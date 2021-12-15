In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 48, Sullivan 36. Tanner Thomas and Alex Kuhns combined to hit six three-pointers for the visiting Purple Riders (2-3), who ended a three-game skid by holding off Sullivan (0-6) in a nonconference meeting. Thomas drained two triples and finished with 18 points while Kuhns connected four times from distance and banked 13 points for Arcola, which added 11 points from Beau Edwards. Ben Bushue’s 11 points and Trey McRill’s eight points paced Sullivan.
➜ Arthur Christian 43, DeLand-Weldon 17. The Conquering Riders advanced to 4-6 on the season thanks to a big night from Kyson Pflum, who scored 15 points and made three three-pointers, while Jaden Mast and Brock Helmuth each added seven points and Cole Gabriels had five points.
➜ Cissna Park 63, Chrisman 37. The Timberwolves (2-6) got back on the right track in a Vermilion Valley Conference win and ended a two-game skid as Gavin Spitz had 23 points, while Gavin Savoree produced 20 points, hitting six threes. For Chrisman (1-6), Marion Cronkite led the scoring with 13 points. Triston Lehmkuhl and Colton Brazelton both pitched in nine points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 64, Westville 58. Anthony Zamora compiled a 9-of-11 mark from the free-throw line for the host Cornjerkers (2-7), who ended a four-game losing streak by squeezing past the Tigers (4-3) in a VVC matchup. Zamora finished with 22 points for Hoopeston Area and was backed by Preston Van de Veer’s 17 points and Ben Brown’s 15 points. Kamden Maddox racked up a game-best 23 points for Westville, including four three-pointers. He was aided by Drew Wichtowski’s 17 points and Landen Haurez’s 13 points.
➜ Iroquois West 52, Watseka 41. The Raiders (7-1) were led in a VVC win by Peyton Rhodes with 18 points, while Cannon Leonard added 14 points and Sam McMillan tacked on nine points. For the Warriors (3-6), Evan LaBelle scored 16 points and Hunter Meyer scored 15 points.
➜ LeRoy 64, Lexington 51. The host Panthers (7-2) began a three-game homestand by overcoming a Heart of Illinois Conference opponent behind 24 points from Carson Houser, who drilled a quartet of three-pointers to boost his total. LeRoy also got strong contributions from Jack Edmundson (13 points), Blake Roundtree (11 points) and Luke Stuepfert (six points).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 57, Taylorville 48. The Bulldogs (5-4) had three players in double figures scoring during an Apollo Conference win, with Quenton Rogers leading the way with 19 points and Blake Wolters adding 18 points. Dream Eagle (12 points) and Dayten Eisenmann (six points) both contributed offensively, too.
➜ Milford 81, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50. The Bearcats (4-4, 2-0) set a school record for three-pointers in a game, knocking down 15 to set back the Buffaloes (4-7) after two wins in a row. Adin Portwood led the way in the VVC battle with 21 points, while Andrew White (20 points) was right behind. Nick Warren added 10 points and Will Teig added nine points. Cale Steinbaugh had 31 points for the Buffaloes, hitting four threes and going 11 of 14 at the free-throw line.
➜ Monticello 69, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hamond 28. Ben Cresap scored 19 points and had six steals to lead the Sages (7-0) in a nonconference win. Dylan Ginalick added 11 points and five assists, while Joey Sprinkle had eight points and six rebounds. For the Knights (5-4), Wyatt Hilligoss led the way with 10 points and seven rebounds and Quentin Day added seven points while going 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.
➜ Oakwood 40, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35. The Comets (10-2) began Vermilion Valley Conference play with a narrow win as Dalton Hobick scored 18 points, hitting two three-pointers and going 8 of 8 at the free-throw line. Josh Young scored 11 points for Oakwood, going 5 of 7 at the free-throw line. Brett Meidel led the Blue Devils (5-4), scoring 14 points, while Asa Ray added seven points and Dawson Dodd added six points.
➜ St. Thomas More 68, Fisher 20. The host Sabers (6-4) concluded a four-game winless drought by rolling past the Bunnies (0-7) in non-league play. Eleven different STM players notched two points, led by Ryan Hendrickson’s 15 points, Justen Green’s 11 points and Dawson Magrini’s 10 points. Jeremiah Todd, Kobe Bishop and Joel Hansens each finished with four points for Fisher.
