westville was aided by five PBL errors and had its offense supplied by two-hit efforts from Ethan McMasters and Zach Russell and additional hits from Easton Barney and Matthew Darling. The Panthers’ bats notched eight hits; Bryar Cosgrove drove in two runs while Jeremiah Ager, Aiden Johnson and Mason Uden generated runs, as well.
In softball
Hoopeston Area 15, Heritage 3. Maddie Barnes, Aubreyana Inman, Riley Miller and Macy Warner each collected two hits for the Cornjerkers to key a decisive nonconference victory on the road. Miller and Melina Vogel doubled and drove in three runs apiece, while Hoopeston Area (5-6) claimed the lead with a six-run first inning and added two runs in the second and seven runs in the third to put the game out of reach for the Hawks (1-6) in the early stages. Cornjerkers pitcher Jersey Cundiff struck out four batters in five innings of work.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Brynn Boundy twirled a gem for the Falcons (3-3) as she tossed five innings of two-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks. Three of Mallory Rosendahl’s four at-bats resulted in hits, while the Trojans (5-6) were lifted by multiple hits from Kyla Bullington, Anna Duden and Cami Saltsgaver.
Le Roy 16, Iroquois West 0. Haley Cox earned her sixth pitching win of the season after allowing just one hit in four innings of work in a nonconference contest against the Raiders (2-7) in Gilman. The Panthers’ bats gave her plenty of support: Le Roy (13-2) collected 13 hits and scored 11 runs in the third inning, which was the penultimate inning of a shortened affair. Molly Buckles and Lauren Bossingham each collected three hits while Cox and Natalie Loy each tallied two hits to pace the Panthers’ offense. Cox helped her own cause with five RBI — she hit a double and a triple — while Loy and Lilly Long combined to drive in five more runs.
Mattoon 3, Arcola 1. Keira Hohlbauch drove in the Purple Riders’ lone run in the top of the second inning, but the Green Wave didn’t look back after plating two runs in the first inning of a nonconference affair. Vanessa Condarco, Ava Simpson and Kacie Sisk added additional hits for Arcola (2-6), while Hohlbauch struck out four batters in five innings of work.
Oakwood 10, Danville 5. Gracie Hanner stepped up to tally three hits in four at-bats to guide the host Comets (5-8) to a nonconference triumph. Oakwood’s batters amassed 14 hits overall while Danville (0-5) collected seven hits on the afternoon; Alicia Angus and Jaidyn Hardesty both tallied multiple hits for the Vikings.
Salt Fork 1, Fisher 0. Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell and Ava Ringstrom tallied hits for the Storm (11-3) in a pitchers’ duel and Jamison scored off the bat of Kendyl Hurt in the bottom of the first inning to give Salt Fork enough insurance in a nonconference victory. Strong pitching characterized the affair, with Hurt fanning 10 batters in seven innings of four-hit ball and Bunnies (10-2) starter Kylan Arndt allowing three hits in six innings.
Warrensburg-Lathan 8, Clinton 2. The Maroons (3-10) posted runs in the fourth and fifth innings but could not overcome a six-run frame that the Cardinals posted in the top of the first inning. Aliviyah Haynes delivered two hits for Clinton and drove in one of its runs; Heidi Humble plated the other with a double that was her lone hit in the contest. Reice McCormick scored a run and collected a hit for Clinton, as well.
Unity 11, Okaw Valley 1. Jenna Adkins scored four runs during a four-hit performance that gave the host Rockets (11-5) their third win in a row. Lauren Haas and Maegan Rothe each collected two hits for Unity while Ruby Tarr drove in three runs to back up Lindy Bates’ strong outing in the circle; the sophomore pitched five innings and retired six batters on strikes. Unity scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and five runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away from the Timberwolves in nonconference play.
In girls soccer
Centennial 1, Champaign Central 1. The Chargers (3-1-3) and Maroons (2-2-3) played to a draw in a Big 12 match; Jodi Domingo scored for Centennial after an assist from Payton Kaiser while Grace Pelz scored Central’s lone goal on an assist from Sophia Adams.
Mahomet-Seymour 6, Lincoln 1. Grace Binkley scored three goals and Gwen Cambron, Brielle Galvan and Paislee Welge added additional goals to help Mahomet-Seymour (5-0-2) earn an Apollo Conference win in a home game in which it led 4-1 at halftime. Ella Walk added two assists and Ashlynn Labbe saved three shots to help the Bulldogs’ cause.
Normal Community 8, Urbana 0. The host Tigers (4-6-1) suffered a Big 12 setback despite 15 saves from Nox MacDougall.