➜ Tri-County 41, La Salette 36. The Titans (5-3) possessed just four points entering halftime but rallied, forced overtime and defeated the Lions (4-7) in a non-league thriller. Jacob Smith (13 points), Jack Armstrong (11 points) and Gaige Cox (10 points) all reached double figures scoring for Tri-County. Joe De Artola (10 points) and Joseph Martin (10 points) did the same for La Salette.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Centennial 55, Watseka 30. Kennedy Ramshaw scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds and Kate Yahnke added on 10 points and seven rebounds as the Chargers (6-5) bounced back from a loss to Champaign Central on Thursday with a nonconference win here. Watseka dropped to 10-2 on the season as Sydney McTaggart and Haven Meyer each scored seven points.
➜ Champaign Central 55, Rantoul 22. The visiting Maroons (6-7) moved a game closer to .500 by handling the Eagles in a nonconference event. Balance keyed Central’s result, with Carleigh Parks (12 points), Addy McLeod (eight points), Tayten Hunter (seven points), Jalay Jones (six points) and Amina Robinson (six points) all chipping in. Rantoul’s TaShay Jackson-Roper tied for the scoring lead with 12 points.
➜ Clinton 51, Cerro Gordo/Bement 44. The Maroons (11-2) got 19 points from Mallory Cyrulik and 18 points from Kaitlyn Rauch in a nonconference win, while MaKayla Koeppel and Kylie Raymer each tacked on five points. The Broncos (6-6) were led by Jazzi Hicks with 12 points, Haylei Simpson with nine points (all on three-pointers) and Haley Garrett with eight points.
➜ Prairie Central 54, Beecher 44. Chloe Sisco scored 26 points and Mariya Sisco added nine points and five steals as the Hawks improved to 7-3 on Tuesday night.
In wrestling
➜ At Gibson City. Oakwood/Salt Fork earned a 54-21 nonconference triumph over host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher in a dual. Chase Harrison (132 pounds) won by a 9-6 decision and Reef Pacot (138) succeeded by technical fall for the Comets, while Bryson Capansky (145), Reid Dazey (152) and Jamison VanVickle (285) earned wins via fall. Grant Brewer (160) also won via an 8-4 decision. For the Falcons, Lincoln Eastin (220) won by a 9-7 decision while Jakob Howell (113), Shawn Schlickman (120) and Aiden Sancken (182) won via fall.
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour bagged a 53-9 dual win over Clinton in nonconference action. Bulldogs wrestlers Brock Kellenberger (132 pounds), Tallen Pawlak (138), and Camden Harms (285) won via fall, while Nicholas Demos (160) won via technical fall and Trevor Willis (152) won in a sudden victory, 6-4. For Clinton, Cayden Poole (126) won via fall after 1 minute and 4 seconds.
➜ At Warrensburg. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Emmitt Holt (113 pounds), Holden Brazelton (126) and Quincy Jones (220) picked up wins via fall in a tight 24-22 win over Riverton. The Spartans lost their dual with host Warrensberg-Latham, 39-36, mostly on forfeits.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Bloomington. Centennial toughed out a 95-88 Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington as Jesse Fewkes, Alex Geissler, Gyujin Lee and Evan Piercy clocked 1 minute, 47.27 seconds to win the 200-yard medley relay. Geissler won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.95, while Lee won the 200 individual medley (2:22.88). Also for the Chargers, Tyler Oatman won the 500 freestyle (5:35.58) and Andrew Hemming, Matthew Piercy, Ahmed Al-Bulushi and Oatman won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.84). In the 100 backstroke, Fewkes won with a 59.71.
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central defeated Mahomet-Seymour and Danville 158-100-31 in a triangular at Unit 4 Pool. The Maroons’ Avi Rhodes (173.20) medaled in 1-meter diving, Aidan Williams won in the 50-yard freestyle (22.73 seconds) and Jonathan Smith placed first in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 12.82 seconds). Additionally for Central, Joshua Lee won the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.09, while Nolan Miller took the titles in the 100 backstroke (54.48) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.98). Lee, Austin Barker, Joel Powers-Ege and Trevor Plattner won the 200 freestyle relay for the Maroons with a time of 1:42.95, and Plattner, Miller, John Issa and Maddox Demspey won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:50.81. For M-S, Aron Varga won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.27, Owen Kearns won the 500 freestyle (5:27.23) and the Bulldogs’ team of Kearns, Varga, Mitch McAnally and Carter Logsdon medaled in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:50.44. And for Danville, Anthony Faulkner medaled in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.79.
➜ At Normal. Urbana came up just short in a dual with host Normal U-High, as the Pioneers booked a 99-83 win. The Tigers earned an event win from Marcus De Los Angeles, who raced to the 100-yard breaststroke title in 1 minute, 22.29 seconds. Willem Alleyne was part of four runner-up finishes for the Tigers — in the 200 medley relay (1:59.18), the 100 freestyle (56.18), the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.23) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.30) — while teammate Jesse Wald took second in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley (2:23.21) and 400 freestyle relay (4:09.62).