Warrensburg-Latham 4, Arthur Christian 1. Liana Kauffman scored a goal and tallied six saves for the Conquering Riders, while Libby Henry added two saves, but Arthur Christian could not overcome a 3-1 deficit in a nonconference loss on its home field.
In boys’ track and field
At Dwight. Prairie Central scored 128 points to win a four-team meet that was hosted by Dwight. Hudson Ault won the 100 meter dash (11.40 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.60), Drew Haberkorn took first in the 200 dash (24.95), Griffin Tredennick prevailed in the 800 run (2:13.59), Dakota Taylor picked up a win the 110 hurdles (19.50), Tucker Nussbaum won the discus (35.15 meters) and Rayce Pekarovic won the triple jump (11.29).
At Fisher. In a six-team meet hosted by Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley placed second with 1221/2 points and Fisher and Le Roy tied for fifth with 33 points apiece. The Falcons fell short of Ridgeview’s total of 1911/2 points but saw victories from Aiden Sancken (200 dash, 23.0), Connor Ray (800 run, 2:14.7) and Chase Pollard (3200 run, 12:29.0).
At Rantoul. Champaign Central scored 2201/2 points to claim a four-team meet that also included Charleston (181.5), St. Joseph-Ogden (159) and host Rantoul (107). Pitho Bwandundu won the 400 dash in 53.25 seconds, Isaac Turk won the 800 run (2:04.86) and Elijah Dorsla won the triple jump at 12.23 meters. SJ-O’s victories came from Mason Guido (1,600 run, 4:58.12), Kyler Swanson (110 hurdles, 18.47), Logan Smith (300 hurdles, 43.54) and Brock Trimble (discuss, 46.04). Landon Cobb (200 dash, 23.79) and Aiden Pacunas (3200, 10:25.41) earned wins for Rantoul.
In girls’ track and field
At Dwight. Bella Kerber won the 100 hurdles (19.23) and Izabelle Behrends won the 300 hurdles (55.41) to key Prairie Central to 56 points and a second-place finish to Henry-Senachwine (91) in a four-team meet at Dwight.
At Fisher. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley scored 112.6 points to win a six-team meet that also included Fisher and Le Roy, who placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with 31.2 and 12 points apiece. Sophia Ray won the 800 run for the Falcons with a time of 1:08.00, while Natalie DeSchepper claimed the triple jump at 9.11. Lily Monigold won the 3,200 run at 13:06.1 for Le Roy and Fisher saw a triumph from Sadie Bruggman in the long jump at 4.30.
At Rantoul. The host Eagles scored 184 points to win a three-team meet that included Charleston (167) and St. Joseph-Ogden (140). Brianna Dixon won three times for the Eagles, including the 100 hurdles (14.79), 300 hurdles (48.48) and high jump (1.55) while Anna Quinlan added wins in the 800 run (2:37.29) and 1,600 run (6:06.09) and Janyra Harper won the 200 dash (29.28). SJ-O’s wins came from Payton Carter in the 100 dash (13.46) and pole vault (3.51) and Helene Jones in the 400 dash (1:05.54).
In boys tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central earned a 9-0 victory over Mattoon thanks to singles wins from Ezra Bernhard (6-0, 6-1), Abel Vines (6-1, 6-1), Elliot Gulley (6-1, 6-0), Wade Schacht (6-0, 6-1), Peter Smith (6-0, 6-0) and Sam Balogh (6-1, 6-0). The Maroons’ doubles teams of Bernhard and Vines (6-0, 6-1), Gulley and Schacht (6-1, 6-2) and Balogh and Smith (6-0, 6-0) reigned victorious, as well.
At Champaign. St. Thomas More clinched an 8-1 victory over Pontiac by taking five of six singles matches and all three doubles matches that were contested. Rohan Thope earned a 6-0, 6-2 win, Hunter Madigan claimed a 6-1, 6-0 triumph, Parker Moore clinched a 6-3, 6-3 win, Cale Quiram was victorious in a 6-4, 6-0 affair and Jack McMahon won a 6-1, 6-2 decision. Thope and Madigan (6-1, 6-0), Moore and McMahon (6-0, 6-3) and Quiram and Caleb Twohey (6-2, 6-0) earned doubles wins for the Sabers.
At Urbana. Four singles wins — from Parker McClain (6-2, 6-2), Elijah Walker (6-1, 6-3), Joe Solava (6-1, 6-1) and Xander Ashley (6-2, 6-1) — and doubles wins from McClain and Walker (6-4, 6-2) and Solava and Ashley (6-3, 7-5) powered host Urbana to a 6-3 win over Big 12 opponent Normal West.